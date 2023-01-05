Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Fire Department stations to distribute 500 carbon monoxide alarms
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Homebuilders Association in partnership with the Anchorage Fire Department and Spenard Builders Supply is donating 500 carbon monoxide alarms to Anchorage residents, the Anchorage Fire Department announced in a press release. “We’re very fortunate to have we have a great partnership with the Anchorage...
alaskasnewssource.com
Health Department investigates man left in the snow by Safety Center Officer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Health Department is conducting an investigation into an incident that occurred Dec. 28 when an employee of Anchorage’s sleep-off center allegedly tipped a man from a wheelchair into the snow and left him there. Ray McWain was walking by the East Third Avenue...
Anchorage Assembly hears challenges of snow removal
Snow removal in Anchorage during the historic snowfall of December was the topic of a work session of the Anchorage Assembly on Thursday. Anchorage had the wettest December on record, with 41.2 inches of snow, combined with the fact that the snow was heavy and there were high winds that created drifting berms. It was the second snowiest December on record, coming up just shows of the 41.6 inches in December of 1955.
WATCH: Man Hides in Trash Shed To Escape From Moose
A home security camera captured a heart-racing, one-of-a kind encounter between an unsuspecting man and an inquisitive moose. On a brisk morning in Anchorage, Alaska, Curtis Phelps stepped outside of his home carrying a bag of garbage destined for the shed. But when Curtis was disposing the trash, an immense bull moose unexpectedly appeared in his field of vision. It seemed to be nearing him with a view to deliver an unexpected attack.
alaskasnewssource.com
High temperatures link to vanishing Snow Crabs in the Bering Sea
East Anchorage resident Joey Sweet will serve as Forrest Dunbar’s successor until the April municipal election results are certified. New Year, New Me: The challenge of getting organized. Updated: 11 hours ago. New Year, New Me: The challenge of getting organized. FastCast Jan. 6, 2023. Updated: 11 hours ago.
kdll.org
Safeway-bound semitruck overturns in Cooper Landing
A semi truck carrying groceries slid off the road and fell on its side in Cooper Landing yesterday, halting traffic for hours on the Sterling Highway. The truck, belonging to Weaver Brothers, was bound for the Homer Safeway and crashed around 2 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 4, according to Cooper Landing Emergency Services EMS Chief Clay Adam.
alaskasnewssource.com
Recover Alaska kicks off 2023 with a challenge to stay sober
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new year presents many people with resolutions or promises they make to better themselves, and one such event is known as “Dry January,” a challenge to not consume alcohol. In downtown Anchorage, some Alaskans are jumping on this challenge for 2023 — or...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska has no active warnings or advisories in effect
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild winter temperatures showed up in Southcentral Alaska mid-week. Anchorage warmed to above average, seeing a high of 31, and wet weather was noted in Seward and Southcentral coasts. Traveling between Anchorage and Seward tonight or early tomorrow could be tough going on the roads, with a sloppy icy mess. Temperatures will go below freezing and it is still possible for snow in the mountains and a mix of rain and snow closer to the coasts overnight and early Thursday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Police chief provides update on body cameras
alaskasnewssource.com
New Year, New Me: The challenge of getting organized
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One of the most frequent New Year’s resolutions is to get organized. There are dozens of books and videos to explain various ways to declutter a home. For many, “getting organized” really means wanting to feel more in control — of their space, of their lives, of the world around them.
alaskasnewssource.com
4 arrested after SWAT team responds to Northeast Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have responded to a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood with crisis negotiators and a SWAT team. According to a post, police may ask nearby residents to evacuate, and ask that people in the area of 8600 Peck Avenue to follow the instructions of officers. Anchorage Police Department Community Relations Specialist Cherie Zajdzinski said that police received the call at 7:33 a.m., and that no one has been arrested in connection with the incident as of 11:30 a.m.
alaskasnewssource.com
Police investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash on Arctic Boulevard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A head-on crash involving two vehicles left a man dead Sunday night in a Taku/Campbell neighborhood. The Anchorage Police Department responded to the fatal crash Sunday at 9:47 p.m., according to an online report. Medics with the Anchorage Fire Department also responded to the scene on Arctic Boulevard, between Raspberry Road and Arctic Spur Road.
alaskasnewssource.com
Big Lake man arrested for domestic assault with a sword
BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Big Lake man was arrested for intentionally attacking a member of his household using a sword. According to the Department of Public Safety, a call was made around 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 4 reporting a domestic violence assault at a residence near Rogers Court and Boone Way in Big Lake.
alaskasnewssource.com
Veteran organizations prove service goes beyond active duty
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After back-to-back snowstorms blanketed the Anchorage bowl, the municipality and residents struggled to clear out roads, sidewalks and driveways. For some, like Army veteran Michael Johnson, it was impossible to keep up. “I’m very limited on my movement,” Johnson said. “The doc told me don’t get...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage parents claim Alaska’s first reported birth of 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It didn’t take long, but the Fritz family in Anchorage unofficially claimed the title of having the first arrival of the new year early Sunday morning at Alaska Regional Hospital. Just 12 minutes past midnight, Madison Fritz gave birth to nine-pound, 14-ounce Samuel Eugene Fritz,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Drunk driver who killed two teenagers in 2013 resentenced in Anchorage court
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Stacey Graham pled guilty at his first sentencing in 2015 as part of a plea deal where he acknowledged driving drunk in August of 2013, losing control of his truck, striking and killing 15-year-olds Jordyn Durr and Brooke McPheters as they walked on the sidewalk after shopping at the Dimond Center.
alaskasnewssource.com
Its slim pickings for homebuyers in Anchorage
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage home buyers face slim pickings
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When it comes to buying a home in Alaska, the odds are good but the goods are odd. “Slim pickings would be a really good description of what the likely inventory levels are going to be next year,” Anchorage Economic Development Corporation CEO and President Bill Popp said.
Professor: Black People Have Been Living in Alaska for About 150 Years
Author and University of Alaska Anchorage’s professor Ian Hartman disclosed during a recent interview with Alaska Public Media why he thought Black people migrated to Alaska way before the Klondike Gold Rush, which occurred in the 1890s. For context, Hartman revealed in the past during his studies that Black...
alaskasnewssource.com
Gallery in downtown Palmer bolsters tiny creativity
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A new concept of miniature proportions was established in downtown Palmer last October. Think Little Free Library, but for art. The tiny art gallery is a product of local artist Addie Studebaker, who applied to be a part of the Palmer Arts and Cultural Trail project. According to Michele Harmeling, the development and outreach director for the United Way Mat-Su, funding for the trail came in the form of a small grant from AARP’s Community Challenge program.
