ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine Joins Steph Curry in Rare Shooting Company

LaVine joins Steph Curry in rare shooting company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine sank 11 3-pointers Friday night in the Chicago Bulls’ first victory over the Philadelphia 76ers since March 2019. It’s the second-most 3-pointers for a game in franchise history. The most? LaVine’s 13 on...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine buries 11 3-pointers as Bulls top 76ers

Zach LaVine hit 11 of 13 shots from 3-point territory and scored 41 points to lift the Chicago Bulls past the host Philadelphia 76ers 126-112 on Friday. It was the third time that LaVine made at least 10 treys in a game in his career. Nikola Vucevic added 19 points,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Klay's scratch vs. Magic precautionary, not long-term issue

Klay Thompson was announced as a starter during pregame introductions moments before the Warriors tipped off against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, but when the players took the court, the four-time NBA champion was nowhere to be seen. After going through his normal warmup routine before the game, Thompson...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy