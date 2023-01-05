ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton Bays, NY

Police: Pedestrian killed in crash on Sunrise Highway

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ffxw6_0k4F2H7b00

A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Sunrise Highway Thursday.

Authorities say at 5:05 a.m., Hampton Bays resident Milan Moraga was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse eastbound on Sunrise Highway when his vehicle struck a pedestrian walking in the left lane.

The pedestrian, 62-year-old Juliann McSweeney, of East Patchogue, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moraga and his four passengers were not injured in the accident. His vehicle has also been impounded for a safety check, authorities say.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

Eastbound Sunrise Highway was closed in Patchogue for the morning commute, but has since reopened.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Man Killed In Route 80 Crash

A 21-year-old Morris County man was killed in a Route 80 crash over the weekend, authorities said. Kevin Barradas of Dover was heading east in a Saab 93 when his car veered off the road to the right and hit a road marker in Parsippany on Friday evening, New Jersey State Police said.
DOVER, NJ
News 12

News 12

131K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy