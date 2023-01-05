Read full article on original website
NBC Chicago
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Higher as Fed Signals More Pain Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as the Federal Reserve signaled further rate hikes ahead. The U.S. ADP private payrolls report said employers added 235,000 jobs in December — showing a strong labor market despite the Fed's attempt to tame inflation and suggesting there is room for higher rates.
msn.com
Apple Reportedly Cancels iPhone SE 4
Apple has reportedly canceled the fourth-generation iPhone SE 4 -- which was predicted to be coming out next year -- ahead of what's expected to be a difficult year for phone sales. Originally predicting last month that Apple might delay or cancel the iPhone SE 4, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi...
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Warning for millions of iPhone owners as Apple reveals sneaky price rise – here’s when it’s coming
APPLE is hiking the cost to replace the batteries in older iPhone models from the beginning of March. The sneaky price rise of by $20/ £20 will hit millions of customers in the UK and the US. The move will see the cost of bolstering iPhone 13, iPhone 12,...
game-news24.com
Leaker says Apple is considering a price-senior cut for the iPhone 15 Plus
Apple might have plans to cut the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 plus after a poor sale of the 14 Plus, per a leaker with a good track record. According to the latest news from Macworld and 9to5Mac, leaker yeux1122 published on South Korean publishing platform Naver that iPhone 14 Plus sales fell far from Apple’s lowest estimates. To reason, yeux1122 says that Apple is looking at new strategies with the iPhone 15 Plus to adapt to this trend, and seriously considering a price reduction.
WKTV
Apple is raising the price of iPhone battery replacements
Apple is raising the price of battery replacements for all out-of-warranty iPhone models prior to the current iPhone 14 lineup, the company confirmed on its website. Starting March 1, Apple will charge $89 for battery replacements for iPhone X through iPhone 13 models, a $20 increase from the current price of a new battery. Battery replacements for other models, such as the iPhone SE and iPhone 8, will jump from $49 to $69.
Constellation Brands' Shares Tumble as Higher Costs Hit Beer Supply Chain
Constellation Brands stock is trading lower after the company reported inflationary struggles in its beer supply chain, despite strong performance of its core beer portfolio. The company said it plans to continue price increases on its beer products to match higher operating costs plaguing its supply chain. Constellation makes the...
Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Plummet After Company Warns of Potential Bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond warned Thursday it's running out of cash and is considering bankruptcy. The embattled home goods retailer is having trouble getting enough merchandise to fill its shelves and is drawing fewer customers to its stores and website. It anticipates a net loss of about $385.8 million for...
Why does my iPhone screen keep dimming by itself?
Your iPhone's brightness typically will adjust depending on the surrounding light. Luckily, you also can adjust your iPhone's brightness level manually. Here's how.
December's Jobs Report Fuels Optimism That the Economy Could Still Pull Off a Soft Landing
December's employment report showed strong but slowing job growth, and a greater-than-expected slowdown in wage gains. The report was the spark for a stock market rally Friday and encouraged investors who are hoping slower wage inflation means the Federal Reserve will not have to raise rates much higher. Those expectations...
McDonald's Plans Reorganization, Job Cuts as It Accelerates Restaurant Openings
McDonald's is planning job cuts and a reorganization as the company refocuses its priorities to accelerate restaurant expansion. The company will be deprioritizing and halting certain initiatives, according to a company-wide memo from CEO Chris Kempczinski viewed by CNBC. Kempczinski also announced a handful of internal promotions. McDonald's is planning...
Amazon Still ‘Fully Committed' to Alexa Despite Job Cuts, Hardware Chief Says
Dave Limp, Amazon's hardware chief, said the company remains committed to its Alexa voice assistant and other projects. Alexa and other parts of Amazon's devices and services organization were a major target of the company's recent layoffs. CEO Andy Jassy said earlier this week the company aims to let go...
TrustedReviews
The iPhone 14 has just received a much needed price cut
The iPhone 14 has received a sorely needed price cut for the New Year. Scoot on over to Amazon right now (just click the deal button below) and you’ll find Apple’s iPhone 14, in its baseline 128GB guise, for just £799. You can choose between the Blue, Product Red, and Midnight colours.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Chart Industries Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carvana Co: "I do not want you in Carvana. I have disliked this stock for ages, and I reiterate that I still dislike it."
Phone Arena
It's (reportedly) settled: No iPhone SE 4 from Apple in 2024 (or 2023)
After taking no less than four years to upgrade the OG 4-inch iPhone SE with an extra 0.7 inches of screen real estate for the 2020 edition and another two years to add 5G to the budget-friendly equation, Apple was widely expected to rush a fourth SE generation to stores in 2023 with an iPhone XR-inspired design.
NBC Chicago
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 5 Nasdaq Stocks for 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes could be worthwhile additions to investors’ portfolios. “In an index that’s been folded, spindled and mutilated, I am still feeling good about a few of these stocks,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Phone Arena
Fall Detection for the Google Watch might be rolling out soon
The latest over-the-air (OTA) update for the Pixel Watch already rolled out at the start of December. However, one of the features that Google promised to deliver over the winter season — fall detection — was missing there. Well, better late than never, right? 9to5 Google noted on...
2022 Was the Worst-Ever Year for U.S. Bonds. How to Position Your Portfolio for 2023
2022 was the worst year on record for bonds, according to Edward McQuarrie, an investment historian and professor emeritus at Santa Clara University. That's largely due to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates aggressively, which clobbered bond prices, especially those for long-term bonds. The bond market suffered a significant meltdown...
Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks to Celebrate the New Year
With the brutal 2022 behind us, we look ahead to a year of relatively predictable challenges. This calls for careful investing with a longer-term view. To help the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track record.
9to5Mac
Apple planned to introduce its own 5G chips in now-canceled iPhone SE 4 next year
Apple has been reportedly developing a so-called iPhone SE fourth-gen, but a new report affirms that no such product will ship. iPhone SE 4 was said to resemble the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 physical design, but include 5G connectivity and other modern specs. Being canceled rather than delayed is said to predominantly benefit Qualcomm.
NBC Chicago
