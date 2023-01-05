Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
wichitabyeb.com
Athens Restaurant closes in the mall, but plans to reopen elsewhere
After three years in business, Athens Restaurant in Towne East Square has closed. The quick-service Mediterranean restaurant’s lease was up at the mall, which caused the closure. But luckily for Athens fan, that doesn’t mean they will be gone for good. Owners have stated they will be relocating soon....
wichitabyeb.com
First look at Hot Berries Cafe, Andover’s answer for crepes
For whatever reason, sweet crepes have struggled in the Wichita area. I’m not sure why, as I’m a huge fan of them. We’ve seen restaurants and food trucks give it their best shot, but over time, they all close. The latest business to specialize in crepes has...
wichitabyeb.com
The seafood buffet with crab legs, shrimp and more is returning to The Lumber Yard
Have you ever been to The Lumber Yard in Zenda, KS? I have and had a great time. My visit took place over lunch and after my initial review, many readers said I needed to return over dinner for steaks or their seafood buffet. Unfortunately, their seafood buffet was no...
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita’s first Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant is coming to the west side
Have you ever heard of Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant?. If you’re like me, it’s probably your first time. In a press release from Lange Real Estate, it was announced that the fast food chicken restaurant will open their first location at 616 S. Tyler, which is the space previously held by Walt’s Klassics. The building which has since moved, which will make room for a two new modular quick-service restaurant/retail sites; one of which will be Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant.
Yoder Thrift Shop holding customer appreciation Saturday
YODER, Kan. — The Yoder Thrift Shop is holding a customer appreciation event on Saturday, Jan. 7. The event is to mark the milestone of the thrift shop returning $100,000 to the community in the past two years. According to Michell Yoder with the store they have helped the...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at ADV Forest Grill – A new hibachi grill in Andover
There’s a new hibachi grill in Andover, KS. ADV Forest Grill quietly opened last week and we dropped by to check out one of the latest restaurants to pop up in the city that’s relatively short on local dining options. =================. 420 S. Andover Rd., Andover, KS 67002.
Sedgwick County Zoo selling Kucheza and Mahale apparel to benefit chimpanzees
The Sedgwick County Zoo announced Thursday that they are going to sell Kucheza and Mahale apparel to benefit the chimpanzees at the zoo.
KWCH.com
Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Javion Napier isn’t your typical 17-year-old. He runs his own hot dog stand and gives back to the Wichita community every chance he gets. Now, Javion said he has even bigger plans. Javion is a student at Wichita South High School. He currently works at...
KWCH.com
Suspects throw hot drink on QT employee, leave with stolen items
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police are looking for two suspects who threw a hot drink on a QuikTrip employee, temporarily disabling the employee while the suspects escaped with stolen good. The robbery happened on Nov. 21, 2022 near 31st and Seneca at about 2:40 a.m. The employee was treated on...
You can own the very last building remaining in this Kansas ghost town. Take a look
Be warned — it’s really in the middle of nowhere.
Largest tenant at downtown Wichita’s Union Station trying to sublease its space
A once-heralded tenant of Union Station has now left the building, leaving 65,000 square feet to sublease in the heart of downtown.
“It shook our entire house”: Witness of massive structure fire outside El Dorado speaks out
In the eight years she's lived in the area, Heather Griffith says she's never seen a structure fire like the one that destroyed a barn outside El Dorado Wednesday. On scene were 38 firefighters from 10 different fire departments.
wichitabyeb.com
Señor Burgers will celebrate their grand opening this Friday
Make way for Señor Burgers, who celebrates this grand opening this Friday, Jan. 6. They are taking over the space at 2959 S Hillside St. Suite 500 that used to house the original Azul 21 restaurant along with Birrieria La Nieta De Villa, the original Angry Elephant space and many other eateries.
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
KAKE TV
Wichita Fire Department fire captain dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Fire Captain Larry Feuerborn has passed away. Larry, known as 'the Legend' to his fire service family, had been a member of WFD for 44 years and had been discussing his plans to retire this year. "He was a friend and mentor to so many...
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to west Wichita this year
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to the west side this year, and it’ll be familiar to Wichitans who already know its east-side counterpart.
KWCH.com
Warmer Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way Sunday with mild temperatures expected to continue into most of the week ahead. It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 50s, which will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Saturday.
Unique new restaurant opening in Kansas
If you love trying interesting new restaurants, you may be interested to learn that a new local eatery serving up a unique combination of entrees is opening its doors to the public in Kansas today. Read on to learn more.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps reset this weekend, tracking early wintry mix
After a mild Friday, temperatures will reset for the first half of the weekend as a weak disturbance tracks through the region. With the pressure drop, any aches and pains will be magnified until this moves away from us. Clouds have been filtered with sunshine today. Later tonight, areas of...
'All aboard!': Model train show coming to McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Fantastic model train exhibits will be the sight to see on Jan. 14 and 15 at the Model Train Convention and Expo presented by the McPherson County MakerSpace in McPherson. Train enthusiasts can stock up on model railroad supplies offered by a number of local vendors,...
