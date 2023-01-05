Read full article on original website
China admits its Covid deaths are 'huge' and 70% of Shanghai's 25m residents have been infected
The steep rise in infections came after years of Beijing's 'zero-Covid' approach was abruptly stopped last month with little warning, and quickly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
americanmilitarynews.com
China taking positions to deny access to key waters
Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
China warns US to not ‘salami slice’ its ‘red line’ after sanctioning two Americans
China’s foreign minister told US state secretary Antony Blinken to stop the “old routine of unilateral bullying”, according a press statement.The reported call comes amid rising tensions between the two superpowers after Washington’s actions on Tibet. “The US should not challenge China’s red line in a ‘salami slicing’ manner,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told Mr Blinken, according to an official statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.It added that Mr Blinken was told that the US must stop suppressing China’s development. The statement comes after China sanctioned two US citizens in retaliation of its actions over Tibet,...
Chinese and US Fighter Jets Nearly Collide in South China Sea
The U.S. military says a Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to an Air Force plane over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to maneuver to avoid a collision. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement Thursday that the incident occurred Dec. 21 when the Chinese People's Liberation...
China sends record number of nuclear bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone after Japanese leader’s visit
China sent a record number of nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday in an apparent response to the visit of a key member of Japan’s ruling party.The Taiwanese defence ministry on Tuesday said 29 aircraft were detected around the island, with at least 21 entering the nation’s southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours.At least 18 of those aircraft were Xian H-6 strategic bombers, making it the largest number of long-distance nuclear bombers to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ since Taipei began releasing incursion data in September 2020.Three Chinese naval vessels were also spotted,...
China warns US not to cross 'red line' on Taiwan, use 'salami tactics'
China is warning the U.S. not to use "salami tactics" and stop challenging Beijing's "red line" on Taiwan, which it regards as its own territory.
China’s War Against Taiwan Has Already Started
In 2018, a typhoon stranded thousands of people at Kansai International Airport, near Osaka, Japan. Among them were some tourists from Taiwan. Normally, this story might not have had much political meaning. But a few hours into the incident, an obscure Taiwanese news website began reporting on what it said was the failure of Taiwanese diplomats to rescue their citizens. A handful of bloggers began posting on social media, too, excitedly praising Chinese officials who had sent buses to help their citizens escape quickly. Some of the Taiwanese tourists supposedly had pretended to be Chinese in order to get on board. Chatter about the incident spread. Photographs and videos, allegedly from the airport, began to circulate.
Chinese tracking device is 'discovered inside UK government car', as senior politician slams Beijing
A SIM card capable of transmitting location data was found in a security sweep of UK government cars which discovered 'disturbing things', a security source said.
Philippines’ Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing next week that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. A statement from the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said a...
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Washington Examiner
Europe cowers and kisses up to China
A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
British firms' race to exit Taiwan ahead of Chinese invasion
Brompton Bicycle, which manufactures commuter-friendly foldable pedal bikes out of parts sourced from both Taiwan and China, has sounded the alarm over the disruption and invasion would cause.
Philippines’ Marcos Jr. heads to China amid sea disputes
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flew to China on Tuesday for a three-day state visit, saying he looks forward to his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as they work to boost bilateral ties. “As I leave for Beijing, I will be opening a new...
China tests America’s will with clashes along India border
Given India’s desire to maintain sovereign autonomy, China wants to provoke India into ending its current close relationship with the U.S.
White House hopeful war with China over Taiwan 'never comes to pass': report
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said he believes war with China over Taiwan can be avoided even as tensions remain high in the region.
Japan is about to roll out new entry requirements that only affect people traveling from China as China's COVID cases soar
An estimated 250 million COVID infections were recorded in December alone, per leaked Chinese official notes.
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Alibaba, US-listed Chinese firms make roaring comeback in 2023
Chinese tech giants are witnessing a dream start to the year.
brytfmonline.com
The war in Ukraine – almost empty
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
China threatens countries Covid testing Chinese people after Australia brought in the measure
Treasurer Jim Chalmers says he's not concerned about China threatening retaliatory action with new COVID testing requirements due to come into effect.
