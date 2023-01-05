ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bicyclist shot trying to stop car break-in near Graceland Cemetery in Uptown

By Marissa Perlman
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=421UI3_0k4Gf1NJ00

Bicyclist shot trying to stop car break-in near Graceland Cemetery in Uptown 01:07

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man riding a bicycle was shot after trying to stop a car break-in Wednesday night in Uptown.

The bicyclist saw a man trying to get into a car, on Montrose Avenue near Graceland Cemetery just before 11 p.m., and ran over to confront him.

Police said the suspect shot the victim as he was approaching. The victim, in his 40s, was shot in the elbow and is expected to recover.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital for treatment.

No one is in custody.

Comments / 5

guest
3d ago

In Chicago first rule is mind your business!!!!you can call 911 or maybe take a pic of the person but by no means approach anyone

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shootings: At least 10 shot, 1 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- Three teenagers are among at least 10 people shot, one fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said. A man was fatally shot inside an Englewood home Friday night. The man, 29, was at a gathering inside a residence in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when another man at the event pulled out a gun and shot him about 9:10 p.m., Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said. No one was in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man, 50, stabbed in neck during argument in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is critically injured after being stabbed in the Albany Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. The incident happened in the 4400 block of North Drake Avenue around 1:03 a.m. Chicago police say the victim, 50, was arguing with a known suspect on the street when he was stabbed in the left side of his neck.The victim was transported by CFD to Masonic hospital in critical condition. The suspect was placed into custody and a knife was recovered on the scene.No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Victim was run over by 3 different cars and not one stopped, Chicago police say

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking to identify the drivers of three different cars in connection to a hit-and-run on Jan. 2 in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 12:10 a.m. a white 4-door SUV traveling eastbound in the 5600 block of West Madison Street caused a pedestrian crossing southbound Madison Street to fall in the roadway, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman admits to shooting man in both legs on SW Side

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday morning after admitting to police that she shot a man. Police say the offender was in a vehicle with a 35-year-old man in the 3400 block of West 79th Street around 12:10 a.m. when she shot the man in both legs.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD issue alert to residents of recent carjackings in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in West Englewood to be on alert following carjackings that happened last week. In each incident, the suspect approached victims on the street and display a black color handgun before demanding their vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene with the vehicle. Incident times and locations:· 7100 Block of South Paulina Street on Jan. 2, 2023, at 12:00 a.m.· 1500 Block of West 74th Street on Jan. 5, 2023, at 1:26 a.m.Police described the suspect as an African American man between 18-35 years old, standing between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 7 inches, between 120 and 130 pounds with a medium brown complexion wearing a brown skull cap, and brown sweatpants clothing.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was inside a vehicle in the 400 block of South Western Avenue around 4 a.m. when a black Kia pulled next to the car and someone shot multiple times.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shows up to Chicago hospital with 4 gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man showed up to a Chicago-area hospital with four gunshot wounds Sunday morning. Police say the victim arrived at Stroger Hospital around 2 a.m. in good condition. He had suffered four gunshot wounds to the middle of the torso. Police say he was very uncooperative and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bicyclist says he was followed, shot in Uptown after trying to stop car break-in

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bicyclist who was shot during ana attempted car break-in in the Uptown community was out of the hospital Friday – and was speaking out.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza met with the bicyclist at his home Friday. He came out to talk to us wearing the same jacket he says he was wearing Wednesday when he was shot.The jacket is riddled with small bullet holes along the seam.The victim didn't want to show his face for fear of retaliation. He told us off camera that what happened was bad – but it could have been way worse.As police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Central Illinois man charged with fatal stabbing in Bridgeport

CHICAGO - A Peoria man was charged in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood last month. Chicago police arrested Eddie Cerantes, 38, in the 700 block of West Loucks Avenue in Peoria on Friday. He was identified as the offender who stabbed and killed a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting woke up sleeping neighbors early Friday morning on the city's North Side. Surveillance audio of the gunshots were captured around 2 a.m.Chicago police said two men were in a parked two truck in the 3600 block of North Avondale when someone in a dark SUV started firing shots. One man was shot in the stomach and the other suffered a graze wound to the head. The tow truck ended up a couple miles away at Pulaski and Palmer. That's where the Chicago Fire Department was called to bring the men to the hospital. A neighbor told CBS 2 he woke and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Second teen charged in October armed carjacking on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Another offender was charged in connection to an armed carjacking and robbery that happened last fall in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood. Police say Miguel Miranda, 18, of Chicago, was charged with forcefully robbing another 18-year-old at gunpoint on Oct. 13, 2022 in the 3500 block of West 65th Place.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD release new image of vehicle wanted in hit-and-run on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police released a new image of the vehicle in the hit-and-run that killed a man and injured another in the Brainerd community last week. Around 6:23 p.m. on Dec. 29, a man of unspecified age was pushing a 56-year-old man in a wheelchair across the street at Ashland Avenue between 94th and 95th streets, when a white 2007 Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle headed north on Ashland Avenue hit them both.  The man in the wheelchair was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition. The man who had been pushing him was pronounced dead on...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
138K+
Followers
31K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy