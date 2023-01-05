ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Jimmie Johnson's New Car Number Revealed

Jimmie Johnson is returning to NASCAR after spending the last two years competing at IndyCar. The 47-year-old joined Petty GMS Motorsports as a part-time driver and owner and will compete in selected races this year. Johnson drove the No. 48 car since he began competing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2001. But with the number belonging to Hendrick Motorsports and driver Alex Bowman, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will have a new number for the new season.
9News

Broncos bring in new $400,000 playing surface for final home game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Eventually, Greg Penner hopes to fix the team. Until he figures that out, he’s focusing on structural aspects of the team’s stadium that he knows with certainty money can fix. Concerned with the potential player safety and aesthetics of the Empower Field at Mile High playing surface the past two home games, Penner, the Broncos’ CEO and one of the team’s primary owners, ordered a complete replacement of the grass field.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
Athlon Sports

Breaking: NFL Owners Approve Changes to AFC Playoffs

Four days after the NFL made the unprecedented decision to stop Monday's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field, we have a final answer about how the cancelation will impact the postseason. The NFL's owners ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Lease

NFL Approves Potential Neutral Site AFC Championship Game, Causing Controversy Among Fans and Owners

The NFL has approved a resolution to potentially modify the playoffs with a "neutral site" AFC Championship game, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The decision, which was supported by 25 of the league's owners, will be dependent on the outcome of Week 18 and will be determined by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell if necessary. The move is meant to address the "inequity" of some teams playing 17 games while others play 16, with the change potentially affecting only four teams. A full resolution of the proposed change was released by the NFL.

