ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild winter temperatures showed up in Southcentral Alaska mid-week. Anchorage warmed to above average, seeing a high of 31, and wet weather was noted in Seward and Southcentral coasts. Traveling between Anchorage and Seward tonight or early tomorrow could be tough going on the roads, with a sloppy icy mess. Temperatures will go below freezing and it is still possible for snow in the mountains and a mix of rain and snow closer to the coasts overnight and early Thursday.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO