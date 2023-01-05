Read full article on original website
Crypto Exchange Huobi to Lay Off 20% of Staff as Industry Reels From FTX Collapse
Justin Sun, a Huobi advisory board member, said the crypto exchange plans to reduce its global headcount by about 20%. Huobi's native HT token at one point sank as low as $4.3355 Friday, down more than 7% from the 24 hours prior. It comes as floods of investors have piled...
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed as Fed Signals More Pain Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed after the Federal Reserve signaled further rate hikes ahead. A better-than-expected jobs reading in the U.S. showed a strong labor market despite the Fed's attempt to tame inflation, suggesting there is more room for higher rates.
China's Big Cities Are Starting to Look Past Covid, While Rural Areas Brace for Infections
China will likely be able to live with Covid-19 by the end of March, based on how quickly people have returned to the streets, said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. Chongqing, Guangzhou and the resort city of Sanya have announced in the last few days that the worst...
Private Payroll Growth Surged by 235,000 in December, Well Above Estimate, ADP Reports
Private payrolls in December rose by 235,000 for the month, well ahead of the 153,000 Dow Jones estimate, according to ADP. The big data surprise comes despite the Federal Reserve's attempts to slow a sizzling jobs market. Service providers added 213,000, led by leisure and hospitality, which added 123,000 positions....
McDonald's Plans Reorganization, Job Cuts as It Accelerates Restaurant Openings
McDonald's is planning job cuts and a reorganization as the company refocuses its priorities to accelerate restaurant expansion. The company will be deprioritizing and halting certain initiatives, according to a company-wide memo from CEO Chris Kempczinski viewed by CNBC. Kempczinski also announced a handful of internal promotions. McDonald's is planning...
JPMorgan is advertising 2 jobs with a $30,000 'annual restaurant budget'
The bank is recruiting a writer and editor in London and New York for its restaurant review operation The Infatuation.
‘Contagion Risk': After the FTX Collapse, Top U.S. Regulators Warn Banks About Crypto
Federal bank regulators warned banks about investing in crypto this week, in what might be a prelude to more aggressive regulations to come. The guidance comes after the recent "failures of several large crypto-asset companies," according to a press release put out by the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
Nonfarm Payrolls Rose 223,000 in December, as Strong Jobs Market Tops Expectations
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a decline of 0.2 percentage point and also better than the estimate. Wage growth was below expectations, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the...
European Markets Mixed Ahead of Key Euro Zone Inflation Data
LONDON — European markets were cautious on Friday morning ahead of key inflation data for the euro zone, which is expected to show a further slowdown in consumer price increases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index hovered just above the flatline in early trade, with basic resources adding 1.2% while...
BioNTech Says It Will Start Cancer Vaccine Trials in the UK From September
LONDON — The U.K. government on Friday announced a partnership with German firm BioNTech to test potential vaccines for cancer and other diseases, as campaigners warned any breakthrough must remain affordable and accessible. Cancer patients in England will get early access to trials involving personalized mRNA therapies, including cancer...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Silvergate Capital, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, CrowdStrike and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Silvergate — Shares of the crypto-focused bank tumbled more than 42% after Silvergate disclosed massive customer withdrawals during the fourth quarter. The bank said it $3.8 billion in assets from digital asset customers at the end of December, down more than 60% from three months earlier. The company also sold off more the $5 billion of debt securities to cover the withdrawals, resulting in a loss on those sales of $718 million.
