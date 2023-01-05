Having received $25 million from federal taxpayers to plug abandoned oil and gas wells, the Railroad Commission is showing taxpayers where that grant is being spent. The agency launched an interactive map of ongoing orphaned well plugging using that $25 million in initial funding that came from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Texas became the first state in the nation to plug a well using the funds with projects in Refugio County this past October.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO