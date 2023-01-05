Read full article on original website
Brad Underwood details Illinois' first win of conference play: 'We trusted and we believed'
Illinois basketball has been all over the place this season and was lacking a B1G win heading into a matchup against No. 14 Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Illini took care of business at the State Farm Center, downing the Badgers 79-69 behind a combined 44 points from Terrence Shannon and Coleman Hawkins. Illinois, with wins over UCLA, Texas and now Wisconsin, has shown it can battle with anyone in the country despite possessing a 10-5 record.
Illinois snaps conference skid, earns first B1G win with upset of Wisconsin
Illinois needed a win in a major way on Saturday. After dropping their first three games of the B1G slate, the Illini finally responded with a win — and an upset — by taking down No. 14 Wisconsin, 79-69. Heading into the game, the Badgers knew they would...
Illinois Football: Illini land pivotal recruit for the class of 2023
Illinois football is coming off one of the best seasons in recent decades, and now we are starting to add some of the top talent in the nation. Since taking over as the Illini head coach back in December 2020, Bret Bielema hasn’t just started to turn things around on the football field. He is also turning things around when it comes to recruiting.
Brad Underwood highlights importance of Illini regaining confidence, challenges 1 player to be aggressive
Brad Underwood knows the importance of a win for Illinois. The Fighting Illini are fighting for a winning record and relevancy this season. At 9-5 overall, and 0-3 in conference play Illinois sits almost dead last in the B1G, narrowly inching ahead of Minnesota. The Illini have lost 3 of their last five, including getting thumped by Northwestern 73-60 on Wednesday.
4-star Simeon WR Malik Elzy commits to Illinois
Four-star Simeon wide receiver Malik Elzy made his pledge to Illinois public on Saturday at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. He chose the Illini over Wisconsin, Tennessee, Michigan, and Notre Dame. Elzy is ranked as the No. 305 prospect in 247Sports’ class of 2023 rankings. He immediately becomes...
Malik Elzy, 4-star WR out of Chicago, reveals B1G commitment during All-American Bowl
Malik Elzy announced his commitment at the All-American Bowl on Saturday. Plenty of top prospects are set to reveals their commitments at the event. Elzy is a 4-star WR from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. Elzy is rated as the No. 43 WR and No. 4 recruit out of Illinois.
Isaiah Adams, key Illinois OL, reveals plans for 2023 season
Isaiah Adams was a key piece for Illinois in the trenches during the 2022 season. Friday evening, he confirmed his intentions for 2023. In a brief statement on Twitter, Adams announced he will return to the Illini for another season. Adams transferred to Illinois for the 2022 season after playing his 2021 season at Garden City CC. He turned into an All-B1G selection in his first season with 11 starts at left guard and another start at left tackle.
3 issues plaguing Illinois at the season’s midway point
There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. But sometimes that light is an oncoming train. No, I’m not saying this to be hyperbolic. This season for Illinois Men’s Basketball was once confusing. But now it’s coming into focus. And the conclusions aren’t all sunshine and rainbows.
No. 2 Hawkeyes Down Illinois in B1G Opener
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Senior Tony Cassioppi stalled out Illinois’ Matt Wroblewski at the 5:57 mark of the third period to send the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team to a 25-19 victory over the Fighting Illini on Friday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The two teams split the...
Tarique Barnes, veteran Illinois LB, reveals decision on 2023 season
Tarique Barnes is a veteran linebacker and defensive leader for Illinois. On Thursday, Barnes revealed his plans for the 2023 season. In a brief statement on Twitter, Barnes wrote “Let’s ride Illini Nation,” along with a graphic that said “I’m back.” A member of the 2019 recruiting class, Barnes will play a fifth season for the Illini in 2023.
Vermilion County basketball tournament schedule released
OAKWOOD - The game schedule for the upcoming seven-team boys and girls tournament was announced this week. Pool play is set to begin on Friday, January 13, at 5pm, opens with Georgetown against Westville. Following the opener, Oakwood will face Hoopeston Area in Game 2 at 6:30pm, and the nightcap...
25 Sports High School Friday - January 6, 2023
(25 News Now) - Friday night brought us another jam-packed night of high school hoops around Central Illinois. In the Big 12 Conference, Peoria High went on the road to The Kitchen and knocked off Peoria Notre Dame 59-53 for a big crosstown rivalry win. Elsewhere in the Big 12, Peoria Manual stormed past Normal West 73-45 while Bloomington fell to Urbana 79-70. In a Big 12/Mid-Illini crossover matchup, Peoria Richwoods beat Limestone 66-50. In small schools action, Eureka picked up a big Heart of Illinois Conference win over El Paso-Gridley 45-41. Meanwhile, Lexington continued their great start to the season with a 54-48 victory against Midland. In the Illini Prairie, Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood and assistant coach Geoff Alexander were in Bloomington to recruit Central Catholic sharpshooter Cole Certa as he and the Saints took on Pontiac. Certa scored 27 for BCC but Pontiac got the win 73-65 over the Saints. In the Central State 8, Normal U-High beat Springfield Lanphier 47-43 in overtime.
Eighth tornado confirmed, damaged Bellflower farm
This is the eighth tornado confirmed in Central Illinois from Tuesday's tornado outbreak.
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
Danville man missing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermillion Sheriff is searching for a missing Danville man. Officials say that Matthew Wilfong lives in Danville Illinois and is a truck driver and he is missing. Wilfong is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall. We're told Wilfong was last driving a 2015...
Tornadoes Cause Damage In Central Illinois
Cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit Central Illinois. Multiple funnel clouds touched down yesterday. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. A grain bin was also damaged on Highway 51 near Maroa. There is no word of any injuries.
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Faraci selected as new state senator in 52nd District
CHAMPAIGN — City of Champaign Township Assessor Paul Faraci will serve as the next state senator in Illinois’ 52nd District. Democratic party leaders from Champaign and Vermilion counties made the announcement on Saturday. Faraci was one of ten people to apply for the vacancy created by the unexpected...
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
Suspect In Murders Of University of Idaho Students Stops In Champaign
The man charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students is coming off a stop in Champaign. TMZ reports Bryan Kohberger was photographed at Champaign’s Willard Airport yesterday. The images show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. He was in the process of being extradited to Idaho where he will likely go to court this week.
