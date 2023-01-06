House speaker vote: Right-wingers spurn talk of deal as McCarthy humiliation to continue for fourth day – live

The chaos on Capitol Hill is set to continue for a fourth day as the Republican party remains at war over who to elect as the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough votes during multiple roll call votes this week, prompting Congress to adjourn multiple times for negotiations.

As of late Thursday, the California Republican had lost 11 successive ballot counts. The House has adjourned for the night, so a potential 12th vote is on the horizon tomorrow.

Mr McCarthy told Punchbowl News he wasn’t going to put a “timeline” on his candidacy, but that he was confident he would be successful.

“We’ve got some progress going on,” he said. “Members are talking.”

The GOP House leader reportedly offered to make key concessions on Wednesday night including agreeing to a proposed rule change on how to oust a sitting speaker in the hope he could secure 218 votes to get him over the line.

However, a group of far-right Republicans are refusing to back him. Dubbed the “Never Kevins”, the group includes the likes of Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz who told reporters that the stalemate will not end with Mr McCarthy as speaker.

Despite rumouers of a backroom deal that would appease the Never Kevins, Ms Boebert told Politico on Thursday she hadn’t been involved in any negotiations.

