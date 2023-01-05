Read full article on original website
Gun allegedly used by 6-year-old in Virginia school shooting was bought by child’s mother, police say
CNN — The gun allegedly used by a 6-year-old boy to shoot his teacher at a Newport News, Virginia, school was legally purchased by the child’s mother, officials said. The boy took the firearm from his home to school in his backpack Friday, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said Monday.
A 6-year-old boy is in police custody after shooting a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. CNN's Poppy Harlow speaks to a father and his 8-year-old son who attends the school, addressing their concerns around safety.
Woman sentenced to three years in state prison for collecting $400,000 in viral GoFundMe scam
A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to three years in state prison for her role in scamming more than $400,000 from GoFundMe donors, by claiming to be collecting money for a homeless man.
FOX Sports
Report: Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT job
The United States men's national team does not have a head coach currently under contract, but one report suggests that the U.S. Soccer Federation is swinging for the fences as it gears up for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. According to French outlet L'Equipe, France legend and former Real...
Zidane has been out of work since ending his second spell as Real boss in 2021.
Advocate
Out Soccer Player Kelley O’Hara Is Engaged
National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the United States women's national soccer team player, Kelley Maureen O’Hara, announced her engagement to Kameryn Stanhouse. O'Hara wrote on Instagram that she “saved the best for last in 2022.”. The two were engaged on New Year's Eve and spent the night...
How much Cristiano Ronaldo turned down in Brazil to move to Saudi Arabia
Corinthians made an offer to take Cristiano Ronaldo to Brazil, club president Duilio Monteiro Alves has revealed.
Bloody knife found in basement of missing Massachusetts mother's home, prosecutors say
Investigators looking into the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman found a bloody knife in the basement of the home she shares with her husband and accused him of misleading police, a prosecutor with the Norfolk District Attorney's office said in court Monday.
12-year-old in custody in Oklahoma for fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother while parent slept upstairs, police say
A 12-year-old girl is in custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother, according to police.
Opinion: Hakeem Jeffries gave the speech that Kevin McCarthy should have — but won't
Hakeem Jeffries' speech wasn't just remarkable because of his alphabetical recitation of what Democrats will defend and reject, writes Dean Obeidallah. It was striking because it should have been the speech House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave, he says.
A 7-year-old girl died after dog attack in Louisiana, dog owner faces charges
A man was arrested and is facing negligent homicide charges after failing to restrain his pit bull terrier, which attacked and killed a 7-year-old girl in Louisiana on Friday, authorities said.
Most of California could experience significant flooding this week
Significant widespread flooding is possible across much of California on Monday as more heavy rain hits the state, forecasters say.
Rosewood, Florida, marks 100 years since race massacre. Here's what happened
In the years after World War I, Black people were thriving in the central Florida town of Rosewood when a White mob driven by racial animosity decimated the entire community within days.
Jordon Rooney, a marketing rep and friend of Damar Hamlin, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss Hamlin's injury during an NFL game.
In the years after World War I, Black people were thriving in the central Florida town of Rosewood when a White mob driven by racial animosity decimated the entire community within days. CNN's Nadia Romero looks back 100 years later.
Family of 5, including minors, found dead in North Carolina home believed to be a murder-suicide
Three minors and two adults were found dead Saturday morning in a North Carolina home, in what police say they are investigating as a murder-suicide.
Supreme Court sides with Texas death row inmate who says conviction was based on bad DNA evidence
The Supreme Court on Monday sided with a Texas death row inmate who is trying to overturn his conviction based on faulty DNA evidence. In a rare reversal, the inmate received the support of the district attorney involved in the case.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin tweets his thanks after he moves from Cincinnati to Buffalo hospital 7 days after collapse
Damar Hamlin was released from the Cincinnati hospital on Monday, a week after the Buffalo Bills safety's heart stopped and he had to be resuscitated on the field during an NFL game, Dr. William A. Knight said Monday. Hamlin is in a hospital in Buffalo, the doctor from the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati said.
31-year-old Arkansas man arrested after hammering open an altar at a preparatory school church, police say
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a church in Arkansas, hammered open an altar and stole two relic boxes that were embedded in the altar, officials said.
Where are Chinese travelers heading now that borders have reopened?
As of January 8, China's travel-starved residents are able to explore the world freely again. We talk to experts to find out which destinations and experiences are atop their wishlists.
