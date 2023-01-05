ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

McLaren 720S Goes Out Of Production, Successor Seems Imminent

The McLaren 720S has driven off into the sunset as production quietly ended last year. The model’s retirement comes after a relatively short five year run, but it appears a successor is on the horizon. Speaking to Automotive News, McLaren’s President of the Americas confirmed customers have already been...
Carscoops

2024 Buick Electra E4 EV Looks An Awful Lot Like The Electra-X Concept

These are the first photos of China’s production Buick Electra E4 ahead of its official unveiling later this year. The images that come courtesy of China’s Ministry of Technology show a smooth crossover-coupe that looks remarkably like the Electra-X concept that was shown off by the automaker in the summer of 2022.
Carscoops

Rotary Returns As Mazda Reveals MX-30 Range-Extender This Week

The rotary engine is back. Two decades after Mazda unveiled its last wankel-powered production car, the company that flew the flag for piston less engines longest will unleash a rotary MX-30 at the Brussels Motor Show this Friday. The long-awaited addition to the MX-30 crossover lineup won’t be strictly speaking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Carscoops

Mercedes EQG Spied As A Quad-Motor, Electric Off-Road Beast

The Mercedes EQ lineup has the emotional appeal of a bar of soap, but that’s about to change as the company is gearing up to launch the all-new EQG. Previewed by a concept in 2021, the production model is instantly recognizable as a G-Class as it features a boxy and timeless design. While the prototype closely resembles its ICE-powered counterpart, the EV is slated to adopt a fully enclosed grille and a charging port where the fuel filler is located.
Carscoops

Hyundai Updates The Grand i10 Nios And Aura Siblings

Hyundai unveiled the facelifted i10 family in India, including the Grand i10 Nios hatchback and the Aura sedan. The mechanically-related models benefit from visual updates allowing for greater differentiation between them, more tech features, and carry-over powertrains with the exception of the turbocharged 1.0-liter that has been discontinued from the range.
Carscoops

Is This Modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan Really Worth $729,995?

If you live in the U.S. and want to pick up the keys to a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you can do so for a little over $345,000. Alternatively, you could pay more than double that for this Cullinan that has undergone a series of modifications. The Cullinan in question has...
Carscoops

Pepsi’s Tesla Semi Spotted Apparently Being Towed Away

Just weeks after receiving some of the first Tesla Semis out of the production line, the Pepsi company appears to have already been forced to say goodbye to one of its trucks. Photos posted to Reddit last week seem to show a Pepsi-branded Tesla Semi truck being towed away from the soda company’s bottling center.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Carscoops

Dealer Seemingly Shamed Into Advertising Corvette Z06 For MSRP After Adding $100,000 Protection Package

Greedy dealer markups on desirable cars are all over the map but some brands are coming down on the practice. One Chevrolet dealership in Florida seemed to have a workaround for its in-stock Corvette Z06. Days later, the price has mysteriously been posted at MSRP online. Was the dealer shamed into offering the car for what Chevrolet says that customers should be able to buy it for? Here are the facts for you to decide on.
FLORIDA STATE
Carscoops

‘Strong Majority’ Of F1 Teams Opposed To Cadillac Joining The Grid

The Formula One grid is not thrilled about the possible addition of Andretti Global and Cadillac to the sport, with a “strong majority” of teams reportedly objecting to the initiation of an 11th member to their ranks. Andretti Global and General Motors, through its brand Cadillac, announced late...
Carscoops

Supernova Silver Is The Perfect Color For The McLaren 765LT

For an automaker that’s only been around for a little longer than a decade, McLaren has done a remarkable job of establishing itself as a serious player in the automotive arena, taking on historic brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche. Cars like the MP4-12C and hybrid P1 were instrumental...
Carscoops

Tesla Hides Downgraded 2023 Model Y ‘Performance Brakes’ Behind Fancy Red Caliper Covers

A change that Tesla made in the middle of last year is coming to the attention of owners and repair shops. It turns out that the smaller rear braking components on the Model Y Performance aren’t what they appear to be. Tesla is utilizing a red-painted caliper cover, not totally unlike the cheap ones you’ll find at your local AutoZone, to make the brakes look bigger.
Carscoops

VeilSide Shows Tuned Nissan Z That Will Appear In Fast & Furious Film

Japanese tuner VeilSide has unwrapped its latest build, a heavily modified version of the new Nissan Z that appears to be well on its way to becoming a movie star. That’s because not only has VeilSide teased the car, so has Sung Kang, the actor who plays Han in the “Fast & Furious” film franchise.
Carscoops

2024 Porsche Macan EV Shows Its Dynamic Side In New Testing Video

The Macan EV will be one of Porsche’s most important cars between now and the end of the decade, by which point the automaker wants electric cars to account for 80 percent of sales. That push was meant to start this year, but software problems meant Porsche was forced...
Carscoops

Hybrid 2024 Corvette E-Ray ‘Stealth’ Mode Teaser Confirms Jan 17 Debut

For its eighth-generation, Chevrolet threw out the Corvette playbook and put the engine in the middle instead of up front. That wasn’t the end of its desire to shake things up, though. The automaker is now promising another variant that is unlike any model that came before it, and it will unveil on Tuesday, January 17.
Carscoops

Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe Spotted With 402-HP Mild-Hybrid Inline Four

The regular Mercedes GLC SUV was released last year, and its sportier-looking coupe brother won’t be far behind. Mercedes-AMG is once again working up a two-tier lineup of high-performance GLC coupes, and both will downsize to four-cylinder powerplants with electric turbo technology. We recently published spy shots of the...
Carscoops

Lancia Discusses Its Future In First Episode Of Docufilm Series

Lancia has released the first part of the “New Lancia Renaissance: The future in our roots” docufilm, introducing us to the new era of the Italian automaker. The three-episode web series will conclude in 2024, with the unveiling of the new generation Lancia Ypsilon supermini. Just like in...
Carscoops

Dodge Will Try To Stop You From Modifying Their EVs

Dodge chief executive Tim Kuniskis has revealed that the car manufacturer will not allow third-party tuners to modify the powertrains of its forthcoming EVs. The carmaker has previewed its electric future with the Charger Daytona SRT Concept and at the recent SEMA Show, announced a host of Dodge Direct Connection performance upgrades that will be offered for the production model. When asked by Muscle Cars & Trucks whether tuners would be able to work their magic on the EV powertrain, Kuniskis gave a definitive answer.
Carscoops

GM To Fix Broken 52-Mile 2023 Corvette Z06 After All Giving It A New Engine

Marco Garcia recently went viral after suffering a heartbreaking engine failure in his 52-mile 2023 Corvette Z06. Although it was a saga, the owner now says that he and Chevrolet have come to an agreement that he is satisfied with. Garcia posted another video to YouTube last week, saying that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy