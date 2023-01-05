Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Windy weather in store for Casper over weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents will be able to enjoy some sunny skies this weekend, though they’ll also need to contend with some strong wind gusts in the process. Today, temperatures in Casper will reach up to roughly 36 degrees, with a low around 31. Winds will make the day feel colder, however, with gusts reaching upwards of 36 mph and moving in from the southwest.
Casper Skies Sunny for a Few Days, Chance of Snow on Wednesday
Today just might be a good snow-man-building afternoon with a high near 38 warming up all the snow the Casper-area got post-Christmas. The National Weather Service forecasts a windy day with gusts as high as 41 mph. Tonight is mostly clear with a low around 33 degrees. Tomorrow is also...
Wyoming State Muzzloading Rendezvous & Traders’ Fair Coming to Casper This Month
The Wyoming State Muzzloading Rendezvous and Traders' Fair is coming to Casper January 27, 28, and 29 at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center. The event is FREE and open to the public. Visitors can expect to learn about the history of the 1800's, catch up with old and new...
oilcity.news
Trace snow possible in Casper as system impacts I-80 corridor; wind will be main issue
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper stands a 20% chance of snowfall tonight as a low-pressure system brings between 1 and 3 inches of snow to southern portions of the state. Casper will be sandwiched between highs to the north and the west in a pocket of low pressure that’s bringing snow to the Interstate 80 corridor as the western high pushes into the region. While that will mean little in the way of snow for central Wyoming, winds will be the main issue.
wrrnetwork.com
Expect Wind on Thursday; Snow in Western Wyoming
Snow moves into the west again today, increasing tonight. Breezy to windy conditions will occur in portions of Fremont and Natrona County today. Snow moves east on Friday with little accumulation expected. Temperatures remain similar to yesterday. Today’s highs for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins will be in the upper teens to 20s.
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Worry, There Are No Escaped Rhinos Running Wild Along Interstate 25
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite calls to Wyoming Game and Fish from people responding to a fake story making the rounds about a pair of escaped rhinos loose in Casper, Cowboy State residents can rest easy. There aren’t any rhinoceros running roughshod. At least...
These 10 Items Are All Cheaper Than Eggs In Wyoming
It's a new year and you may be trying to eat better. Eggs may be on the menu for breakfast, but you may have to take a loan out to get a dozen. The price of eggs has increased nearly 50% in the last year. According to CNBC, the main culprit is the death of millions of laying hen due to avian flu. In November the average price per dozen of large grade A eggs was $3.59, which doubled from October. You also have to look at the supply chain issues we've faced over the last couple years and inflation, when you think about the large price gain.
Casper K&L Storage Holding Unit Auctions this Weekend
This weekend will be the first of the year's quarterly storage auctions for K&L storage. They will hold four auctions starting January 7th through the 9th for as many as 11 units. The auction will start at 9 a.m. at the following Casper locations:. 2420 Allendale Blvd. 3347 MJB Rd.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Clark; Williams; Ellis
Rodney D. Clark II: January 21, 1964 – December 27, 2022. Rodney Don Clark II, 58, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022, while visiting his daughter and family in Ogden, Utah, for Christmas. He was born Jan. 21, 1964, in Farmington, New Mexico, to R. D. Clark, Sr. and...
Photos: Natrona County Fire District Celebrates 30 Year Anniversary of Service
It's like they always say, 'Where there's smoke, there's fire.' And where there's fire, there's the Natrona County Fire District. It's been that way for 30 years and on Friday, the Natrona County Fire District celebrated 30 years of fire and emergency service. That's according to a release from the...
oilcity.news
Casper Fire-EMS Department urges residents to keep fire hydrants clear
CASPER, Wyo. — As efforts to keep streets plowed and clear continue in the wake of this week’s snowfall, fire hydrants throughout Casper and the rest of Natrona County are invariably being covered in snow. Because of this, the Casper Fire-EMS Department is asking locals to do their part in helping to ensure hydrants stay clear.
glenrockind.com
Man protests high gas prices, says he will keep buying gas in Casper, Cheyenne to save $2k/yr
Robert “Rob” Olson sat in a metal folding chair Thursday afternoon on the strip in front of Safeway’s gas station on East Richards, his cowboy-boot-clad feet propped up casually in front of him, a ball cap shading his eyes from the early afternoon sun. Next to him...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Beautiful Snow Video…Before Responding to Several Slide-Offs
It was a tale of two cities for the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Saturday. Early Saturday morning, the WHP posted a beautiful video of a New Year's Eve snowfall. It was calm, it was bright, and it was gorgeous. Just a few hours later, that snow resulted in a bevvy...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Accused Of Gunning Down Two Friends On Casper Highway Pleads Not Guilty
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of intentionally murdering his two traveling companions on the side of a Casper highway and pointing a gun at a potential witness, Luke Thomas Young pleaded not guilty Friday morning to all charges against him. Young, 26, told Natrona County...
oilcity.news
Casper-Natrona County Health Department offering CPR, basic life-saving skills classes
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department will be offering CPR and basic life-saving skills classes this month. There will be a CPR/First Aid/AED class from 1 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 and a basic life-saving skills class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 25.
svinews.com
Wyoming sailor’s remains identified
CASPER —Experts have identified the remains of a Sheridan sailor who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II. Herman Schmidt, 28, was a Navy Gunner’s Mate Third Class aboard the USS Oklahoma, a Nevada-class battleship. Schmidt’s remains were officially identified about two years ago,...
Casper Accepts Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Applications
Casper’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is accepting applications from people who want to be volunteer members, according to a news release from the City of Casper. The board works with user groups, residents, and city staff to plan and suggest priorities and direction about recreation in Casper,” said Zulima Lopez, director of Parks, Recreation, & Public Facilities.
oilcity.news
Natrona County commissioners on the hunt for new county attorney
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County finds itself in search for new legal counsel as current county attorney Eric Nelson will soon be leaving the position he’s held for several years to work for the City of Casper. So far, however, the search has proven to be challenging, said Natrona County HR Director Danielle Krucheck.
Casper Fire-EMS Says Keep Fire Hydrants Clear of Snow
Casper Fire-EMS is encouraging Casper residents to keep fire hydrants around their homes and businesses free of snow. That's according to a release from Casper Fire-EMS, who wrote that they were reminding residents, property managers, and land owners to "remain vigilant" when it comes to keeping hydrants clear. "Instances of...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0