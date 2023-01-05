Read full article on original website
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
KWTX
Fort Hood’s Black Jack brigade prepares for deployment to Europe
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood is currently in the process of sending soldiers overseas, to Europe, to aid NATO allies. The 2nd Black Jack armored brigade combat team, 1st cavalry division has been training for months. They cased their colors, on Friday, as they prepare to take on...
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
easttexasradio.com
Walmart Ring In Twelve Counties – Arrests Made
Robert Lee Williams, 27, of Galveston, pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 Friday in 30th District Court at Wichita Falls. Williams had two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to electronics theft from Walmarts across Texas. His agreement was for a two-year term in a state jail. Williams is in Llano Jail for a robbery that occurred in San Angelo. Other Walmarts included counties of Tom Green, Angelina, Tarrant, McClennan, Hill, Galveston, Brazoria, Sumner, Matagorda, Bell, Harris, and Hillsboro. Corporate Walmart security officials say three suspects had been arrested for theft in a Walmart in Lufkin earlier in 2019. A Walmart Global Investigator told police that they linked Williams to numerous Walmart thefts across Texas ranging up to $20,000.
KTRE
Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready
TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas
Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
TxDOT central I-35 expansion project puts businesses at risk of displacement, loss of 625 jobs
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation released the environmental impact statement (EIS) draft for its proposed Interstate 35 Capital Express Central project. The draft provides Central Texans their first look at how many residences and businesses could be impacted by the expansion, putting them at risk for...
Don’t Take Photos at These East Texas Locations Because its Illegal and Dangerous
Its a story that we don't hear very often but we always have to ask "Why?" That would be about someone getting killed or seriously hurt because they got hit by a train. And sometimes we'll see a photoshoot of someone posing on or around a train track that look spectacular. Problem is, at least in Texas, that kind of picturesque picture taking is illegal.
KTBS
A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas may cut ties with huge hospital system
Blue Cross Blue Shield is the insurance provider for state employees.
These eateries were ranked the best BBQ spots in Texas: report
Eating in the state of Texas is just as important as high school football, except it's year-round and you can do it seven days a week compared to Friday nights and the occasional weekend playoff game.
'Absolutely historic moment': Tribe in Texas comes under new leadership, change makes tribal history
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A tribe in Texas has come under new leadership and the change has made tribal history. On Tuesday, the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas introduced its new principal chief, Donnis Battise, and second chief, Millie Thompson Williams. Battise and Williams were officially inaugurated on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Man linked to statewide Walmart thefts pleads guilty in local case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Galveston man who had about two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to theft of electronics from Walmart’s has pleaded guilty to his charge in Wichita Falls. Robert Lee Williams pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 today, January 6, 2023, in 30th District Court. His agreement was for a […]
URGENT! Two $1 Million Texas Quick Picks Will Soon Be Worthless
That is the deadline. More specifically, 5 pm on January 25, 2023, is the deadline. Somewhere in Texas, there are two Quick Pick lottery tickets that are each worth $1 million. However, that money becomes null and void unless properly claimed by the cut-off time just mentioned. These two tickets...
KSAT 12
DPS preparing to fire high-ranking Texas Ranger after Uvalde school shooting response, CNN reports
UVALDE, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety is preparing to fire a high-ranking Texas Ranger for his lack of action during the Robb Elementary School shooting response, according to a report from CNN. Ranger Christopher Ryan Kindell was informed Friday of DPS’s decision to fire him, CNN...
KXAN
‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah to serve prison sentence in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A judge sentenced “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member Jennifer Shah to 6 1/2 years in prison. Shah was convicted of defrauding thousands of people nationwide for nearly a decade in a telemarketing scam, many of whom were considered vulnerable or older.
cbs7.com
Governor Abbott, HHSC announce extension of January emergency SNAP benefits
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $344.1 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of January. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “As we enter the...
Incoming Texas Republican returning to Texas after son born prematurely
Republican Rep.-elect Wesley Hunt announced Friday that he will return to Texas after his son was born prematurely and needed to spend time in the neonatal intensive care unit. Hunt and his wife Emily announced the birth of their son Monday, saying that he was born four weeks earlier than expected. Hunt, who has voted…
AOC says she will turn Texas blue. Do you agree she can?
"We're gonna flip that state [Texas]. I know some of y'all roll your eyes, but then every year we start making little steps, right? We're going to flip that state, aren't we?" Democratic Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.
Texas store employee accused of stealing, cashing in more than $21K of lottery tickets
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas convenience store employee is accused of stealing more than $31,000 worth of lottery tickets, which allowed her to cash in more than $21,000 worth of winning tickets, authorities said. Mayra Alejandra Rios, 37, of San Antonio, was arrested Wednesday and charged with lottery fraud,...
