Fort Hood, TX

KCEN

Central Texas hit with cedar fever

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas has become the home for allergies and cedar fever is likely to blame. Texas A&M Forest Service experts explain that cedar fever is not a flu or a virus. It is an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees. Texas A&M...
103.1 Kickin Country

Can You Record A Conversation In Texas?

We've all been tempted to record a conversation. Sometimes people show a side of themselves to us that they just don't show to anyone else. Whether it be a boss, a former spouse, or someone who knows they owe you money but denies it to others. Then there are all...
Mix 94.1

Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas

Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
fox44news.com

Central Texas weekend events promise ‘extreme’ and ‘paranormal’ activities

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some events taking place in Central Texas this weekend and going extreme as well as spooky!. First off, if you’re a fan of autosports and looking for a thrilling experience, then start your engines and come to the Temple Mall! Nitro Extreme features cars, monster trucks, motorcycles, stunts and more. The action will take place from January 5 – 8 in the mall parking lot, located at 3111 S 31st Street. Just look for the checkered flags!
LoneStar 92

Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns You Can Not Visit in 2023 Because They Are Abandoned!

So, technically you can probably visit these abandoned Texas Ghost Towns! But, be warned that when you get there, there won't be much. Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
Outsider.com

Massive ‘Jellyfish Graveyard’ Found on Texas Beach

The water around one Texas beach has pulled in an unusual sight recently. This comes as dozens of Cabbage Head Jellyfish have washed ashore. According to reports, this massive graveyard of the majestic ocean creatures was spotted on the Gulf shoreline near Ocean Drive and Sand Dollar Boulevard along Crystal Beach, Texas.
Mix 97.9 FM

God Bless Texas – Some Crazy Things We Can Legally Own In Texas

I love Texas, always have, and it's partly because of cool things like this that absolutely set Texas apart. Texas has always had a very special, shall we say, attitude. There's a strong sense of independence, along with a fierce, "common sense" approach to things and a great, "don't tell me what to do and I won't tell you what to do either" vibe.
Narcity USA

This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit

You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
KENS 5

Texas twin girls born in different years

TEXAS, USA — A pair of North Texas twin girls have got a lot of people talking. Like most twins, they were born just minutes apart, but these babies are born in two different years. One was born last year, and the other was born this year, just after...
US105

URGENT! Two $1 Million Texas Quick Picks Will Soon Be Worthless

That is the deadline. More specifically, 5 pm on January 25, 2023, is the deadline. Somewhere in Texas, there are two Quick Pick lottery tickets that are each worth $1 million. However, that money becomes null and void unless properly claimed by the cut-off time just mentioned. These two tickets...
KSAT 12

After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis

JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
KTRE

Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
LoneStar 92

18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas

18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas. Traffic was backed up in North Beaumont early Wednesday morning. Around 6:20 am, a train was traveling through Beaumont, Texas. A Coca-Cola 18-wheeler was making it's way over the train tracks when suddenly it became stuck. Unable to successfully...
Jack Beavers

Weird Science : The day it rained fish in Texas

Yes, it actually rained fish in one Texas cityPhoto byJakub Kapusnak/UnsplashonUnsplash. Forget cats and dogs - in one Texas city it actually rained fish!. It happened on December 29, 2021 in Texarkana. Need proof? Check out this post from the city's official Facebook page:
KTBS

A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
