Read full article on original website
Related
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
mcknightshomecare.com
$500K grant funds new home care service in Southwest Michigan
Older adults in Southwest Michigan will have access to in-home medical, behavioral and social care through a new service offered by Michigan’s Region IV Area Agency on Aging. The Michigan Health Endowment Fund announced this week it will provide $500,000 in grant funding to launch Integrated Care at Home.
mcknightshomecare.com
New SDOH initiatives deliver more than food for thought
If you needed more proof that social determinants of health (SDOH) — those factors that influence our health outcomes — are driving healthcare policy and strategy, you received it this week. Two major developments — one public, one private — strengthen the case that if home care providers just focus on patients’ basic health and wellness, they are on the right side of value-based care.
mcknightshomecare.com
Administration, healthAlign give boosts to social determinants of health
A wave of new public and private initiatives addressing social determinants of health (SDOH) could improve the health of older adults and at-risk Americans nationwide. On Wednesday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced new guidance on how states can address health-related social needs of Medicaid recipients. Through an “in lieu of services and settings” option, states will be able offer benefits that address a range of unmet health-related social needs, such as housing instability and food insecurity, to help Medicaid enrollees maintain coverage and improve health outcomes.
Comments / 0