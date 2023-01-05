ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

UK sees annual temperatures average more than 10C for first time

By Emily Beament
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iRZkh_0k4GvwjT00

The UK recorded an annual average temperature of more than 10C for the first time last year, the Met Office said as it confirmed 2022 was the country’s hottest year on record.

Research by Met Office scientists has found that climate change driven by humans made the UK’s record-breaking annual temperature around 160 times more likely to occur.

The full temperature data for 2022 shows that the country saw a provisional annual average temperature of 10.03C, the highest in records dating back to 1884 and 0.15C higher than the previous record of 9.88C set in 2014.

The warm conditions would have been expected once in 500 years under a natural climate, without humans warming the planet through activities such as burning fossil fuels, but is now likely every three to four years in the current climate, the experts said.

Met Office climate attribution scientist, Dr Nikos Christidis, said: “To assess the impact of human-induced climate change on the record-breaking year of 2022, we used climate models to compare the likelihood of a UK mean temperature of 10C in both the current climate and with historical human climate influences removed.

“The results showed that recording 10C in a natural climate would occur around once every 500 years, whereas in our current climate it could be as frequently as once every three to four years.”

He also said that by the end of the century with medium levels of greenhouse gas emissions, a UK average temperature of 10C could occur almost every year.

The new figures mean 15 of the UK’s top 20 warmest years on record have all occurred this century – with the entire top 10 in the past two decades.

2022’s record-breaking average of 10.03C is followed by 2014 (9.88C), 2006 (9.70C), 2020 (9.62C) and 2011 (9.61C).

The rest of the top 10 is 2007 (9.56C), 2017 (9.53C), 2003 (9.47C), 2018 (9.45C) and 2004 (9.44C).

All four UK nations set new records in 2022, with England seeing the highest average temperature at 10.94C, followed by Wales (10.23C), Northern Ireland (9.85C) and Scotland (8.50C).

Last year was also the warmest on record in the 364-year Central England Temperature (CET) series, which began in 1659 and is the world’s longest-running temperature dataset.

The annual mean CET for 2022 was 11.1C, beating the previous record of 11.0C in 2014.

Dr Mark McCarthy, head of the Met Office National Climate Information Centre, said: “Although an arbitrary number, the UK surpassing an annual average temperature of 10C is a notable moment in our climatological history.

“This moment comes as no surprise, since 1884 all the 10 years recording the highest annual temperature have occurred from 2003.

“It is clear from the observational record that human-induced global warming is already impacting the UK’s climate.”

Commenting on the figures, Prof Richard Allan, from the University of Reading, said:  “Human-caused climate change explains the unprecedented nature of the summer heatwave in the UK as well as the sustained warmth seen throughout most of 2022, with an annual temperature above 10C for the first time in our observational record.

“But sharp cold snaps like the one experienced in December are still possible in a warmer world.

“Higher temperatures in the UK are contributing to more severe heatwaves, droughts and wildfires but also more intense rainfall events and associated flooding and these impacts will become progressively worse until global temperatures are stabilised by cutting global carbon emissions to net zero.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon plans to shut three UK warehouses, placing 1,200 jobs at risk

Amazon has revealed plans to shut three UK warehouses in a move which will impact 1,200 jobs.The company has launched consultations over the closure of sites in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock, in the west of Scotland.All workers at the sites will be offered roles at other Amazon locations.The online technology giant has also revealed plans for two new major fulfilment centres in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, which will create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Inside Job trailerAmazon to fire more than 18,000 employees in mass layoffMatt Hancock responds to claims he went to Turkey for hair transplant and veneers
The Independent

Nearly half of people in London have highest levels of qualifications – census

Nearly half of people in London hold a degree or a similar qualification, according to census data.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed large regional differences across England and Wales in the proportion of residents who had the highest level of qualification.A third (33.8%) of residents aged 16 and over – 16.4 million people – had Level 4 or above qualifications across England and Wales, the data from the 2021 census suggests.If other areas are to compete with London, they need similar levels of investment and commitmentNick Hillman, director of HepiThe figures released by the ONS found that the...
The Independent

‘I do not want to be a single dad’: Harry explains decision to leave the UK with Meghan

Prince Harry has explained his and wife Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the UK and relocate overseas in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby. The Duke of Sussex’s conversation with the British presenter was broadcast on Sunday (8 January), two days before the release of his memoir Spare. The interview began with Harry narrating an excerpt from his book, recounting the night his father Charles, then-Prince of Wales, told him his mother Diana had died. Harry then told Bradby that he “took myself back to that moment” so he could remember details from that night, when he was 12...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Record high temperatures and greenhouse gases seen in 2022

Extreme temperatures and greenhouse gas concentrations across the globe spiked in 2022, according to newly-released satellite data.The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change study shows summer 2022 was the hottest on record for Europe and each summer month in the Northern Hemisphere was at least the third warmest globally.Overall, 2022 was the second warmest year on record for Europe, while globally it was the 5th warmest year according to the data.The annual average temperature was 0.3C above the reference period of 1991-2020, which equates to approximately 1.2C higher than the period 1850-1900.Atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations increased by approximately 2.1 parts...
The Independent

Europe saw hottest summer and second hottest year on record in 2022 – report

Europe had a record-breaking summer of soaring temperatures, heatwaves and drought, and its second hottest year on record in 2022, new data show.The continent’s summer was its hottest on record by a clear margin, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said, while 2022’s autumn was the third warmest recorded.Overall, it was Europe’s second warmest year on record last year, exceeded only by 2020, and just slightly warmer than 2019, 2015 and 2014, as the region warms faster than any other continent on Earth, the figures show.For a number of countries in Europe, including the UK, Ireland, Spain, France,...
The Independent

Church slave trade links report prompts £100m funding to ‘address past wrongs’

A report into the Church of England’s investment fund’s “shameful” historic links to transatlantic slavery has prompted it to announce £100 million of funding for a programme of investment, research and engagement to try to “address past wrongs”.The Church Commissioners for England announced the funding commitment on Tuesday, following publication of research it commissioned which details links its predecessor fund, Queen Anne’s Bounty, had with the slave trade.Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, chairman of the Church Commissioners, called the report’s interim findings “a source of shame” in June 2022 and reiterated his apology on Tuesday, saying “it is now time...
The Independent

Sharp rise in excess deaths at end of 2022 as flu and cold snap took hold

Excess deaths in England and Wales jumped sharply at the end of 2022, with a mixture of flu, cold weather and access to emergency care likely to have contributed to a spike in mortality, new figures show.The number of registered deaths was 20% above average in the week ending December 30 and 21% above average in the week to December 23, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).These are some of the highest levels recorded across 2022 – a year that saw above-average deaths almost continuously since the summer.Health experts have warned against “simplistic” explanations for what is causing...
The Independent

Labour pledge on repeat work assessments for ill or disabled

Labour has vowed to make “better use” of existing resources as the party pledged to end repeat work capability assessments for those who are disabled or ill.Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth also insisted that “conditionality” would continue to be part of the benefits and social welfare system under a Labour Government, as he delivered a speech that set out measures aimed at making it easier for people out of work on sickness benefits to return to the workplace.In a speech at the Centre for Social Justice, the think tank founded by former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith,...
The Independent

Shapps supports plan to treat NHS patients in car park cabins

Grant Shapps has said the NHS must do “whatever it needs to do” to deal with the current crisis, including potentially treating patients in hospital car park cabins.The Business Secretary was asked about the prospect of some patients receiving emergency treatment in temporary modular units under an emergency recovery plan for the health service announced by the Health Secretary.I’m in favour of the NHS doing whatever it needs to do to clear those backlogs and if that means temporary, modular, whatever ... let’s get on and do those thingsGrant ShappsMr Shapps told LBC radio on Tuesday: “I think the most...
The Independent

Spare: Lone fan queues outside Waterstones flagship store as Prince Harry’s book hits shelves

A lone fan was seen queuing outside Waterstones in central London on Tuesday as Prince Harry’s book hit UK shelves.Spare has dominated the news cycle in recent days, with the Duke of Sussex making a number of TV appearances on both UK and US broadcasters to promote his memoir.A number of bookshops in London opened at midnight to meet demand for after it officially went on sale, but footage from outside Waterstones in Piccadilly shows a lone fan queuing on Tuesday morning.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

How far would you go to avoid paying hundreds of pounds in flight tax?

Ouch: a family of five flying to Thailand from April onwards in premium economy will pay £1,000 in tax for the privilege of taking off from the UK in a slightly more comfortable seat.Almost three decades after Air Passenger Duty was launched – at a bargain £5 for European flights, £10 for long-haul – the tax system for flights from and within the UK is changing yet again.The man who invented the UK’s tax on aviation was the-then Tory chancellor, Ken Clarke. APD has seduced all his successors ever since. The flight tax is absurdly easy to collect, because the...
The Independent

Can a month-long package holiday in the sun work out cheaper than staying at home?

“It’s cheaper to be here,” chorus Brenda and John Stewart-Davis, as they sit on the terrace at the Stella Gardens resort on Egypt’s Red Sea coast. “We’ve switched our heating off, so our electricity and gas bills will be on the service charges, really,” says Brenda.“Because we’re retired we’re indoors all day, so we would have the heating on. Now we’re sitting without coats on in flip-flops.”The couple are retired publicans from Kent, who believe they have landed the holiday bargain of 2023. In October they saw that easyJet Holidays was promising four weeks in Egypt for £650 per...
The Independent

Harry hopes Archie and Lili will bond with royals despite bombshell memoir

The Duke of Sussex has said he “would like nothing more” than for his children to have relationships with the royal family on the day his controversial memoir was finally published.Harry’s remarks about his son and daughter come despite the fierce criticism he has levelled at his brother the Prince of Wales, his father the King and stepmother the Queen Consort.In his first print interview to promote his bombshell autobiography, the duke told US magazine People that Archie, three, and 19-month-old Lili did, however, have a connection with some of the Windsors, whom he did not name, saying this brought...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Sweden sees bigger Russian threat to telecoms, power network

Sweden’s SAPO domestic security agency warned Tuesday that it expects Russia to increase activities threatening Swedish security in fields including telecoms and the power network.SAPO head Charlotte von Essen said Russia’s actions were “unpredictable,” but stressed that “we can expect that Russian security-threatening activities against Sweden will increase.”The sectors “where there is reason to be particularly vigilant to counter espionage and sabotage” are telecommunications, electricity supply and the transport of “critical material,” von Essen said. She didn’t elaborate on what she meant by the latter.“From the Russian side, there is an interest in disturbing these areas,” von Essen added....
The Independent

‘Come clean’: Labour activists urge party MPs to return donations from mystery firm

Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to make sure Labour MPs return hundreds of thousands of pounds received from a mystery company which has emerged as one of Westminster’s biggest donors.Campaign group Momentum has demanded that three Labour MPs – Yvette Cooper, Wes Streeting and Dan Jarvis – “come clean” about their link to MPM Connect and return money accepted from the firm.The left-wing pressure group, set up after Jeremy Corbyn became leader, also urged Sir Keir to commit to a series of tough new sleaze measures to “clean up politics”.Momentum is demanding that Sir Keir recommits to all...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show ‘mischief-making’ slammed by Tory ex-minister

A Tory former foreign minister has lambasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary in which the Commonwealth was branded “Empire 2.0”.Conservative peer Lord Swire used his debut speech in the upper chamber to argue the accusation levelled at the family of nation’s in Harry and Meghan’s show, broadcast last month, was either “deliberate mischief-making or displayed astonishing ignorance”.His criticism came as Harry gave a series of bombshell interviews to promote his controversial memoirs.Lord Swire, whose ministerial portfolio when in Government included the Commonwealth, said the claim in the docuseries Harry & Meghan, which was made by the couple’s...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy