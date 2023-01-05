ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

MySanAntonio

Railroad Commission unveils map of well plugging sites

Having received $25 million from federal taxpayers to plug abandoned oil and gas wells, the Railroad Commission is showing taxpayers where that grant is being spent. The agency launched an interactive map of ongoing orphaned well plugging using that $25 million in initial funding that came from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Texas became the first state in the nation to plug a well using the funds with projects in Refugio County this past October.
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Can You Record A Conversation In Texas?

We've all been tempted to record a conversation. Sometimes people show a side of themselves to us that they just don't show to anyone else. Whether it be a boss, a former spouse, or someone who knows they owe you money but denies it to others. Then there are all...
TEXAS STATE
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Geothermal energy and the revival of a forgotten renewable

Fervo Energy co-founder and CEO Tim Latimer joined the Texas Power Podcast with Doug Lewin to discuss a hoped-for resurgence in the geothermal energy industry. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Tim Latimer was working as a drilling engineer in South Texas when he couldn't shake a newfound curiosity. Latimer...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What's Driving So Many People and Businesses From California to Texas?

When we hear the phrase, "Don't California my Texas," culture and politics are some of the first things that come to mind. But one of the more tangible things that could be imported is the housing market. "I think there's a rational factor and then maybe a not-so-rational factor," said...
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Massive ‘Jellyfish Graveyard’ Found on Texas Beach

The water around one Texas beach has pulled in an unusual sight recently. This comes as dozens of Cabbage Head Jellyfish have washed ashore. According to reports, this massive graveyard of the majestic ocean creatures was spotted on the Gulf shoreline near Ocean Drive and Sand Dollar Boulevard along Crystal Beach, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Texas

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
TEXAS STATE
Jack Beavers

Weird Science : The day it rained fish in Texas

Yes, it actually rained fish in one Texas cityPhoto byJakub Kapusnak/UnsplashonUnsplash. Forget cats and dogs - in one Texas city it actually rained fish!. It happened on December 29, 2021 in Texarkana. Need proof? Check out this post from the city's official Facebook page:
TEXARKANA, TX
KXII.com

Gas prices in 2023, what to expect for your wallet

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As the holiday season comes to an end and we enter the new year, experts say expect price changes at the gas pump. Brad Douglass, of Douglass Distributing said, “What we’re seeing is a lot of volatility in the market place right now. Prices going up and down, just depending on what the world news is.”
TEXAS STATE
KIII TV3

Will electricity rates in Texas finally come back down in 2023?

TEXAS, USA — Last year, natural gas made a lot of Texans hold their noses and sign up for electricity plans. After Russia invaded Ukraine, the price of natural gas went up and stayed high for much of the year. And since about half of the electricity generation in this state comes from natural gas, electricity rates were also up sharply.
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
TEXAS STATE
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge

Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
TEXAS STATE

