Rapper Theophilus London found after missing for months, says family
American rapper Theophilus London, who had been missing for several months, has been found safe, his family said. In an Instagram post on Wednesday night, London's cousin said the rapper was located "safe and well". London's family had filed a missing person's report last week with the Los Angeles Police...
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Tunisha Sharma: The Indian actress whose death set off a storm
The alleged suicide of a television actress has been making headlines in India because of the circumstances surrounding her death and the arrest of her former boyfriend amid accusations of religious manipulation. Tunisha Sharma was found dead on 24 December in a toilet on the set of her show Alibaba...
CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
Shrewsbury serial killer Robin Ligus dies aged 70
A serial killer from Shrewsbury has died at the age of 70. Robin Ligus was jailed for life in 1996 for the murder of pensioner Robert Young, during a burglary in 1994. The former painter and decorator was moved to a psychiatric hospital in 2011 after a jury found he had also killed Trevor Bradley and Brian Coles in the same year.
Hayley Smith: Risk of future anorexia deaths, coroner warns
A coroner has warned more people could die as a result of NHS miscommunication after the death of a woman from complications caused by an eating disorder. Hayley Smith, from Sturry, Kent, died at Medway Maritime Hospital in 2019. The 27-year-old had been receiving treatment for anorexia nervosa at a...
Railway strikes bring weekend disruption in Scotland
Train passengers in Scotland are facing a second day of disruption during strike action by Network Rail staff. The latest UK-wide strike by members of the RMT union began on Friday. ScotRail is running a very limited schedule and said some trains would continue to be affected on Sunday, as...
Abandoned Wiltshire village holds 'last-ever funeral'
A village, evacuated 80 years ago to make way for a military training ground, has held what is expected to be its last-ever funeral. Ray Nash, who died aged 87, was the last person to be christened at St Giles Church in Imber, Wiltshire, before it was evacuated in 1943.
Coventry's Liberty Pressing Solutions to close gates for last time
A Coventry manufacturer has ceased production and is set to close later this month, a union said. About 200 people worked at Liberty Pressing Solutions previously, with just 30 now remaining, Unite said. Owner GFG Alliance announced in March last year it had been unable to find a buyer for...
Edinburgh 24-17 Zebre Parma: Late Harrison try secures Edinburgh nervy victory
Tries: Shiel, Blain, Boyle, Harrison; Cons: Kinghorn 2. Edinburgh survived a major scare to claim a bonus-point victory over bottom side Zebre Parma in the United Rugby Championship. First-half tries from Charlie Shiel and Jack Blain saw the home side go in 10-0 up at the break. A brace of...
Cornwall space launch viewing information released
Information about how people can watch the first orbital space launch from the UK has been released. The Start Me Up mission will be livestreamed on Virgin Orbit's YouTube channel from 21:00 GMT on Monday. All tickets for the viewing area at Cornwall Airport Newquay were snapped up shortly after...
Mark Cavendish: Two robbery suspects still at large, trial hears
Two further suspects wanted over a knifepoint robbery at the family home of elite cyclist Mark Cavendish remain at large, a court has heard. Two men are on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court where they deny two counts of robbery over the raid in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021.
Women's Interpros: Ulster skipper Cregan says Munster opener a 'brilliant opportunity'
Venue: Musgrave Park, Cork Date: Saturday, 7 January Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Ulster captain Beth Cregan says Saturday's interprovincial opener against Munster in Cork is a "brilliant opportunity" even though the game looks a daunting task against the holders. Munster won...
Prince Harry makes sensational claims in memoir Spare
A stream of sensational claims and accusations from Prince Harry's autobiography, Spare, have been leaked. The book outlines grievances and bitterness in the Royal Family, such as a claim he and Prince William urged their father not to marry Camilla. But one of the most striking claims from Harry, first...
Swindon and Wiltshire Pride returns after 2022 scale back
A Pride event will return in full this year after it was scaled back in 2022 due to a lack of volunteers. Swindon and Wiltshire Pride will bring the LGBTQIA+ community and allies together at Queen's Park on 12 August. Struggling to find volunteers to help run the usual 10,000...
Harry: I took drugs to escape reality
In his book, Prince Harry tells of how Meghan apparently offended Kate by suggesting she had "baby brain" in the lead up to the royal wedding in 2018. Meghan made the comment during a phone call about wedding rehearsals, according to the memoir. The Duchess of Cambridge, who suffered a...
