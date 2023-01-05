ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

European shares dip as media stocks slide, Fed worries resurface

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zhWfH_0k48FloP00
  • Summary
  • Companies

Jan 5 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Thursday as media stocks were weighed by declines in British education group Pearson, while data suggesting tight labour conditions in the United States raised fears about the Federal Reserve keeping rates higher for longer.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) closed 0.2% lower, having climbed more than 3% in the first three sessions of 2023.

It was also the first time in the week that European shares fell on par with their Wall Street counterparts after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a three-month low last week, highlighting U.S. labour market resilience.

Another report showed U.S. private payrolls increased by 235,000 jobs last month after rising 182,000 in November, while economists had expected an increase of 150,000.

"Having slowed the pace of its rate rises to 50 bps last month the U.S. central bank appears to be in no mood to call an imminent halt to its policy of raising rates," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"That said, there are signs on the margins that we are seeing a rise in concern about the pace of current rate policy, and that a slower pace is required even as the end point for calling a halt gets pushed further out."

Minutes on Wednesday from the Fed's December policy meeting showed officials were worried about "misperception" in financial markets that their commitment to fighting inflation was flagging, though they agreed the central bank should slow the pace of its monetary policy tightening.

European media stocks (.SXMP) fell 1.5%, with Pearson (PSON.L) down 5.9% after Bank Of America downgraded its rating to "underperform" from "neutral".

Retail stocks (.SXRP) rose 2.1%, with a 6.9% jump in British clothing retailer Next (NXT.L), leading the gains after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales and raising its 2022-23 profit forecast.

After a rough 2022, European shares had a strong start to the year, supported by economic data showing a milder-than-expected recession and easing of price pressures in some countries, along with hopes of a post-COVID recovery in China.

UK stocks (.FTSE) rose 0.6%, with Standard Chartered (STAN.L) among top gainers as it jumped 6.8%.

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) (FAB.AD), the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, said it had considered a bid for London-listed StanChart but was no longer doing so.

Separately, data showed German exports unexpectedly fell in November.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China fx reserves rise $11 billion to $3.128 trillion in December

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves rose in December, official data showed on Saturday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves - the world’s largest - rose $11 billion to $3.128 trillion last month, compared with $3.154 trillion predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.117 trillion in November.
Reuters

Germany's new China strategy 'guided by ideology', ambassador says

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Plans for a tougher China strategy by Germany are "guided by ideology" and reflect a Cold War mentality that could put cooperation between the world's second- and fourth-largest economies at risk, China's ambassador to Berlin was quoted saying.
Reuters

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma spotted in Bangkok - Thai media reports

BANGKOK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group (9988.HK) founder Jack Ma was spotted socialising in Bangkok this week, having stayed out of the public eye since regulators in China launched a clampdown on his business empire in late 2021, social media posts and local media reports showed.
Reuters

Ant Group says no plan for IPO, focusing on business optimisation

Jan 8 (Reuters) - China's fintech giant Ant Group has no plan to initiate an initial public offering (IPO), it said on Sunday in an emailed statement to Reuters. "Ant Group has been focusing on its business rectification and optimisation, and does not have a plan for an IPO," the company spokesperson said.
Reuters

Argentina and China formalize currency swap deal

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Argentina and China have formalized the expansion of a currency swap deal, allowing the South American country to increase its depleted foreign currency reserves, the Argentine central bank said on Sunday.
Reuters

Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reopens border

BANGKOK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Thailand will require international travelers to show proof they are fully vaccinated for COVID before flying to Thailand, according to the country's aviation regulator, as it prepares for more tourists after China reopened its border on Sunday.
Reuters

Dollar slips near seven-month lows after jobs data

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar on Monday neared its lowest in seven months against other major currencies, after data last week suggested the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of its rate hikes, while China re-opening its borders boosted riskier currencies.
Reuters

Reuters

678K+
Followers
371K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy