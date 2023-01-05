ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Higher as Fed Signals More Pain Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as the Federal Reserve signaled further rate hikes ahead. The U.S. ADP private payrolls report said employers added 235,000 jobs in December — showing a strong labor market despite the Fed's attempt to tame inflation and suggesting there is room for higher rates.
msn.com

Apple Reportedly Cancels iPhone SE 4

Apple has reportedly canceled the fourth-generation iPhone SE 4 -- which was predicted to be coming out next year -- ahead of what's expected to be a difficult year for phone sales. Originally predicting last month that Apple might delay or cancel the iPhone SE 4, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi...
game-news24.com

Leaker says Apple is considering a price-senior cut for the iPhone 15 Plus

Apple might have plans to cut the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 plus after a poor sale of the 14 Plus, per a leaker with a good track record. According to the latest news from Macworld and 9to5Mac, leaker yeux1122 published on South Korean publishing platform Naver that iPhone 14 Plus sales fell far from Apple’s lowest estimates. To reason, yeux1122 says that Apple is looking at new strategies with the iPhone 15 Plus to adapt to this trend, and seriously considering a price reduction.
WKTV

Apple is raising the price of iPhone battery replacements

Apple is raising the price of battery replacements for all out-of-warranty iPhone models prior to the current iPhone 14 lineup, the company confirmed on its website. Starting March 1, Apple will charge $89 for battery replacements for iPhone X through iPhone 13 models, a $20 increase from the current price of a new battery. Battery replacements for other models, such as the iPhone SE and iPhone 8, will jump from $49 to $69.
NBC Chicago

McDonald's Plans Reorganization, Job Cuts as It Accelerates Restaurant Openings

McDonald's is planning job cuts and a reorganization as the company refocuses its priorities to accelerate restaurant expansion. The company will be deprioritizing and halting certain initiatives, according to a company-wide memo from CEO Chris Kempczinski viewed by CNBC. Kempczinski also announced a handful of internal promotions. McDonald's is planning...
TrustedReviews

The iPhone 14 has just received a much needed price cut

The iPhone 14 has received a sorely needed price cut for the New Year. Scoot on over to Amazon right now (just click the deal button below) and you’ll find Apple’s iPhone 14, in its baseline 128GB guise, for just £799. You can choose between the Blue, Product Red, and Midnight colours.
NBC Chicago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Chart Industries Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carvana Co: "I do not want you in Carvana. I have disliked this stock for ages, and I reiterate that I still dislike it."
Phone Arena

It's (reportedly) settled: No iPhone SE 4 from Apple in 2024 (or 2023)

After taking no less than four years to upgrade the OG 4-inch iPhone SE with an extra 0.7 inches of screen real estate for the 2020 edition and another two years to add 5G to the budget-friendly equation, Apple was widely expected to rush a fourth SE generation to stores in 2023 with an iPhone XR-inspired design.
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 5 Nasdaq Stocks for 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes could be worthwhile additions to investors’ portfolios. “In an index that’s been folded, spindled and mutilated, I am still feeling good about a few of these stocks,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Phone Arena

Fall Detection for the Google Watch might be rolling out soon

The latest over-the-air (OTA) update for the Pixel Watch already rolled out at the start of December. However, one of the features that Google promised to deliver over the winter season — fall detection — was missing there. Well, better late than never, right? 9to5 Google noted on...
NBC Chicago

Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks to Celebrate the New Year

With the brutal 2022 behind us, we look ahead to a year of relatively predictable challenges. This calls for careful investing with a longer-term view. To help the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track record.
9to5Mac

Apple planned to introduce its own 5G chips in now-canceled iPhone SE 4 next year

Apple has been reportedly developing a so-called iPhone SE fourth-gen, but a new report affirms that no such product will ship. iPhone SE 4 was said to resemble the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 physical design, but include 5G connectivity and other modern specs. Being canceled rather than delayed is said to predominantly benefit Qualcomm.
