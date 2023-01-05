ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Windy weather in store for Casper over weekend

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents will be able to enjoy some sunny skies this weekend, though they’ll also need to contend with some strong wind gusts in the process. Today, temperatures in Casper will reach up to roughly 36 degrees, with a low around 31. Winds will make the day feel colder, however, with gusts reaching upwards of 36 mph and moving in from the southwest.
K2 Radio

Casper Skies Sunny for a Few Days, Chance of Snow on Wednesday

Today just might be a good snow-man-building afternoon with a high near 38 warming up all the snow the Casper-area got post-Christmas. The National Weather Service forecasts a windy day with gusts as high as 41 mph. Tonight is mostly clear with a low around 33 degrees. Tomorrow is also...
oilcity.news

Trace snow possible in Casper as system impacts I-80 corridor; wind will be main issue

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper stands a 20% chance of snowfall tonight as a low-pressure system brings between 1 and 3 inches of snow to southern portions of the state. Casper will be sandwiched between highs to the north and the west in a pocket of low pressure that’s bringing snow to the Interstate 80 corridor as the western high pushes into the region. While that will mean little in the way of snow for central Wyoming, winds will be the main issue.
wrrnetwork.com

Expect Wind on Thursday; Snow in Western Wyoming

Snow moves into the west again today, increasing tonight. Breezy to windy conditions will occur in portions of Fremont and Natrona County today. Snow moves east on Friday with little accumulation expected. Temperatures remain similar to yesterday. Today’s highs for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins will be in the upper teens to 20s.
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
cowboystatedaily.com

Don’t Worry, There Are No Escaped Rhinos Running Wild Along Interstate 25

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite calls to Wyoming Game and Fish from people responding to a fake story making the rounds about a pair of escaped rhinos loose in Casper, Cowboy State residents can rest easy. There aren’t any rhinoceros running roughshod. At least...
K2 Radio

These 10 Items Are All Cheaper Than Eggs In Wyoming

It's a new year and you may be trying to eat better. Eggs may be on the menu for breakfast, but you may have to take a loan out to get a dozen. The price of eggs has increased nearly 50% in the last year. According to CNBC, the main culprit is the death of millions of laying hen due to avian flu. In November the average price per dozen of large grade A eggs was $3.59, which doubled from October. You also have to look at the supply chain issues we've faced over the last couple years and inflation, when you think about the large price gain.
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Clark; Williams; Ellis

Rodney D. Clark II: January 21, 1964 – December 27, 2022. Rodney Don Clark II, 58, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022, while visiting his daughter and family in Ogden, Utah, for Christmas. He was born Jan. 21, 1964, in Farmington, New Mexico, to R. D. Clark, Sr. and...
oilcity.news

Casper Fire-EMS Department urges residents to keep fire hydrants clear

CASPER, Wyo. — As efforts to keep streets plowed and clear continue in the wake of this week’s snowfall, fire hydrants throughout Casper and the rest of Natrona County are invariably being covered in snow. Because of this, the Casper Fire-EMS Department is asking locals to do their part in helping to ensure hydrants stay clear.
svinews.com

Wyoming sailor’s remains identified

CASPER —Experts have identified the remains of a Sheridan sailor who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II. Herman Schmidt, 28, was a Navy Gunner’s Mate Third Class aboard the USS Oklahoma, a Nevada-class battleship. Schmidt’s remains were officially identified about two years ago,...
K2 Radio

Casper Accepts Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Applications

Casper’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is accepting applications from people who want to be volunteer members, according to a news release from the City of Casper. The board works with user groups, residents, and city staff to plan and suggest priorities and direction about recreation in Casper,” said Zulima Lopez, director of Parks, Recreation, & Public Facilities.
oilcity.news

Natrona County commissioners on the hunt for new county attorney

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County finds itself in search for new legal counsel as current county attorney Eric Nelson will soon be leaving the position he’s held for several years to work for the City of Casper. So far, however, the search has proven to be challenging, said Natrona County HR Director Danielle Krucheck.
K2 Radio

Casper Fire-EMS Says Keep Fire Hydrants Clear of Snow

Casper Fire-EMS is encouraging Casper residents to keep fire hydrants around their homes and businesses free of snow. That's according to a release from Casper Fire-EMS, who wrote that they were reminding residents, property managers, and land owners to "remain vigilant" when it comes to keeping hydrants clear. "Instances of...
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

