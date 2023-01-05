Read full article on original website
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
KWTX
Fort Hood’s Black Jack brigade prepares for deployment to Europe
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood is currently in the process of sending soldiers overseas, to Europe, to aid NATO allies. The 2nd Black Jack armored brigade combat team, 1st cavalry division has been training for months. They cased their colors, on Friday, as they prepare to take on...
MySanAntonio
Railroad Commission unveils map of well plugging sites
Having received $25 million from federal taxpayers to plug abandoned oil and gas wells, the Railroad Commission is showing taxpayers where that grant is being spent. The agency launched an interactive map of ongoing orphaned well plugging using that $25 million in initial funding that came from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Texas became the first state in the nation to plug a well using the funds with projects in Refugio County this past October.
Can You Record A Conversation In Texas?
We've all been tempted to record a conversation. Sometimes people show a side of themselves to us that they just don't show to anyone else. Whether it be a boss, a former spouse, or someone who knows they owe you money but denies it to others. Then there are all...
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
Geothermal energy and the revival of a forgotten renewable
Fervo Energy co-founder and CEO Tim Latimer joined the Texas Power Podcast with Doug Lewin to discuss a hoped-for resurgence in the geothermal energy industry. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Tim Latimer was working as a drilling engineer in South Texas when he couldn't shake a newfound curiosity. Latimer...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What's Driving So Many People and Businesses From California to Texas?
When we hear the phrase, "Don't California my Texas," culture and politics are some of the first things that come to mind. But one of the more tangible things that could be imported is the housing market. "I think there's a rational factor and then maybe a not-so-rational factor," said...
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Massive ‘Jellyfish Graveyard’ Found on Texas Beach
The water around one Texas beach has pulled in an unusual sight recently. This comes as dozens of Cabbage Head Jellyfish have washed ashore. According to reports, this massive graveyard of the majestic ocean creatures was spotted on the Gulf shoreline near Ocean Drive and Sand Dollar Boulevard along Crystal Beach, Texas.
inforney.com
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Texas
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
7 Annoying Things I See Texas Drivers Do Regularly, According To A Lifelong Local
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. It's no secret that Texans have a unique way of driving, hence the never-ending social media jokes and the complaints from out-of-staters experiencing our traffic for the first time.
Weird Science : The day it rained fish in Texas
Yes, it actually rained fish in one Texas cityPhoto byJakub Kapusnak/UnsplashonUnsplash. Forget cats and dogs - in one Texas city it actually rained fish!. It happened on December 29, 2021 in Texarkana. Need proof? Check out this post from the city's official Facebook page:
KXII.com
Gas prices in 2023, what to expect for your wallet
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As the holiday season comes to an end and we enter the new year, experts say expect price changes at the gas pump. Brad Douglass, of Douglass Distributing said, “What we’re seeing is a lot of volatility in the market place right now. Prices going up and down, just depending on what the world news is.”
KIII TV3
Will electricity rates in Texas finally come back down in 2023?
TEXAS, USA — Last year, natural gas made a lot of Texans hold their noses and sign up for electricity plans. After Russia invaded Ukraine, the price of natural gas went up and stayed high for much of the year. And since about half of the electricity generation in this state comes from natural gas, electricity rates were also up sharply.
KTBS
A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
'URDONE4': Here Were Some Of The Rejected Texas License Plates In 2022
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles rejects thousands of personalized license plates every year.
KSAT 12
DPS preparing to fire high-ranking Texas Ranger after Uvalde school shooting response, CNN reports
UVALDE, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety is preparing to fire a high-ranking Texas Ranger for his lack of action during the Robb Elementary School shooting response, according to a report from CNN. Ranger Christopher Ryan Kindell was informed Friday of DPS’s decision to fire him, CNN...
What Would Texans Leave Texas For? Surprise, It’s The Mountains
I love when I get emails informing me on how and what Texans think. Usually, they're way off the mark and are pretty funny. Hardly ever the kind of thing I'd take seriously. Except for this morning. A new study just came out, and the results uncovered something interesting. What...
'Absolutely historic moment': Tribe in Texas comes under new leadership, change makes tribal history
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A tribe in Texas has come under new leadership and the change has made tribal history. On Tuesday, the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas introduced its new principal chief, Donnis Battise, and second chief, Millie Thompson Williams. Battise and Williams were officially inaugurated on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge
Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
