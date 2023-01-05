Read full article on original website
BBC
Woman who hates being in care facility wins legal fight
A woman with disabilities with mental health issues who "hates" being in a care facility and wants to go home has won her fight in a specialist court. The woman had previously been ordered to move to the specialist facility for several months for assessment. But she said she hated...
BBC
Father of severely ill boy told ambulance would be six hours
The father of a sick disabled boy now in intensive care has spoken of the "terrifying" moment they were told they faced a six-hour wait for an ambulance. Taylor-James was "struggling to breathe and his lips were blue" when his mother called 999 in December. His father Stuart said he...
BBC
Hereford farmer left carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water
A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water. Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle. Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep...
BBC
NHS crisis: Rishi Sunak knows he will be judged on fixing its problems
With timing that Labour is gleefully pointing out, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's promise to sort out the NHS came on the anniversary of a different vow from one of his predecessors. The Conservative leader then was David Cameron who promised in 2010 that he would sort out the nation's finances,...
BBC
Tribute to Macauley Owen after Anglesey farm incident
Tributes have been paid to a man who died following an incident on a farm. The 26-year-old, named locally as Macauley Owen, died in hospital on Friday after being seriously injured on Tuesday at Carreglefn, near Amlwch, Anglesey. Mr Owen has been described as "always hard working, happy, smiling, laughing...
BBC
Energy payment: Post Office urges NI customers to redeem vouchers quickly
The first £600 energy payment vouchers will start arriving from 16 January, the Post Office has said. Mark Gibson, external affairs manager at Post Office NI, said the rollout will be staggered over four weeks. Customers have been urged to redeem the voucher soon after getting it to ensure...
BBC
Suffolk council tax rise proposed to boost police funding
A police and crime commissioner has proposed a council tax increase to boost funding for his force. Tim Passmore said a band D property would pay an extra £15-a-year and the additional funding would increase Suffolk's policing budget by £3.9m. He said government funding was "just not enough"...
BBC
Trust apology over four-hour ambulance wait for 90-year-old man
A health trust has apologised to the family of a 90-year-old man who waited four hours for an ambulance after falling down a flight of stairs and breaking several bones. Bill Jenkins, from Haverhill, Suffolk, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he later died from Covid and pneumonia.
Channel 4 privatisation plans formally abandoned
Culture secretary Michelle Donelan reverses proposals set out under predecessor Nadine Dorries in Boris Johnson’s government
BBC
Hayley Smith: Risk of future anorexia deaths, coroner warns
A coroner has warned more people could die as a result of NHS miscommunication after the death of a woman from complications caused by an eating disorder. Hayley Smith, from Sturry, Kent, died at Medway Maritime Hospital in 2019. The 27-year-old had been receiving treatment for anorexia nervosa at a...
Starmer vows to let communities ‘take back control’ in Labour’s first term
Labour leader pledges major push to devolve power from Westminster in ‘decade of national renewal’
BBC
Keir Starmer: Labour won't spend its way out of Tory 'mess'
Sir Keir Starmer says Labour "won't be able to spend our way out" of the "mess" left by the Tories - even though he recognised the need for investment. In his first speech of 2023, the Labour leader is promising a "decade of national renewal" if he wins the next general election.
BBC
Mallard Pass Solar Farm: Public asked for views
Members of the public are being asked to submit views over plans for a solar farm that would be the UK's biggest. The 4.2 mile (6.76km) Mallard Pass Solar Farm, straddling the Lincolnshire and Rutland border, aims to power 92,000 homes over the next 30 years. The scheme is being...
BBC
NI health: Trusts cancelling operations amid hospital pressures
Most of Northern Ireland's health trusts have confirmed they are starting to cancel non-urgent operations due to ongoing hospital pressures. All trusts, except Belfast, have said they are taking the action to increase bed capacity for unscheduled admissions. It comes after reports of delays of many hours in ambulances offloading...
BBC
Swindon and Wiltshire Pride returns after 2022 scale back
A Pride event will return in full this year after it was scaled back in 2022 due to a lack of volunteers. Swindon and Wiltshire Pride will bring the LGBTQIA+ community and allies together at Queen's Park on 12 August. Struggling to find volunteers to help run the usual 10,000...
BBC
Bristol: Rent controls to stop 'unaffordable' housing to be debated
Rent controls could soon be needed to stop housing becoming "increasingly unaffordable", councillors say. Bristol City Council will vote on potentially bringing in rent controls on Tuesday, despite not yet having the legal power to do so. The council says the cost of renting privately in the city has risen...
