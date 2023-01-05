ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

10 Best Food Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in January

By Jennifer Taylor
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QACeu_0k4GJTTM00

Baby, it’s cold outside. January has arrived, meaning it’s time to cozy up indoors with your favorite comfort foods — and Dollar Tree has you covered.

See the List: GOBankingRates’ Best Banks of 2023
Learn: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing Their Taxes
More: 10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023

The discount store offers deep deals on cold weather staples , so you can fully stock your pantry. This is important because you don’t want to have to go outside more than necessary in freezing temperatures.

Ready to make your shopping list? Here are 10 food items to buy at Dollar Tree this month.

Entenmann’s Original Hot Chocolate K-Pods, 3-Count

When the weather outside is frightful, there’s nothing better than warming up with a delicious cup of hot cocoa. You’ll get three Keurig pods with this pack of Entenmann’s Original Hot Chocolate, leaving you two cups to share or extras for another chilly day. Priced at just 42 cents per pod, this budget-friendly drink is affordable enough to enjoy every day.

Take Our Poll: What Are Your Financial Priorities in 2023?

Southgate Chili With Beans

A winter weather staple, a hot bowl of chili on a cold day will warm the soul. However, you don’t always have the time or energy to make it from scratch. Thankfully, all you have to do is open up a can of Southgate Chili With Beans and feast on this easy lunch or dinner. At this price, you’ll want to consider stocking up.

Healthy Choice Chicken Noodle Soup

Cold and flu season is officially in full swing, so it’s always wise to have chicken soup on hand. Keep at least a few cans of Healthy Choice Chicken Noodle Soup in your panty to ensure you don’t have to run out to the store if you or a family member comes down with the sickness of the season.

Kraft Mac & Cheese Dinners

The ultimate comfort food, everyone loves macaroni and cheese. Whether you need an easy dinner after a busy day at work or a lunch with substance for the kids, you can’t go wrong with Kraft Mac & Cheese Dinners. You’ll likely want to buy at least a few of these 7.25-ounce boxes, because your whole family will be clambering for them.

Betty Crocker Mug Treats

It really doesn’t get cozier than cake in a mug. Available in both rainbow chip cake and hot fudge brownie, these 3.2-ounce single-serving Betty Crocker Mug Treats really hit the spot. Ready in about a minute, you’ll get all the benefits of a traditional cake, without actually having to make it or clean more than one dish.

Ralston Foods Fruit & Cream Variety Pack Instant Oatmeal Packets, 6-Count

When waking up on a cold winter morning, nothing hits the spot more than a warm bowl of oatmeal. Each box of Ralston Foods Fruit & Cream Variety Pack Instant Oatmeal contains six packets — three strawberries and cream and three peaches and cream. Priced at just 21 cents per packet, this is an affordable way to have a wholesome breakfast.

S’mores Ingredients

Another great purchase at Dollar Tree is ingredients to make s’mores.

Jet-Puffed Mini Marshmallows, 10-Ounce Bag

You can’t have s’mores without marshmallows. This 10-ounce bag of Jet-Puffed Mini Marshmallows is such a pantry staple, you’ll definitely want to buy a few. You might also want to put them in hot chocolate and other seasonal desserts.

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Packages, 5-Count

Ideal for s’mores, this five-count bag of Hershey’s Milk Chocolate will make several of these desserts. Of course, you can also use these chocolate bars for baking or an afternoon snack, making them a must-buy item.

Honey Maid Graham Crackers

The backbone of every s’more, each box of these Honey Maid Graham Crackers contains six packages, with two crackers each. This makes it easy to serve s’mores to a smaller group because you don’t have to open a large package and risk part of it going stale. Beyond this classic dessert, graham crackers are also a delicious snack in their own right, which is why you need them in your pantry at all times this winter.

Do note, when shopping online, Dollar Tree has minimum purchase requirements for many items, so it might be best to shop at your local store if you’re not looking to buy so much.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Best Food Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in January

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
SheKnows

The Pioneer Woman Is Having a Kitchen Sale With Sets Starting at Just $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ree Drummond of The Pioneer Woman brand has mastered the art of making modern vintage-style kitchen tools and home decor. With her country cottage florals and use of retro colors, it’s hard not to fall hard for everything in The Pioneer Woman Walmart collection. And right now, you can fall in love without having to blow through your spending budget because a handful of beautiful Pioneer Woman kitchen items are currently on sale. This gorgeous 18-piece mixing bowl set from...
Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree

If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
Mashed

The Oldest Soda In The World Is Still Around Today

Some soft drink brands are household names; in some places, "Can I have a Coke?" may not even refer to Coca-Cola, but rather an interchangeable word for soda instead. That's the legacy Coca-Cola has left behind, one in which the brand name represents soft drinks all around the world. Per History of Soft Drinks, Coca-Cola was introduced in 1886, and it tops the list of the most popular soda products ever. It further strengthens its hold on the market with the second most popular soft drink, Coke Zero, followed by Diet Coke.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
235K+
Followers
16K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy