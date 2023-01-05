ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Biden Admin Investigations House Republicans Plot To Launch In 2023

By B.D. Hobbs
 5 days ago

Once Republicans eventually get their own 'House' in order, they plan to launch multiple investigations into dealings of the Biden administration.

What are the top priorities? It starts with the Biden family, including Hunter Biden's laptop. There's the failures with the handling the pandemic and Dr. Fauci, the now corrupt FBI and DOJ, the border, and the embarrassing botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"Those are the top 5 on the list" said political analyst Anthony Russo, "And I think this is what half of the American people want investigated, so I think it's important that we have a little bit of say and power, in congress."

The list of items for criminal investigations is lengthy, but will anything actually come of them?

"If they get in there and they really, really make a point to prove why there is such egregious handling, either of the Covid-19 pandemic by Fauci, or with Hunter Biden, the border, etc." Russo told KTRH, "If they really, truly can prove it, maybe something can happen where the Senate cannot turn a blind eye."

As we have already stressed here multiple times, there is lots to do for the GOP in 2023.

