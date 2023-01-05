Read full article on original website
Windy conditions cause 20,000+ to lose power across Puget Sound
Windy conditions are battering parts of Western Washington Monday morning, with a reported 20,000 power outages currently impacting residents. Downed trees are already causing power outages, multiple road closures, and at least one person who was struck by a downed tree. As of 12:00 p.m., Puget Sound Energy is reporting...
Windstorm topples trees, closes highways, cuts power to thousands
After a similar windstorm cut power to thousands last week, another windstorm hit the area, toppling trees that blocked roads and cut power to thousands of customers. In addition to trees falling onto highways and power lines, a tree fell onto a woman in Fall City Monday morning, killing her, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.
Wind impacting Puget Sound part of larger storm pummeling California
From snow to ice storms and now wind, there seems to be no end to the wild weather in the Puget Sound area over the past several weeks. The windstorm that started off the workweek for the Puget Sound region saw trees downed around the area, killing one person in Fall City and plunging tens of thousands of residents into the dark. At the time of writing this article, 15,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity, along with 1,500 Seattle City Light customers.
Train derails in Seattle knocking down power lines
SEATTLE — A train derailed on South Spokane Street, knocking down power lines Monday night, according to the Seattle Fire Department. The train was blocking both directions of South Spokane Street for a short time, but all lanes have now been cleared, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.
Wind Advisory expires for Seattle area
SEATTLE — A Wind Advisory for the Puget Sound expired Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory, starting at 6 a.m. and lasting until 12 p.m. Monday. The advisory was initially in place for the east Puget Sound lowlands, but NWS Seattle extended the advisory to include Seattle, Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, Tacoma, Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell, Kenmore, Newport Hills, Sahalee and Pine Lake.
Tree kills woman in Fall City during Monday’s windstorm
Strong winds in Fall City turned deadly Monday morning after Eastside Fire and Rescue crews responded to a report of a tree that had fallen on a woman in her 50s. “We had a tree that impacted the person here on the property and that person was struck fatally by the tree,” said Kathryn Breault of Eastside Fire and Rescue. She said crews tried to save the woman when they got there.
Channel 6000
3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
q13fox.com
High winds knock down trees, cause power outages across Puget Sound
WASHINGTON - High winds hit the Cascade foothills on Wednesday evening, knocking out power to thousands of customers and knocking down trees. Wind gusts were forecast to reach 55 mph in spots, especially near the Cascade gap. At one point in the evening, about 15,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were...
Downed trees, power outages likely as wind sweeps through Puget Sound
Wind is coming to the Puget Sound region late Wednesday, strong enough to down trees and cause power outages. “The strongest winds will be in the Cascade foothills region with gusts of 50 to 60 mph likely,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said. “Strong winds will blow through the gaps in our complex terrain, such as the Cascade passes and gaps to the outer coast.”
SDOT, KC Metro offer free transit during West Seattle Low Bridge closure
During the ongoing closure of the West Seattle Low Bridge, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) announced that they will make the West Seattle Water Taxi and some King County Metro buses free. The bridge sustained serious mechanical damage caused by the Christmas week ice storms, and has disrupted commuters...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Gusty winds shift, showers continue
SEATTLE - Gusty easterly winds will shift to southerly this evening with on and off showers continuing through Thursday. The east Puget Sound lowlands will be seeing winds taper off as the day goes on. High temperatures will be very mild today, in the mid 50s. Last night, winds ripped...
Washington State DOT Snow Plows Have the Best Nicknames Ever
Do You Know That Some WADOT Trucks Have Fun Nicknames?. One of my favorite Facebook pages is the Washington Department of Transportation. It might surprise you to know that they've given a few of their snow plow nicknames and that they are hilarious. You can't but love a truck that's name is Sir Plows-A-Lot in Washington State.
State commission plans to recommend new airport site by June 15
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The debate over a new Puget Sound airport is about to get a lot more heated. On Monday, state lawmakers returned to work and are expected to get an earful in the months ahead about the idea of building a new airport about the size of Sea-Tac Airport.
SR 520’s Evergreen Point Floating Bridge fully closed this weekend
State Route 520, including the Governor Albert D. Rosellini Bridge over Lake Washington, will be closed over the weekend from Interstate 5 to 92nd NE Street in Bellevue. The closure is due to construction to place girders for the Montlake lid and a new eastbound bridge over Union Bay. Work...
MyNorthwest.com
Will WA Legislature move towards pay-by-mile system?
Will this be the year the Washington Legislature starts the long walk away from the gas tax and toward a pay-by-mile system?. The Road Usage Charge (RUC), or pay-by-mile system, has been on the drawing board for a decade now. At its core, the goal is to find a more stable funding source to pay for our roads since the gas tax doesn’t go as far as it used to. Not because the gas tax isn’t high. It is. But our cars are getting better fuel mileage, and we have to fuel up less often.
whatcom-news.com
Coastal flood advisory issued during Friday’s high tide
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued today, January 5th, due to expected minor coastal flooding on Friday. The advisory will be in effect between 3am to 10am on Friday, January 6th. According to the advisory statement, “onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding...
South Park homeowners get more help from city after recent flooding
The City of Seattle has brought in more resources to help South Park homeowners after their houses were flooded with feet of water. Team Rubicon, a group of volunteers led by military veterans, was hired to help clean houses of debris ahead of any substantial repairs to things like drywall and insulation. Volunteers donned full-body sanitary suits, measured water damage, and removed damaged furniture and carpets.
Opponents of Pierce County airport to gather this Friday
The opening salvos against building a major airport in Pierce County will happen this week. A town hall is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13, from 7-9 p.m. at Graham Kapowsin High School. The meeting is being organized by the Coalition Against Gramham and Eatonville-Roy Airports. “We will be coming together...
SDOT makes fixes at notorious Central District intersection known for crashes
Homeowners who live on the corner of 23rd Avenue and John Street in Seattle’s Central District say they’ve witnessed wrecks for years. KIRO 7 has covered the problematic intersection several times in the past. We revisited the location on Thursday to check out some of the changes the...
