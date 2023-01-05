ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

americanmilitarynews.com

China taking positions to deny access to key waters

Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
The Independent

China warns US to not ‘salami slice’ its ‘red line’ after sanctioning two Americans

China’s foreign minister told US state secretary Antony Blinken to stop the “old routine of unilateral bullying”, according a press statement.The reported call comes amid rising tensions between the two superpowers after Washington’s actions on Tibet. “The US should not challenge China’s red line in a ‘salami slicing’ manner,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told Mr Blinken, according to an official statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.It added that Mr Blinken was told that the US must stop suppressing China’s development. The statement comes after China sanctioned two US citizens in retaliation of its actions over Tibet,...
The Independent

China sends record number of nuclear bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone after Japanese leader’s visit

China sent a record number of nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday in an apparent response to the visit of a key member of Japan’s ruling party.The Taiwanese defence ministry on Tuesday said 29 aircraft were detected around the island, with at least 21 entering the nation’s southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours.At least 18 of those aircraft were Xian H-6 strategic bombers, making it the largest number of long-distance nuclear bombers to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ since Taipei began releasing incursion data in September 2020.Three Chinese naval vessels were also spotted,...
The Atlantic

China’s War Against Taiwan Has Already Started

In 2018, a typhoon stranded thousands of people at Kansai International Airport, near Osaka, Japan. Among them were some tourists from Taiwan. Normally, this story might not have had much political meaning. But a few hours into the incident, an obscure Taiwanese news website began reporting on what it said was the failure of Taiwanese diplomats to rescue their citizens. A handful of bloggers began posting on social media, too, excitedly praising Chinese officials who had sent buses to help their citizens escape quickly. Some of the Taiwanese tourists supposedly had pretended to be Chinese in order to get on board. Chatter about the incident spread. Photographs and videos, allegedly from the airport, began to circulate.
The Associated Press

Philippines’ Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing next week that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. A statement from the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said a...
Washington Examiner

Europe cowers and kisses up to China

A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...

