ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wichitabyeb.com

Athens Restaurant closes in the mall, but plans to reopen elsewhere

After three years in business, Athens Restaurant in Towne East Square has closed. The quick-service Mediterranean restaurant’s lease was up at the mall, which caused the closure. But luckily for Athens fan, that doesn’t mean they will be gone for good. Owners have stated they will be relocating soon....
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First look at Hot Berries Cafe, Andover’s answer for crepes

For whatever reason, sweet crepes have struggled in the Wichita area. I’m not sure why, as I’m a huge fan of them. We’ve seen restaurants and food trucks give it their best shot, but over time, they all close. The latest business to specialize in crepes has...
ANDOVER, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita’s first Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant is coming to the west side

Have you ever heard of Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant?. If you’re like me, it’s probably your first time. In a press release from Lange Real Estate, it was announced that the fast food chicken restaurant will open their first location at 616 S. Tyler, which is the space previously held by Walt’s Klassics. The building which has since moved, which will make room for a two new modular quick-service restaurant/retail sites; one of which will be Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Yoder Thrift Shop holding customer appreciation Saturday

YODER, Kan. — The Yoder Thrift Shop is holding a customer appreciation event on Saturday, Jan. 7. The event is to mark the milestone of the thrift shop returning $100,000 to the community in the past two years. According to Michell Yoder with the store they have helped the...
YODER, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at ADV Forest Grill – A new hibachi grill in Andover

There’s a new hibachi grill in Andover, KS. ADV Forest Grill quietly opened last week and we dropped by to check out one of the latest restaurants to pop up in the city that’s relatively short on local dining options. =================. 420 S. Andover Rd., Andover, KS 67002.
ANDOVER, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Javion Napier isn’t your typical 17-year-old. He runs his own hot dog stand and gives back to the Wichita community every chance he gets. Now, Javion said he has even bigger plans. Javion is a student at Wichita South High School. He currently works at...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Suspects throw hot drink on QT employee, leave with stolen items

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police are looking for two suspects who threw a hot drink on a QuikTrip employee, temporarily disabling the employee while the suspects escaped with stolen good. The robbery happened on Nov. 21, 2022 near 31st and Seneca at about 2:40 a.m. The employee was treated on...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Señor Burgers will celebrate their grand opening this Friday

Make way for Señor Burgers, who celebrates this grand opening this Friday, Jan. 6. They are taking over the space at 2959 S Hillside St. Suite 500 that used to house the original Azul 21 restaurant along with Birrieria La Nieta De Villa, the original Angry Elephant space and many other eateries.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Fire Department fire captain dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Fire Captain Larry Feuerborn has passed away. Larry, known as 'the Legend' to his fire service family, had been a member of WFD for 44 years and had been discussing his plans to retire this year. "He was a friend and mentor to so many...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Warmer Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way Sunday with mild temperatures expected to continue into most of the week ahead. It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 50s, which will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Saturday.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

'All aboard!': Model train show coming to McPherson

MCPHERSON, Kan. — Fantastic model train exhibits will be the sight to see on Jan. 14 and 15 at the Model Train Convention and Expo presented by the McPherson County MakerSpace in McPherson. Train enthusiasts can stock up on model railroad supplies offered by a number of local vendors,...
MCPHERSON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy