8 Hot Side Gigs To Try in 2023

2022 was one of the most expensive years in recent memory, with inflation at levels we hadn't hit in four decades. Therefore, a lot of folks are entering 2023 trying to figure out how to make more money , since it's unclear when prices will become more reasonable.

If you're in the position of looking for a new source of income this year, check out one of these eight hot side gigs for 2023.

TikTok LIVE Seller

Social media continues to shape everything from entertainment to commerce. A rising trend that is likely to keep climbing in 2023 is TikTok LIVE selling.

If you've got a knack for making videos, a love of certain products and the energy to hustle, you could potentially earn money by showcasing company's products in your own TikTok videos.

Spotify List Curator

This may sound like a made up side hustle , but it's very real. Robin Young, CEO of Fitness Savvy , said, "I've been making up to $500 per month curating Spotify playlists." Young's success even got the attention of Time.com.

A friend of Young's turned him on to the websites Submithub and Playlist Push , which pay people to curate playlists and include certain songs. The only catch here is that these platforms require a playlist of at least 1,000 followers. While Young didn't start out with that many followers, he grew his playlist quickly and now has over 10,000 followers.

Stock Imagery Creator

Virtually the entire internet requires images, audio and web design themes, according to Jaden Oh, director of search at TRAFFV , a digital agency specializing in search engine optimization (SEO).

"If you can make content like this, why not sell your items to stock websites? Each time your content is downloaded, you will receive a percentage of the sale price. The number of downloads for your products will go up if you make content that people want, especially stock photos," Oh said.

The more SEO-friendly the images are, the more likely businesses will use your work. "It is prudent to browse around to see who offers the lowest rates and where your type of material is most in demand."

Blockchain Lender

If you've avoided dipping a toe into digital currency , 2023 might be the best time to finally do so, said Adrienne Couch, a human resources analyst at LLC.services .

"One emerging side hustle that may not be on the radar for many people is the use of blockchain technology to facilitate peer-to-peer (P2P) lending and borrowing. Using blockchain, individuals and small businesses can bypass traditional financial institutions and connect directly to secure financing or earn interest on their excess cash. This can be done through the use of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, which use smart contracts to automate and secure the lending process," Couch said.

While still in the early stages of development, Couch added that "DeFi has the potential to disrupt the traditional banking industry and create new opportunities for individuals and small businesses to access capital and earn returns."

Substack Blogger

Blogging has been around for a while as a popular side job, but making money at it can be difficult. According to Inga Broerman, VP of Marketing at BluLogix , "That's why a growing number of bloggers are signing up for Substack, a service that allows them to reach their readers directly and monetize their content through subscriptions."

Broerman added, "As a result, bloggers may gradually amass a readership and a steady monthly income without resorting to annoying advertisements, sponsor money, or side activities."

Rent Out Your Car

Many people rent out their homes via Airbnb, but how about renting out your car?

"I would recommend that, if you own a car that isn't put to very frequent use, you consider renting it out as a way to bring in some additional cash," said Steve Elliott, franchise wwner of Restoration 1. "You may offer your car [to rent] using apps like Turo, HyreCar and Hagerty DriveShare in some cities. If you don't need to use your car on a daily basis, renting it out could be one of the most profitable side hustles for you to pursue given your circumstances."

Create and Evaluate Resumes/CVs

When it's time to change jobs, particularly if you've held one for many years, most people don't have an application-ready resume or CV -- and they need help getting it into shape.

According to Tyler Seeger, managing director of Retirement Being , "When it comes to creating or updating their CV, a lot of individuals require assistance, and you may be the one to provide it for them. You may promote your skills on websites such as Fiverr and Upwork."

Become a Notary Public

If you want a side gig that will always be in demand, consider becoming a notary public

Cristin Culver, VP and head of communications for Notarize . com , said, "Last year, the #3 most googled 'how to become a...' search query was notary. There are 4.4 million notaries in the U.S. but it's becoming more and more of a serious side hustle because technology has caught up to allow it to be a remote job and one that people can do in off hours when they're not working their main jobs."

The formerly "pen, paper and in-person during 9-5 hours" gig is now available online, 24/7. Culver added, "Being an online notary has become a serious side hustle that is driving thousands of dollars a month in additional income for notaries."

