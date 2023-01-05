(25 News Now) - Friday night brought us another jam-packed night of high school hoops around Central Illinois. In the Big 12 Conference, Peoria High went on the road to The Kitchen and knocked off Peoria Notre Dame 59-53 for a big crosstown rivalry win. Elsewhere in the Big 12, Peoria Manual stormed past Normal West 73-45 while Bloomington fell to Urbana 79-70. In a Big 12/Mid-Illini crossover matchup, Peoria Richwoods beat Limestone 66-50. In small schools action, Eureka picked up a big Heart of Illinois Conference win over El Paso-Gridley 45-41. Meanwhile, Lexington continued their great start to the season with a 54-48 victory against Midland. In the Illini Prairie, Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood and assistant coach Geoff Alexander were in Bloomington to recruit Central Catholic sharpshooter Cole Certa as he and the Saints took on Pontiac. Certa scored 27 for BCC but Pontiac got the win 73-65 over the Saints. In the Central State 8, Normal U-High beat Springfield Lanphier 47-43 in overtime.

