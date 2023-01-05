Read full article on original website
Vehicle crashes into Lawrence home after short pursuit
LAWRENCE, Indiana — A vehicle involved in a police pursuit crashed into a Lawrence home Friday evening. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 8300 block of East 36th Place, southeast of 38th Street and Franklin Road. Investigators tell 13News the chase started when officers spotted the...
Interstate 69 road rage incident ends in multiple arrests
ANDERSON – Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post arrested individuals after they allegedly pointed a firearm during a road rage incident on Interstate 69. On Wednesday, January 4, just before midnight, Indiana State Police dispatch received a report of a road rage incident in which a firearm was pointed at the caller.
2-vehicle crash in Taylorsville injures 3
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD), Columbus Regional Health EMS, and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at around 1:45 p.m.on Friday to U.S.31 and County Road 650N to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, Deputy Chief Goodin advised one person was...
Kokomo police release photos of suspect car in burglary, arson
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police on Friday released photos of a car they believe to have been involved in the burglary and arson of a business in hopes that it will lead to an arrest. The Kokomo Police Department said a white sedan — possibly a Toyota — was...
Man arrested after I-65 police chase
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested after a police chase through Tippecanoe County on Interstate 65. According to police, On Wednesday night just after 7:30, ISP stopped a 2014 Nissan Altima on I-65 North near mile marker 172 for speeding. The driver then sped off as a trooper approached his car.
Prosecutor: Charges ‘not warranted’ in death of 3-year-old hit by vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No charges will be filed in connection to the July death of a 3-year-old boy killed in what police initially called a hit-and-run at a shopping center on the city’s northeast side, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Just after 7:30 p.m. July...
Indy DPW employee carjacked, robbed while in city vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Department of Public Works employee was carjacked while driving a city vehicle Thursday, according to a police report from IMPD. Officers responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania Street and Puryear Street. The police report says the vehicle was recovered and a handbag was also stolen.
Drive-thru customer fails to pay and is chased by employee with gun in hand
BLOOMINGTON — A former Hardee’s employee in Bloomington is facing felony charges after chasing a vehicle with a loaded gun when the driver of that vehicle stole $20 worth of food from the drive-thru. According to Bloomington Police, Jesse Vanderburgh, 25, grabbed his girlfriend’s AR-15-style pistol out of...
Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a...
IMPD: Man in police pursuit ditches car, runs across I-465, gets into INDOT truck
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after IMPD said he led officers on a police pursuit in which he ditched a vehicle in someone’s front yard before running across I-465 and hiding in a ditch. Police said it began around 3:39 a.m. when a driver in a Dodge Charger jumped the median […]
Uber driver happy to be alive after being shot during ride pickup
INDIANAPOLIS — The Uber driver shot Wednesday night while picking up a rider on the northeast side of Indianapolis spoke to 13News from his hospital bed Friday afternoon as he recovers from a bullet wound in his lower back. "I am happy because I am alive and my passenger,...
Man dies after Post Road house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died after he was pulled from a house fire on the east side of Indianapolis early Saturday. Firefighters were called to the corner of Post Road and 18th Street just before 7 a.m. and found a single-story house with no visible fire outside, but heavy smoke inside.
Anderson police investigate vandalism, burglary at animal nonprofit
ANDERSON, Ind. — Two separate incidents involving the same organization are under investigation by Anderson police. The first incident was a burglary on December 27. Police were called to Ambassadors for God’s Creatures at 702 W. 8th Street after a report of someone breaking into the building and stealing a cash register containing U.S. currency.
Man dies after being taken to hospital in extreme critical condition from being trapped in home fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 70-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after being trapped inside a home fire Saturday morning. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 6:58 a.m. to the 9000 block of E. 18th Street on report of a residence fire with entrapment. This is on the city’s east side at 18th Street and North Post Road.
DOCS: Anderson man, woman charged after police find bag full of drugs between 2 children during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. — The contents of a black duffel bag found in between two children during a traffic stop in Elwood culminated in charges for an Anderson man and woman, according to investigators. Police found nearly 10 ounces of marijuana, 39 glass containers of hash oil, several vape pens and cartridges, and around $660 in […]
Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Possible Murder/Suicide
AVON- On 01/07/2023 at approximately 9:14 am Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a welfare check in the 10200 block of Co Rd 100S. It was reported to deputies, by a family member, that they were unable to reach a loved one at the residence and that the person had not reported to work in several days. A family member made entry into the residence with the assistance of Hendricks County Deputies and located two people inside the residence deceased.
Marion County Prosecutor recuses himself from deadly Castleton mall shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is recusing himself from the deadly shooting of a teenager this week outside an Indianapolis mall. Citing a conflict of interest, Mears filed a motion to appoint a special prosecutor to the case on Thursday. The case he is recusing himself from involves a shooting that occurred Tuesday […]
Shelbyville man sentenced to 43 years for attempting to hire hitmen to kill ex
A Shelbyville man will spend more than 43 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of murder for hire.
17-year-old found dead in vehicle on Indianapolis' northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Ingram Street around 3:30 p.m. and found Brandon Banks, 17, inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. IMPD is currently asking anyone with video footage or information on...
Court records claim argument between cousins led to deadly shooting and murder arrest
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in a homicide that took the life of a 31-year-old man in late December. Police arrested Emmanuel Newman on January 5 in connection to a shooting police investigated on December 28. According to court records, the deadly shooting started with an argument between...
