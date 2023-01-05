ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Baker scores 16 as Nevada downs Colorado State 80-69

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Will Baker scored 16 points as Nevada beat Colorado State 80-69 on Wednesday night.

Baker had six rebounds for the Wolf Pack (13-3, 3-0 Mountain West Conference). Jarod Lucas scored 16 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Kenan Blackshear shot 6 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Patrick Cartier led the way for the Rams (8-8, 0-3) with 18 points and two steals. Colorado State also got 16 points and four assists from Isaiah Stevens. In addition, John Tonje had eight points.

A 13-1 run to close out the first half gave Nevada a nine-point lead. Nick Davidson led their club in scoring with 10 points. Nevada used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a nine-point lead at 52-43 with 12:30 left in the half before finishing off the win.

Both teams next play Saturday. Nevada visits San Jose State and Colorado State hosts Fresno State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

