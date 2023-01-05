Read full article on original website
“Warriors are in the West now Champ” -Draymond Green claps back at Ja Morant for saying Memphis Grizzlies have the upper hand in Western Conference
Draymond Green adds to Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors' newfound rivalry by calling out Ja Morant for his comments on Western Conference recently.
Warriors Rumors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by the San Francisco Chronicle’s C.J. Holmes to discuss the state of the Golden State Warriors, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman and more.
Joe Lacob Refuses To Guarantee Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green Will Retire With Warriors
Joe Lacob opened up the possibility that the Warriors Big 3 will not retire with the team.
Career high points for every active NBA All-Star: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant & more
Since the calendar flipped to 2023 it feels like every night someone in the NBA is recording a new career-high in scoring. From Luka Doncic's legendary 60-20-10 game to Donovan Mitchell's historic 71-point outburst to Giannis Antetokounmpo's career-high 55-point outing, stars are seemingly outdoing each other every time they step on the floor.
Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey on a Russell Westbrook trajectory
Jaden Ivey has had an up and down season for the Detroit Pistons, which you would expect from a rookie guard who has been thrust into an expanded role with Cade Cunningham out for the season. Ivey has made his share of mistakes, but has also flashed huge potential, as...
Injury Update: Klay Thompson Unexpectedly Ruled OUT vs. Magic
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson will not play vs. the Orlando Magic
Bulls' Zach LaVine Joins Steph Curry in Rare Shooting Company
LaVine joins Steph Curry in rare shooting company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine sank 11 3-pointers Friday night in the Chicago Bulls’ first victory over the Philadelphia 76ers since March 2019. It’s the second-most 3-pointers for a game in franchise history. The most? LaVine’s 13 on...
Steve Kerr Gives Massive Injury Update on Andrew Wiggins
The Golden State Warriors may finally be getting Andrew Wiggins back
Bill Simmons Speaks On How Stephen Curry's Absence Has Helped Klay Thompson And Jordan Poole
Bill Simmons says Stephen Curry's absence has helped both Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson as they have had more responsibility on their shoulders.
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine combine for 71 to lead the Chicago Bulls to a win vs. Utah Jazz
The Chicago Bulls have never been closer to consistency. Following their 126-118 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday, the Bulls have now won three straight to improve to 19-21 on the season. As the team creeps around the final playoff spot, the signs of a turnaround have finally started to show.
Steve Kerr Reveals Why Klay Thompson Didn't Play On Saturday Night
Steve Kerr revealed why Klay Thompson did not play on Saturday night.
Zach LaVine buries 11 3-pointers as Bulls top 76ers
Zach LaVine hit 11 of 13 shots from 3-point territory and scored 41 points to lift the Chicago Bulls past the host Philadelphia 76ers 126-112 on Friday. It was the third time that LaVine made at least 10 treys in a game in his career. Nikola Vucevic added 19 points,...
NBA All-Star voting: Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard 7th among Western Conference guards on 1st fan ballots
The NBA on Thursday released the first batch of returns for All-Star fan voting and Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is among the top 10 guards on Western Conference ballots. The Blazers’ point guard received the seventh-most votes (314,158) among guards in the West, one spot ahead of Phoenix...
Klay's scratch vs. Magic precautionary, not long-term issue
Klay Thompson was announced as a starter during pregame introductions moments before the Warriors tipped off against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, but when the players took the court, the four-time NBA champion was nowhere to be seen. After going through his normal warmup routine before the game, Thompson...
Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and predictions
The Orlando Magic (14-25) and Golden State Warriors (20-19) meet Saturday at Chase Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Magic vs. Warriors odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Magic failed to cover the spread as...
Golden State Warriors Starting 5 Using 1 Player From Each Decade
This Golden State Warriors superteam is created by using their best player from each decade (1980 to 2020).
