In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
KWTX
Fort Hood’s Black Jack brigade prepares for deployment to Europe
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood is currently in the process of sending soldiers overseas, to Europe, to aid NATO allies. The 2nd Black Jack armored brigade combat team, 1st cavalry division has been training for months. They cased their colors, on Friday, as they prepare to take on...
Texas food invention named one of the best appetizers in the country: report
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world but that isn't the only famous food with Texas roots.
Central Texas hit with cedar fever
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas has become the home for allergies and cedar fever is likely to blame. Texas A&M Forest Service experts explain that cedar fever is not a flu or a virus. It is an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees. Texas A&M...
Can You Record A Conversation In Texas?
We've all been tempted to record a conversation. Sometimes people show a side of themselves to us that they just don't show to anyone else. Whether it be a boss, a former spouse, or someone who knows they owe you money but denies it to others. Then there are all...
Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas
Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
fox44news.com
Central Texas weekend events promise ‘extreme’ and ‘paranormal’ activities
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some events taking place in Central Texas this weekend and going extreme as well as spooky!. First off, if you’re a fan of autosports and looking for a thrilling experience, then start your engines and come to the Temple Mall! Nitro Extreme features cars, monster trucks, motorcycles, stunts and more. The action will take place from January 5 – 8 in the mall parking lot, located at 3111 S 31st Street. Just look for the checkered flags!
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns You Can Not Visit in 2023 Because They Are Abandoned!
So, technically you can probably visit these abandoned Texas Ghost Towns! But, be warned that when you get there, there won't be much. Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
Massive ‘Jellyfish Graveyard’ Found on Texas Beach
The water around one Texas beach has pulled in an unusual sight recently. This comes as dozens of Cabbage Head Jellyfish have washed ashore. According to reports, this massive graveyard of the majestic ocean creatures was spotted on the Gulf shoreline near Ocean Drive and Sand Dollar Boulevard along Crystal Beach, Texas.
If You’re Sleepy, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
Let's say you're on a road trip of epic proportions. You have big plans to explore and experience all you can in the Lone Star State. What happens along the way if you get tired one night and feel the need to catch a few winks? Do you pull over and take a nap?
God Bless Texas – Some Crazy Things We Can Legally Own In Texas
I love Texas, always have, and it's partly because of cool things like this that absolutely set Texas apart. Texas has always had a very special, shall we say, attitude. There's a strong sense of independence, along with a fierce, "common sense" approach to things and a great, "don't tell me what to do and I won't tell you what to do either" vibe.
This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit
You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
KENS 5
Texas twin girls born in different years
TEXAS, USA — A pair of North Texas twin girls have got a lot of people talking. Like most twins, they were born just minutes apart, but these babies are born in two different years. One was born last year, and the other was born this year, just after...
URGENT! Two $1 Million Texas Quick Picks Will Soon Be Worthless
That is the deadline. More specifically, 5 pm on January 25, 2023, is the deadline. Somewhere in Texas, there are two Quick Pick lottery tickets that are each worth $1 million. However, that money becomes null and void unless properly claimed by the cut-off time just mentioned. These two tickets...
KSAT 12
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis
JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
KTRE
Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas
18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas. Traffic was backed up in North Beaumont early Wednesday morning. Around 6:20 am, a train was traveling through Beaumont, Texas. A Coca-Cola 18-wheeler was making it's way over the train tracks when suddenly it became stuck. Unable to successfully...
Weird Science : The day it rained fish in Texas
Yes, it actually rained fish in one Texas cityPhoto byJakub Kapusnak/UnsplashonUnsplash. Forget cats and dogs - in one Texas city it actually rained fish!. It happened on December 29, 2021 in Texarkana. Need proof? Check out this post from the city's official Facebook page:
KTBS
A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
