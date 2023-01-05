ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

StatelineKids

Indoor Play Places for Kids in the Stateline

It can get mighty cold in the Stateline area during the winter and kids need a place to get their energy out when it’s too cold to play outside! Thankfully, there are several indoor play places in the greater Rockford area where you can take your kids to burn off some energy and quite a few fast food restaurants where kids can have lunch and play. We’ve put together a list of all of the indoor play places and restaurant play areas in the Stateline.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, January 6

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Friday night, January 6 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ on Fox 39 Friday nights at 11 p.m for highlights, scores, interviews and spotlight feature stories. NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 65 Hononegah 50Rockford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Rockford Park District: Snow Sculpting Competition Is Postponed

Normally, when someone in Northern Illinois wishes for colder temperatures in January, friends, family, and colleagues start to worry about that person's sanity, or threaten them with physical violence for trying to summon an arctic cold front. Like I said, that's normally what happens around here. However, exceptions are sometimes...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting

Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday …. Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

10 Richest Cities in Illinois Includes One an Hour From Rockford

Here's a list of the Top 10 Richest Cities in Illinois. One of them isn't that far from Rockford...Maybe they can share the wealth!. So what makes a city in Illinois, "rich" anyway? I've been through many cities and towns in this state, where I drove through a downtown or found myself on a stretch of road that you think, "this is the good side of town."
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois Man Becomes Jeopardy! Game Show Champion

From the prairies of Illinois to the big stage, a Rockford native is crowned the Champion on the popular game show, Jeopardy!. We have all played Jeopardy! from the comfort of our couches, eating a tv dinner, and screaming the wrong answers to the contestants. No pressure at all, right?
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

East E-Rabs get a huge win over Boylan 63-59

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The East E-Rabs have faced several seasons worth of adversity in just half a season this year, yet they’re still very much alive in the chase for the NIC-10 championship thanks to a 63-69 win at Boylan Friday night. E-Rabs leading scorer Matthew Hoarde wasn’t available to play in the game. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave, at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. Details are limited, but 23 News will provide updates as they come.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Galaxy Hair Studio to move from Roscoe to downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD — A new hair studio with stylist suites and a spa is coming to downtown, but not in the space where coming soon signs have hung for more than a month. Signs for Galaxy Hair Studio have hung at 333 E. State St. since the lead-up to Stroll on State in late November, and the studio had announced on social media it would be moving there. However, owner Michelle Waller said the deal for that space fell through, and she has a new location nearby in downtown that she will announce soon.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Accident with injuries, in Rockford

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Please avoid the area or expect possible delays. If officials release any information, we will update this. Email us your photo, videos,...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Shoppers scramble as egg shortages cause prices to skyrocket

Local shoppers may be wondering why shelves are bare when they venture out to buy eggs. And they’re equally perplexed at the prices when they are able to locate some. Shoppers scramble as egg shortages cause prices to …. Local shoppers may be wondering why shelves are bare when...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

97ZOK

