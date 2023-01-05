ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Why Brentford signed Romeo Beckham on loan from Inter Miami

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has admitted Romeo Beckham is an 'interesting' and 'promising' player following his surprise loan move to the Bees. The 20-year-old, son of Manchester United and England legend David Beckham, joined the Bees on loan until the end of the season from Inter Miami's youth affiliate side. He was previously on the books at Arsenal's academy.
90min

90min

2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy