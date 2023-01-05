ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Uber drivers launch 24-hour strike in New York City over raise halt

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AnWxf_0k4DCmXh00

Uber drivers slammed the brakes on work to go on strike Thursday after they say they’ve lost out on about $12 million in raises.

The Taxi Limousine Commission originally green lit a $1,000 per month raise for drivers to make up for the steep inflation in costs for drivers. That raise was supposed to go into effect on Dec. 19. Shortly after, Uber sued to stop the raise.

In the court filing, Uber says it charged passengers 48% more in September 2022 compared to 2019.

This marks the second drivers' strike for the company. The first one was held a week before Christmas. The 24-hour strike included a rally outside of Uber’s New York City headquarters that started at noon.

As a sign of solidarity, Uber drivers asked people who have the Uber app to turn it off for 24 hours.

Uber released a statement saying, "Every time the taxi association calls for a strike, drivers demonstrate they're more interested in delivering for New Yorkers than social media discourse. We expect this time will be no different."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

News 12

131K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy