Police: Pedestrian killed in crash on Sunrise Highway

A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Sunrise Highway Thursday.

Authorities say at 5:05 a.m., Hampton Bays resident Milan Moraga was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse eastbound on Sunrise Highway when his vehicle struck a pedestrian walking in the left lane.

The pedestrian, 62-year-old Juliann McSweeney, of East Patchogue, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moraga and his four passengers were not injured in the accident. His vehicle has also been impounded for a safety check, authorities say.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

Eastbound Sunrise Highway was closed in Patchogue for the morning commute, but has since reopened.