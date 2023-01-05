ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wsonradio.com

Clements Jumps Track to Louisville

On Thursday night, January 5th, 2023, Saadiq Clements, a 4-year starter at defensive lineman for the Henderson County High School Football Colonels, officially signed with the University of Louisville Cardinals. Clements decommitted from Purdue in mid-December when the Boilermakers Head Coach Jeff Brohm stepped down to become coach at Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville offers Virginia transfer offensive lineman John Paul Flores

University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm and his staff have been working the transfer portal since their arrival last month. The Cardinals have added nine transfers, including a quarterback, three wide receivers, two safeties, two edge rushers, and one cornerback. But there's still work to be done as the staff has around eight or nine spots left on the roster at this point.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Reports | Sam Carter to Purdue. What might that do to Jalen Catalon's weekend visit plans?

In the wake of reports that Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Sam Carter was leaving for a position on Ryan Walters' staff at Purdue, as of 10 p.m. CT Thursday night Ole Miss was still expecting to host Arkansas transfer portal safety Jalen Catalon this weekend on a visit. Carter coached Catalon while on the Arkansas staff and was thought to be a key player in his recruitment to Ole Miss. Interestingly enough, Catalon was on a visit to Purdue Thursday night as the news on Carter broke.
OXFORD, MS
WLKY.com

Louisville chef to host new series airing on Food Network

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known Louisville chef will be the host of a new series on Food Network premiering this year. Chef Darnell Ferguson, known for SuperChefs and now closed Tha Drippin Crab, will be the host of Food Network's new series called "Superchef Grudge Match," according to Food Network.
LOUISVILLE, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?

The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky, Indiana lawmakers react to McCarthy being elected as House speaker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local lawmakers are reacting after a historic fight over House speaker ended post-midnight early Saturday. After 15 rounds of voting, the 118th session of Congress began following a week of disagreement and division among Republican politicians. Finally elected, McCarthy took the oath of office, and the House was finally able to swear in newly elected lawmakers who had been waiting all week for the chamber to formally open and the 2023-24 session to begin.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Oldham Brewing Co. to move near Old Louisville, change name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — An Oldham County brewery is moving to a new location near Old Louisville — and changing its name,according to Louisville Business First. Inside Job Brewing Co. is seeking a zoning change for a building at 1031 S. Sixth St. The company was formerly...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
247Sports

247Sports

