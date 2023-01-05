Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Popculture
Jimmie Johnson's New Car Number Revealed
Jimmie Johnson is returning to NASCAR after spending the last two years competing at IndyCar. The 47-year-old joined Petty GMS Motorsports as a part-time driver and owner and will compete in selected races this year. Johnson drove the No. 48 car since he began competing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2001. But with the number belonging to Hendrick Motorsports and driver Alex Bowman, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will have a new number for the new season.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Davante Adams on Playing With Jarrett Stidham Against 49ers
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham earned his first NFL start in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
TNT’s NBA Crew Trolled Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe on Thursday
The laughter started shortly after the show came on the air on Thursday night.
NFL World Trolls Urban Meyer After Jaguars Clinch AFC South Title
The Jaguars are headed to the NFL playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season. Jacksonville clinched the AFC South division title with a 20-16 win over the Titans on Saturday night, punctuating one of the most impressive one-year turnarounds in recent memory. The Jaguars ...
9News
Broncos bring in new $400,000 playing surface for final home game
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Eventually, Greg Penner hopes to fix the team. Until he figures that out, he’s focusing on structural aspects of the team’s stadium that he knows with certainty money can fix. Concerned with the potential player safety and aesthetics of the Empower Field at Mile High playing surface the past two home games, Penner, the Broncos’ CEO and one of the team’s primary owners, ordered a complete replacement of the grass field.
Breaking: NFL Owners Approve Changes to AFC Playoffs
Four days after the NFL made the unprecedented decision to stop Monday's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field, we have a final answer about how the cancelation will impact the postseason. The NFL's owners ...
NFL rumors: Broncos to interview Sean Payton; Rams’ Sean McVay’s future in ‘limbo’ | Black Monday LIVE UPDATES
Week 18 is here. Which means several NFL head coaches are about to lose their jobs. UPDATE 10:43 PM: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports: Sources: The #Broncos and #Saints have held discussions centered around Sean Payton and while no deal is in place, the two sides appear to be on the same page about what the compensation would be for a deal.
Bearcats Face Largest Home Spread Of 2022-23 Season In Houston Matchup
Cincinnati has not seen a line this big since traveling to Hawaii.
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs played in season finale with a heavy heart
NFL-leading rusher Josh Jacobs played against the Kansas City Chiefs days after his father, Marty, underwent emergency heart surgery.
NFL Approves Potential Neutral Site AFC Championship Game, Causing Controversy Among Fans and Owners
The NFL has approved a resolution to potentially modify the playoffs with a "neutral site" AFC Championship game, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The decision, which was supported by 25 of the league's owners, will be dependent on the outcome of Week 18 and will be determined by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell if necessary. The move is meant to address the "inequity" of some teams playing 17 games while others play 16, with the change potentially affecting only four teams. A full resolution of the proposed change was released by the NFL.
XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?
With the XFL season right around the corner, time was getting short for the Las Vegas Vipers to pick a home field. We now know that their five 2023 home games will be played at Cashman Field.
Damar Hamlin update: Bills say there's 'remarkable improvement' in last 24 hours
Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” in the last 24 hours, the Buffalo Bills said in a statement Thursday, citing physicians caring for him at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The team said Hamlin remains critically ill after suffering from cardiac arrest while playing in Monday night’s...
