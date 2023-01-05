Timeline: Today's strong storm is Level 3 as Bay Area deals with flooding and damage

Thursday's storm is ranking a strong Level 3 on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale . This is compared to the Level 5 storm on Wednesday, the first Level 5 in the history of the scale.

The entire region remains under a Flood Advisory, and winds will continue to be an issue until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Rainfall will be .50" to 1" between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. which will create new areas of flooding.

Winds will remain gusty until at least 10 a.m. and then will calm down.

Then we will see the rain, showers leave the region between noon to 2 p.m.

Areas we are watching for flooding:

Russian River at Guerneville & Geyserville

Mark West Creek at Mirabel Heights

Maacama Creek near Kellogg

Laguna de Santa Rosa at Stony Point Rd near Cotati

Alameda Creek near Niles

Alameda Creek above Div Dam near Sunol

Arroyo de La Laguna at Verona