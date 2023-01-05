Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Dixon takes down strong South Beloit team
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — South Beloit hosted a solid Dixon Dukes team Friday night. Dixon took down the Sobos 49-37. For highlights watch the media player above.
Freeport grabs big win in OT over Belvidere North
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Freeport traveled to Belvidere North Friday night to take on the Blue Thunder. Belvidere North led the entire game, but Freeport came back in overtime to win, 66-65. Both Freeport and North sit at 3-5 in the conference standings. For highlights watch the media player above.
Indoor Play Places for Kids in the Stateline
It can get mighty cold in the Stateline area during the winter and kids need a place to get their energy out when it’s too cold to play outside! Thankfully, there are several indoor play places in the greater Rockford area where you can take your kids to burn off some energy and quite a few fast food restaurants where kids can have lunch and play. We’ve put together a list of all of the indoor play places and restaurant play areas in the Stateline.
Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, January 6
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Friday night, January 6 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ on Fox 39 Friday nights at 11 p.m for highlights, scores, interviews and spotlight feature stories. NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 65 Hononegah 50Rockford […]
Rockford Park District: Snow Sculpting Competition Is Postponed
Normally, when someone in Northern Illinois wishes for colder temperatures in January, friends, family, and colleagues start to worry about that person's sanity, or threaten them with physical violence for trying to summon an arctic cold front. Like I said, that's normally what happens around here. However, exceptions are sometimes...
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting
Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday …. Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early...
10 Richest Cities in Illinois Includes One an Hour From Rockford
Here's a list of the Top 10 Richest Cities in Illinois. One of them isn't that far from Rockford...Maybe they can share the wealth!. So what makes a city in Illinois, "rich" anyway? I've been through many cities and towns in this state, where I drove through a downtown or found myself on a stretch of road that you think, "this is the good side of town."
Plug Your Nose: 5 of the Stinkiest Places in Northern Illinois
Ah, Northern Illinois - an area that is known for its rich history, diverse culture, and unfortunately, some seriously foul odors. From the putrid scent of the Rock River to the nauseating stench of the local landfill, there are plenty of places in the area that will make your nose wrinkle in disgust.
Illinois Man Becomes Jeopardy! Game Show Champion
From the prairies of Illinois to the big stage, a Rockford native is crowned the Champion on the popular game show, Jeopardy!. We have all played Jeopardy! from the comfort of our couches, eating a tv dinner, and screaming the wrong answers to the contestants. No pressure at all, right?
Illinois Radio Personality Spills The Tea: What’s Radio Really Like?
As my one year anniversary approaches working in the radio industry in Rockford, Illinois, I want to reflect on everything I've learned over the past year!. Never in a million years did I think this would be an opportunity I'd be given. Three months before I started this journey in...
East E-Rabs get a huge win over Boylan 63-59
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The East E-Rabs have faced several seasons worth of adversity in just half a season this year, yet they’re still very much alive in the chase for the NIC-10 championship thanks to a 63-69 win at Boylan Friday night. E-Rabs leading scorer Matthew Hoarde wasn’t available to play in the game. […]
Talking Pecatonica boys basketball with head coach Bobby Heisler
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Pecatonica boys basketball team is off to a 14-1 start this season, coming off a history 27-win season last year. The Indians are also ranked #2 in the state this week in class 1A by the Associated Press. Over the holidays the Indians played in championship games in two holiday tournaments. They […]
One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave, at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. Details are limited, but 23 News will provide updates as they come.
Galaxy Hair Studio to move from Roscoe to downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD — A new hair studio with stylist suites and a spa is coming to downtown, but not in the space where coming soon signs have hung for more than a month. Signs for Galaxy Hair Studio have hung at 333 E. State St. since the lead-up to Stroll on State in late November, and the studio had announced on social media it would be moving there. However, owner Michelle Waller said the deal for that space fell through, and she has a new location nearby in downtown that she will announce soon.
RockfordScanner.com : Another Bad Accident In Rockford. Extrication Required
Our personal opinions on various topics. At approximately 8:45 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of W Whitman Street and N Main Street for a auto accident with extrication. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time as there was no transport to the hospital. Avoid...
RockfordScanner.com: Accident with injuries, in Rockford
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Please avoid the area or expect possible delays. If officials release any information, we will update this. Email us your photo, videos,...
Unique Car Decal Spotted In Illinois Has A Funny Hidden Meaning
If you see a 2-door, red Honda Civic driving around in Rockford with a car decal that says, "East Wildcats", just know it's not about a University. You know those cars you see driving around town in their beat up Volkswagens with stickers and decals all over the bumper of their car?
RockfordScanner.com : Male Shooting Victim In Rockford, Rockford PD Are Investigating
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting 3 different shootings. Rockford PD have only confirmed 1 of the shootings:. Officers are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. The other two alleged shooting...
Shoppers scramble as egg shortages cause prices to skyrocket
Local shoppers may be wondering why shelves are bare when they venture out to buy eggs. And they’re equally perplexed at the prices when they are able to locate some. Shoppers scramble as egg shortages cause prices to …. Local shoppers may be wondering why shelves are bare when...
8 Large Trailers Were Stolen From One Illinois Business Overnight
For the second time in a month, large equipment has been stolen off the lot of a Rockford area business, and now I'm wondering, does Rockford have a large equipment crime ring in the works?. Another Rockford Area Business Loses Thousands of Dollars to Thieves. Before I tell you about...
