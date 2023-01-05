ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Everton at Manchester United: FA Cup Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Five in the back

Everton were done no favours by the draw-makers as their FA Cup campaign in the 2022-23 season looks to be a very short one with a trip to in-form Manchester United. The Toffees appear to be as fractured a squad as exactly a year ago, despite partly revamping an underperforming squad and are in relegation trouble again with just three league wins this term. They were bounced from the League Cup by AFC Bournemouth just before the World Cup break, and can expect a similar fate tonight at Old Trafford.
Man Utd vs Everton - FA Cup third round preview | What next for the crisis-hit Toffees?

The road to Wembley starts here, but a spring trip to the capital is the last thing on the minds of Evertonians as the club once again finds itself mired in crisis. Tuesday’s disastrous capitulation against Brighton combined with other results on Wednesday saw the Toffees fall into the Premier League relegation zone.
Manchester City Take All Three Points, Down Chelsea, 1-0: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City struggled as they climbed towards a huge and crucial away victory, 1-0 vs Chelsea. After a badly positioned first half, three key subs made all the difference as two of those, Mahrez/Grealish, connected for the winning goal. Pep is a genius and it worked here for the points....
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
What Can Reading Get Out Of Saturday’s FA Cup Tie With Watford?

On the face of it, this game looks like little more than a distraction. Reading’s focus should be and is very much on the league, given the ever-precarious nature of our Championship status. Take our eye off the ball and we could well get dragged into a relegation scrap. Just ask Hull City, who were eighth at this stage of the 2019/20 campaign but ultimately finished 24th.
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Sands of Time Running Out for Lampard?

Rumours circulated beforehand that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was seriously considering removing manager Frank Lampard after this FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Manchester United, at Old Trafford. Accordingly, the under-pressure boss went with a full-strength lineup, resting only Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the starting eleven, though the striker would appear from the bench in the second half. Tactically, after the horror show Blues fans witnessed on Tuesday night, when the side attempted to play progressively, on the front foot and was routinely dismantled by Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Lampard did another tactical 180. Gone was the 4-3-3 formation deployed against the Seagulls, replaced with the 5-3-2 used to grind out a battling draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve.
The Migrating Magpie: Week One of the January Transfer Window

Week one of 2023 is in the books and if it did anything, it served to illuminate gaping holes among many high-profile Premier League squads. Logic dictates that clubs like West Ham, Everton, and Chelsea now must make moves simply to calm their fanbases down. Newcastle have now gone a...
Klopp Talk: Virgil van Dijk Will be “Out For a Few Weeks, Definitely”

Ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup game against Wolves, Jurgen Klopp provided an update on the status of Virgil van Dijk’s hamstring injury in his press conference. “It’s not a short-term [injury], and I had longer-term injuries as well in my career as a manager. So, it’s somewhere in between. He will be out for a few weeks, definitely”, said Klopp.
'Lampard's tactics appear naive at times, but he's been dealt a bad hand'

Frank Lampard's tactics are partly to blame for Everton's results this season, but the club has been on a downward spiral in recent years, according to The Athletic journalist Paddy Boyland. He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I think they have been circling the drain for a...
Manchester City v Chelsea: FA Cup Preview, Team News and Prediction

This time City face a familiar foe in Chelsea. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Sunday 8 January 2023, kick off at 4.30pm (UK), 11.30 am (EST) Referee Robert Jones. Assistant Referees Ian Hussin & Darren Cann. Fourth Official Darren England. VAR John Brooks. AVAR...
Half-time switch proved key for City

Anything other than a win wouldn't have defined the title race, but a win gives City a real boost heading into a six-week spell that sees them compete in three domestic competitions - and includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham twice in the league. First half, I think Chelsea edged...
‘Big opportunity’: Chukwuemeka looking to impress and break into the Chelsea team

Professional sports is littered with examples of young players stepping up and taking advantage of opportunities granted by injuries to players ahead of them in the pecking order — Tom Brady in the NFL is the (greatest?) one that always comes to mind — and if there is a silver lining to Chelsea’s injury crisis, it’s precisely that it allows (or should allow) these kinds of opportunities.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth: FA Cup Third Round Match Thread and How to Watch

Another year, another campaign for silverware begins in the FA Cup. Tottenham Hotspur enter the competition in their usual spot of the third round, hosting League One side Portsmouth. The third-tier club are about as bang-average as it gets, sitting in twelfth place and have a +2 goal differential. Spurs...
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Manchester City: The kids are alright

Chelsea’s next game comes in the FA Cup and this hopefully means some minutes for the Academy players. We may be playing against Manchester City (again), but there were some positives to take from our last defeat and they were almost all about the youngsters. It certainly can’t get any worse, so let’s do this.
Liverpool 2, Wolves 2 - Match Recap: Wolves Force Replay In FA Cup

Cody Gakpo makes his Liverpool debut as the Reds welcome Wolves to Anfield for this third round FA Cup game. Liverpool are looking to defend their title, and it starts today. Aside from that, Jürgen Klopp chose his strongest starting XI for this match as he tries to get the players back into fighting form after the long World Cup break.

