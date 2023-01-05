Read full article on original website
The Boys spinoff Gen V gets early season 2 hopes
The Boys spinoff Gen V left fans somewhat frustrated with its open-ended release date news this week, but now, there's a positive update on the show's future. The upcoming Prime Video series — set at America's sole superheroes-only college, Godolkin University School of Crimefighting — is due to drop its first season sometime this year. However, according to Deadline, things are already gearing up for a second season.
Is Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye based on a true story?
Netflix has gripped viewers with many true-crime stories over recent years, and you'd be forgiven for thinking The Pale Blue Eye could be yet another one to add to the collection. The new Gothic thriller stars Harry Potter's Harry Melling as famed writer Edgar Allan Poe who, while a cadet...
Stranger Things gear gets huge price cut ahead of final season on Netflix
Since its inception back in 2016, Stranger Things has become a huge cultural phenomenon across the globe. While season five of the hit Netflix series isn't set to hit our screens for quite some time yet, merchandise website Lost Universe is currently having a sale across their official Stranger Things gear to get you excited in the meantime.
What Avatar: The Way of Water's box office means for the future of the series
Before its release, all eyes were on Avatar: The Way of Water and how it would do at the global box office. It wasn't just the fact that Avatar remains the biggest movie of all time or the fact that we'd waited 13 years for it. It was both of those things and the knowledge that James Cameron had big plans for the follow-up to his record-breaking original movie.
Glass Onion features a genuine mistake from Jessica Henwick
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery spoilers follow. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery features a genuine mistake from Jessica Henwick. Towards the end of Rian Johnson's second Knives Out instalment, Helen (Janelle Monáe) takes one of the glass sculptures from Miles' (Edward Norton) collection and hurls it to the ground in a spell of rage, to which the other guests soon join her in ensuring that every last piece is smashed.
The Masked Singer UK unmasks second celebrity
The Masked Singer UK series 4 episode 2 spoilers follow. The Masked Singer UK has unmasked its next celebrity, with Piece of Cake being unveiled in the second episode of the latest series. In tonight’s episode, (January 7) six celebrities were split into pairs as they faced off in a...
EastEnders tops BBC's iPlayer ratings for Christmas fortnight
The BBC has released the stats for iPlayer over the Christmas period from December 20 to January 2, and EastEnders has come out on top. The broadcaster revealed that more content was streamed than ever over the festive period, with December 23, Christmas Day and New Year's Day all having a 25% or more increase in terms of viewership.
First look at Stranger Things' David Harbour in Gran Turismo movie
Sony has shared an exclusive sneak peek at Gran Turismo, providing fans with a first look at Stranger Things star David Harbour in action. The film, which is directed by Chappie's Neill Blomkamp, is based on PlayStation's racing simulator franchise and tells the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenager who perfected the video game in order to win several Nissan competitions and become a real race car driver.
Hollyoaks star Angus Castle-Doughty promises surprising Eric plot ending
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Angus Castle-Doughty has promised a surprising plot ending for his character Eric. Speaking to Inside Soap, the actor said that "no one will be expecting what happens" when his storyline finally comes to a head. Upcoming episodes of Hollyoaks will depict a conclusion of sorts...
Home and Away couple Luke Mitchell and Rebecca Breeds celebrate 10-year milestone
Home and Away star Luke Mitchell and Rebecca Breeds have marked their 10-year wedding anniversary on social media. While they've both gone on to find fame in Hollywood since their time on the show came to an end around a decade ago, they both starting dating all the way back in 2009 when they were both on the soap.
The Traitors star Maddy Smedley reveals whether she'd return to EastEnders
The Traitors star Maddy Smedley has weighed in on the possibility of making a return to EastEnders, admitting she is keen to go back to Walford. The BBC reality show star actually appeared on the soap back in 2021 as the character of Rita, a homeless woman who has an encounter with Bailey Baker.
The Apprentice 2023 fires first candidate
The Apprentice spoilers follow. Series 17 of The Apprentice kicked off with a bang, sending one of the candidates home after a challenging task in the dreamy Caribbean islands. Tonight's (January 5) premiere saw Lord Sugar and his aides, Karren Brady and Claude Littner, welcoming this year's 18 contestants. By...
Marvel stars team up in new Apple TV+ legal thriller series
The Undoing and Big Little Lies boss David E Kelley has nabbed another Marvel star for his Apple TV+ thriller series Presumed Innocent. As reported by Deadline, Oscar nominee Ruth Negga has been cast in the upcoming show, which is set to star Jake Gyllenhaal. Gyllenhaal is said to be in "final negotiations" to join the project.
The Pale Blue Eye ending explained: Delving into that dark twist
The Pale Blue Eye ending spoilers follow. If you've just watched The Pale Blue Eye on Netflix and are thinking "WTF?", then you can be confident that everybody else is feeling the same. Based on the book of the same name by Louis Bayard, the Gothic thriller sees esteemed detective...
Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 reveals Netflix release window
Extraction 2 has been given a release window, with the anticipated Chris Hemsworth sequel set to drop this summer. The action movie became a big hit for Netflix when it was released in 2020, with the follow-up confirmed to be released this year. According to USA Today, Extraction 2 will...
Netflix officially confirms Wednesday season 2
Netflix has confirmed that Wednesday will return for a second season. Confirming the news via their official Twitter account, the streaming site posted a brief teaser alongside the announcement. Speaking about the renewal in an interview with Tudum, show creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said: "It’s been incredible to...
Doctor Who fans predict return of classic companion following cryptic Russell T Davies comment
Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies has sent franchise fans into a frenzy thanks to his cryptic message about Susan Foreman, the granddaughter of William Hartnell's Doctor. Earlier this week, the official Doctor Who Instagram shared a black-and-white clip from Hartnell's days as the First Doctor. The snippet featured the "first big goodbye", as described in the post's caption, between the Time Lord and his companion Susan, played by Carole Ann Ford between 1963 and 1964.
PlayStation 5 unveils new accessibility controller
Sony has unveiled a new PlayStation 5 controller, one designed to make games accessible for gamers with disabilities. Announced at CES (the Consumer Electronics Show), 'Project Leonardo' has been developed in co-operation with accessibility experts and groups like SpecialEffect, AbleGamers and Stack Up. Related: God of War show on Prime...
Hellbound stars reunite in first trailer for new Netflix movie
Hellbound stars Kim Hyun-joo and Ryu Kyung-soo have reunited in the first trailer for the new Netflix movie JUNG_E. Directed by Hellbound creator Yeon Sang-ho and set in the year 2194, the film stars Kim Hyun-joo in the titular role of Jung_E, a mercenary whose brain is cloned and developed into AI.
M3GAN director didn't want viral dancing scene in the trailer
Back in October 2022, the Internet went mad for M3GAN after its dancing scene went viral, but if director Gerard Johnstone had his way, it wouldn't have been included in the first trailer. The dancing scene was actually Johnstone's idea, albeit one he thought "someone would probably talk [him] down...
