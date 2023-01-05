Read full article on original website
Related
PFA Vertu Motors League One Fans' Player of the Month - December nominees
The December nominees for the PFA Vertu Motors League One Fans' Player of the Month award.
The top Premier League moments of the month - December 2022
The top Premier League moments of December 2022.
Oxford vs Arsenal - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Here's everything you need to know ahead of FA Cup clash between Oxford and Arsenal.
2022/23 FA Cup fourth round draw - confirmed fixtures
The confirmed fixtures from the fourth round draw of the 2022/23 FA Cup.
Man City 4-0 Chelsea: Player ratings as Citizens embarrass Premier League rivals
Who impressed and who did not as Man City delivered a 4-0 FA Cup hammering to Chelsea.
Premier League sides keen on Lorient's Dango Ouattara alongside Terem Moffi
Lorient may lose both Dango Ouattara & Terem Moffi to the Premier League in the January transfer window, 90min understands.
Hugo Lloris announces retirement from international football
Hugo Lloris has confirmed his retirement from international duty.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Predicting the Chelsea lineup to face Fulham in the Premier League.
Chelsea reignite interest in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia
Chelsea are readying a bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in January, 90min understands.
How long is an average Premier League match?
How long is a Premier League match and how much does the ball remain in play?
Chelsea join race for Tottenham target Pedro Porro
Chelsea have identified Sporting CP's Pedro Porro as a potential option at right-back, sources have told 90min.
Real Betis vs Barcelona - Supercopa de Espana: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about the Supercopa de Espana semi-final between Barcelona & Real Betis in Saudi Arabia.
When are FA Cup third round replays played?
A look at when the third round replays for the 2022/23 FA Cup will take place.
When did Man Utd last win the League Cup?
Manchester United have a great chance of winning the League Cup this season, but when was the last time they lifted the trophy?
Oxford 0-3 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners seal fourth round spot
Match report & player ratings from Oxford 0-3 Arsenal in the FA Cup.
Nottingham Forest close in on second January signing from Palmeiras
Nottingham Forest are close to finalising the signing of a second Palmeiras player in this transfer window after making a move for Danilo, 90min understands.
Atlanta United announce triple departure of Marcelino Moreno, Alan Franco & Dom Dwyer
Atlanta United announced the departures of three players over the weekend as Marcelino Moreno, Alan Franco, and Dom Dwyer all left the club. The triple move is part of a wide-sweeping overhaul of the Five Stripes' roster following the arrival of new president and CEO Garth Lagerwey, who is aiming to return the club to the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2023.
Liverpool's stance on Teun Koopmeiners transfer
Liverpool's stance on signing Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, after he spoke out on a potential move to Anfield.
