Boulder City, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas groups host food giveaway for people in need

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several groups from Las Vegas came together to give out food to people in need in the Historic Westside on Thursday. Members of the Vegas Ryderz can-am group teamed up with the city of Las Vegas and Reconciliation Apostolic Ministries to hand out food boxes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

EXCLUSIVE: Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill interview

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Las Vegas Metro police officers were assigned to the Strip on New Year’s Eve, there was a familiar face in the mix. Newly elected Sheriff Kevin McMahill, out shaking hands with as many officers as possible. His official swearing in was still two...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man accused of terrorism for causing damage to power facility outside Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 34-year-old man is accused of terrorism for allegedly damaging a power facility outside of Las Vegas this week, according to police. Mohammed Mesmarian was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Thursday on suspicion of committing an act of terrorism, arson and escape by a felony prison, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Heavy police presence on US 95, S. Rancho

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heavy police presence surrounded a perimeter on US 95 and S. Rancho Friday evening. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police set up a perimeter on US 95 and S. Rancho after receiving a call of gunshots heard. Upon arrival, 4 juveniles ran from police. All suspects were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County hosts landlord open house

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — City officials are looking to give a hand to those who can't afford their own housing right now. Clark County hosted its first annual landlord open house event at the Pearson Community Center on Thursday. Those who stopped by were each assessed and got the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Man arrested after barricade situation east of downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a suspect following a barricade situation east of downtown Las Vegas on Friday. The incident began around 10:53 a.m. in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, as detectives attempted to find a wanted person, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Police chief retires effective next month

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Effective February 28, Thedrick Andres will no longer be the top man of the Henderson Police Department. In an internal memo sent to all Henderson Police Department staff Thursday afternoon Chief Andres announced plans to retire calling the decision “bittersweet” and saying the reason was “primarily due to [my] his desire to move closer to my family.”
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Recent murder-suicides cause concern

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Domestic violence agencies in Las Vegas advise the community to do wellness checks on their family and friends following a murder suicide south of Harry Reid International Airport and another in a town less than three hours away in Utah this week. "Because we don't...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas to see unstable housing market in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas housing market is trotting into 2023 a little cooler than it was through most of last year. According to a new report from Construction Coverage, the most unstable housing market of any large metropolitan area in the U.S. is Las Vegas. Statistics...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

PLANTERS NUTmobile makes pit stop at The Neon Museum

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It got nutty at The Neon Museum. The PLANTERS NUTmobile made its second pit stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. During the pop-up appearance, guests explored the giant nut-shaped vehicle and met MR. PEANUT himself, who also had samples. According to PLANTERS, the first peanut...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

3 hospitalized after emergency plane landing on US 95

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An airplane made an emergency landing on US 95 near Kyle Canyon Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. A Da20 plane made a safe landing after encountering fuel issues in the northwest valley around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday. The plane landed on the shoulder...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Resorts World axes free parking throughout its property garages

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Say goodbye to free parking at Resorts World. Free parking will only be available for Genting Rewards members as of January 4, 2023, says a spokesperson with the property. MORE ON NEWS 3 | From self-driving strollers to boats with self-docking: CES 2023 has it...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

First Friday announces art contest winners

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The First Friday of 2023 kicked off by celebrating the winners of the foundation's art contest. From August through December, the foundation collected more than 130 entries of an original mural that defined unity. All three winners will have the opportunity to display their art...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Bugs Bunny at The Symphony

Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're a fan of live performance-- and "Looney tunes"-- you'll love what's happening this weekend at The Smith Center. Joining me now is George Daugherty, creator of 'Bugs Bunny at The Symphony.'
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One dead after argument leads to shooting in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a suspect after a person was found shot and dead in a vehicle Friday night. 38-year-old Theodore Pafundi was arrested for open murder following an argument that led to a deadly shooting in the east valley. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police,...
LAS VEGAS, NV

