ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easttexasradio.com

Walmart Ring In Twelve Counties – Arrests Made

Robert Lee Williams, 27, of Galveston, pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 Friday in 30th District Court at Wichita Falls. Williams had two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to electronics theft from Walmarts across Texas. His agreement was for a two-year term in a state jail. Williams is in Llano Jail for a robbery that occurred in San Angelo. Other Walmarts included counties of Tom Green, Angelina, Tarrant, McClennan, Hill, Galveston, Brazoria, Sumner, Matagorda, Bell, Harris, and Hillsboro. Corporate Walmart security officials say three suspects had been arrested for theft in a Walmart in Lufkin earlier in 2019. A Walmart Global Investigator told police that they linked Williams to numerous Walmart thefts across Texas ranging up to $20,000.
GALVESTON, TX
KTRE

Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
TEXAS STATE
CBS19

JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready

TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
TYLER, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas

Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
TEXAS STATE
US105

URGENT! Two $1 Million Texas Quick Picks Will Soon Be Worthless

That is the deadline. More specifically, 5 pm on January 25, 2023, is the deadline. Somewhere in Texas, there are two Quick Pick lottery tickets that are each worth $1 million. However, that money becomes null and void unless properly claimed by the cut-off time just mentioned. These two tickets...
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Governor Abbott, HHSC announce extension of January emergency SNAP benefits

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $344.1 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of January. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “As we enter the...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy