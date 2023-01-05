Read full article on original website
L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134
L.A. LAKERS (136) James 14-28 8-9 37, Toscano-Anderson 2-2 0-0 4, Bryant 12-14 5-7 29, Beverley 2-3 0-0 6, Schroder 8-11 7-7 27, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-2 0-0 2, Nunn 1-3 0-0 2, Westbrook 7-14 7-10 23. Totals 50-82 27-33 136.
Chicago 126, Utah 118
UTAH (118) Markkanen 12-20 2-3 28, Olynyk 2-7 2-3 6, Vanderbilt 6-13 3-3 15, Clarkson 7-14 3-3 18, Conley 3-9 0-0 9, Gay 2-5 1-2 5, Kessler 2-3 0-0 4, Agbaji 7-7 1-1 19, Beasley 1-9 0-0 2, Horton-Tucker 4-6 2-3 12. Totals 46-93 14-18 118.
Boston 121, San Antonio 116
BOSTON (121) Brown 12-26 3-6 29, Tatum 13-26 3-5 34, Horford 2-7 0-0 4, Smart 2-4 0-0 5, White 3-7 1-1 8, Hauser 2-4 1-2 6, Williams 0-3 2-2 2, Williams III 5-6 0-0 10, Brogdon 8-12 2-2 23. Totals 47-95 12-18 121.
Oregon 70, Utah 60
OREGON (9-7) Guerrier 3-8 0-0 7, Dante 6-7 5-11 17, Richardson 5-11 0-0 11, Rigsby 2-6 0-0 5, Soares 0-5 6-8 6, Couisnard 2-9 4-4 10, Ware 3-7 2-2 10, Bittle 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Wur 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 17-25 70.
Dallas 127, New Orleans 117
NEW ORLEANS (117) Marshall 9-17 5-10 24, Murphy III 3-7 0-0 7, Valanciunas 10-13 5-6 25, Alvarado 5-12 3-3 14, Jones 6-13 3-4 16, Hayes 1-4 2-4 4, Hernangomez 3-6 0-2 6, Temple 2-3 0-0 5, Daniels 0-6 0-0 0, Graham 2-7 0-2 4, Lewis Jr. 4-6 4-4 12. Totals 45-94 22-35 117.
Orlando 115, Golden State 101
ORLANDO (115) Banchero 9-20 3-4 25, F.Wagner 9-16 3-5 24, Carter Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, Fultz 8-16 0-1 16, G.Harris 1-5 0-0 3, M.Wagner 1-4 1-4 4, Ross 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 6-9 2-3 16, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 2-4 5-7 9. Totals 44-87 14-24 115.
No. 11 Virginia 73, Syracuse 66
SYRACUSE (10-6) Bell 3-3 0-0 8, Ajak 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 2-5 0-0 4, Girard 6-17 2-2 19, Mintz 7-14 3-4 18, Brown 3-6 4-6 10, Taylor 3-7 1-2 7, Hima 0-2 0-1 0, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Copeland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 10-15 66.
Washington St. 74, No. 5 Arizona 61
WASHINGTON ST. (7-10) Gueye 10-22 3-3 24, Jakimovski 1-5 0-0 3, Rodman 4-9 0-0 11, Bamba 3-11 2-4 9, Powell 4-9 1-1 12, Mullins 3-6 4-4 13, Houinsou 0-2 2-2 2, Diongue 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 12-14 74.
Coll. of Charleston 75, Delaware 64
DELAWARE (9-7) Davis 8-18 2-7 18, Arletti 3-10 0-0 6, McCoy 0-1 0-0 0, Owens 4-12 1-1 10, Ray 7-9 0-1 14, Asamoah 1-3 2-2 4, Reilly 4-6 2-2 12, Emory 0-0 0-0 0, Novakovich 0-2 0-0 0, Ogunbo 0-0 0-0 0, Rullo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 7-13 64.
Drake 82, Murray St. 64
MURRAY ST. (9-7) D.Burns 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, White 3-9 3-3 9, Perry 3-6 1-2 7, Wood 8-14 1-2 20, Moore 5-9 4-4 14, Anderson 2-6 0-0 5, Morgan 2-4 0-0 5, Murray 0-3 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Lestin 0-0 0-0 0, Stacker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 9-11 64.
Boise St. 82, Utah St. 59
UTAH ST. (13-3) Funk 5-8 0-0 14, Dorius 3-5 0-0 6, Bairstow 5-9 0-0 10, Jones 2-7 1-3 6, Shulga 3-9 2-4 9, Ashworth 1-8 1-2 4, Akin 2-5 1-4 5, Hamoda 0-5 0-0 0, Eytle-Rock 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 23-58 6-14 59.
