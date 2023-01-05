A wave of new public and private initiatives addressing social determinants of health (SDOH) could improve the health of older adults and at-risk Americans nationwide. On Wednesday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced new guidance on how states can address health-related social needs of Medicaid recipients. Through an “in lieu of services and settings” option, states will be able offer benefits that address a range of unmet health-related social needs, such as housing instability and food insecurity, to help Medicaid enrollees maintain coverage and improve health outcomes.

2 DAYS AGO