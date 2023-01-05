Will this be the year the Washington Legislature starts the long walk away from the gas tax and toward a pay-by-mile system?. The Road Usage Charge (RUC), or pay-by-mile system, has been on the drawing board for a decade now. At its core, the goal is to find a more stable funding source to pay for our roads since the gas tax doesn’t go as far as it used to. Not because the gas tax isn’t high. It is. But our cars are getting better fuel mileage, and we have to fuel up less often.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO