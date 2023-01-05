Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Louisville WR Dee Wiggins Enters Transfer Portal
The wide receiver saw action in just three games this past season after suffering a season-ending injury.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘He’s Nasty’: PSU HC Micah Shrewsberry Discusses Purdue Star, Ex-Pupil Zach Edey
Everybody knows Purdue big man Zach Edey is tall, and that naturally includes PSU HC Micah Shrewsberry. “Big deal.” Some may respond. Indeed, plenty of basketball players are tall. But hardly any are 7-foot-4, and not many are capable of averaging more than 21 points and 13 rebounds through...
Jamari Johnson, All-American Bowl athlete, elects to stick with Louisville Cardinals on national television
The Louisville Cardinals have been one of the surprises of the 2023 recruiting cycle. Louisville has accumulated a top-30 class nationally, led by Georgia four-star offensive lineman Madden Sanker and All-American Bowl quarterback Pierce Clarkson. During the third quarter of the All-American ...
Miami Transfer Safety Gilbert Frierson Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On top of wide receiver, another area that new Louisville football head coach Jeff Brohm has focused on in the transfer portal has been the secondary, and they have landed yet another defensive back. Gilbert Frierson, a safety who spent the first five years of his collegiate...
TRANSCRIPT: Kenny Payne following Louisville's loss to Wake Forest
Louisville lost to Wake Forest 80-72, on Saturday evening at the KFC Yum Center. The Cardinals cut a 22-point deficit to three late in the game but couldn't get closer. Following the game, Payne spoke about the loss. Check out the full transcript below. (Opening Statement) “First of all, coming...
wsonradio.com
Clements Jumps Track to Louisville
On Thursday night, January 5th, 2023, Saadiq Clements, a 4-year starter at defensive lineman for the Henderson County High School Football Colonels, officially signed with the University of Louisville Cardinals. Clements decommitted from Purdue in mid-December when the Boilermakers Head Coach Jeff Brohm stepped down to become coach at Louisville.
wdrb.com
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville loses to Wake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne speaks after the Cardinals lost to Wake Forest. Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Louisville offers Virginia transfer offensive lineman John Paul Flores
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm and his staff have been working the transfer portal since their arrival last month. The Cardinals have added nine transfers, including a quarterback, three wide receivers, two safeties, two edge rushers, and one cornerback. But there's still work to be done as the staff has around eight or nine spots left on the roster at this point.
Reports | Sam Carter to Purdue. What might that do to Jalen Catalon's weekend visit plans?
In the wake of reports that Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Sam Carter was leaving for a position on Ryan Walters' staff at Purdue, as of 10 p.m. CT Thursday night Ole Miss was still expecting to host Arkansas transfer portal safety Jalen Catalon this weekend on a visit. Carter coached Catalon while on the Arkansas staff and was thought to be a key player in his recruitment to Ole Miss. Interestingly enough, Catalon was on a visit to Purdue Thursday night as the news on Carter broke.
WATCH: All-American Bowl Day 2 Practice Film of Louisville QB Pierce Clarkson
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports is on-site at the 2023 All-American Bowl, which is the premier high school All-Star Game featuring the top class of 2023 prospects from across the country. Here is some footage from day two of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star quarterback and Louisville signee Pierce Clarkson.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kentucky
Kentucky might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kentucky.
WLKY.com
Louisville chef to host new series airing on Food Network
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known Louisville chef will be the host of a new series on Food Network premiering this year. Chef Darnell Ferguson, known for SuperChefs and now closed Tha Drippin Crab, will be the host of Food Network's new series called "Superchef Grudge Match," according to Food Network.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next week
If you're a fan of juicy cheeseburgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to learn that a highly-anticipated new local restaurant will be opening in Kentucky next week. Read on to learn more.
earnthenecklace.com
Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?
The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
wdrb.com
Linkin' Bridge devastated after former member, Jeremiah Buckner, killed in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's shock and sadness in Louisville after of one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge was shot and killed, according to police. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting...
WLKY.com
Owner of Barry's Cheesesteaks sees reopening as second chance for more than business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After falling on hard times during the pandemic and shutting down, Barry's Cheesesteaks has reopened its doors. Owner Barry Washington calls the reopening a second chance to revive his business and faith. For more than a decade, Barry's Cheesesteaks has been serving some of the best...
wdrb.com
Kentucky, Indiana lawmakers react to McCarthy being elected as House speaker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local lawmakers are reacting after a historic fight over House speaker ended post-midnight early Saturday. After 15 rounds of voting, the 118th session of Congress began following a week of disagreement and division among Republican politicians. Finally elected, McCarthy took the oath of office, and the House was finally able to swear in newly elected lawmakers who had been waiting all week for the chamber to formally open and the 2023-24 session to begin.
Wave 3
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville music artist was identified as the victim of a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the Russell neighborhood. Jeremiah Buckner, 42, better known by his stage name Ekoe Alexanda was shot and killed on Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue Tuesday. Buckner was one of the...
WLKY.com
Oldham Brewing Co. to move near Old Louisville, change name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — An Oldham County brewery is moving to a new location near Old Louisville — and changing its name,according to Louisville Business First. Inside Job Brewing Co. is seeking a zoning change for a building at 1031 S. Sixth St. The company was formerly...
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
