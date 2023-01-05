Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jamThe HD PostLas Vegas, NV
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Metro Police Department celebrates Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD), Behind the Blue, and the city of Las Vegas, invited the community to celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It's a day recognized nationwide to express gratitude to the men and women who serve in law enforcement. On Saturday,...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas groups host food giveaway for people in need
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several groups from Las Vegas came together to give out food to people in need in the Historic Westside on Thursday. Members of the Vegas Ryderz can-am group teamed up with the city of Las Vegas and Reconciliation Apostolic Ministries to hand out food boxes.
news3lv.com
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announces date for upcoming State Of The City address
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has announced when she plans to give her annual State of the City address. The address will be delivered on Thursday, January 12, at 5 p.m. in the Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers, where she will provide her vision and insight for 2023 and beyond.
news3lv.com
EXCLUSIVE: Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill interview
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Las Vegas Metro police officers were assigned to the Strip on New Year’s Eve, there was a familiar face in the mix. Newly elected Sheriff Kevin McMahill, out shaking hands with as many officers as possible. His official swearing in was still two...
news3lv.com
Man accused of terrorism for causing damage to power facility outside Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 34-year-old man is accused of terrorism for allegedly damaging a power facility outside of Las Vegas this week, according to police. Mohammed Mesmarian was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Thursday on suspicion of committing an act of terrorism, arson and escape by a felony prison, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement Friday.
news3lv.com
Heavy police presence on US 95, S. Rancho
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heavy police presence surrounded a perimeter on US 95 and S. Rancho Friday evening. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police set up a perimeter on US 95 and S. Rancho after receiving a call of gunshots heard. Upon arrival, 4 juveniles ran from police. All suspects were...
news3lv.com
Clark County hosts landlord open house
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — City officials are looking to give a hand to those who can't afford their own housing right now. Clark County hosted its first annual landlord open house event at the Pearson Community Center on Thursday. Those who stopped by were each assessed and got the...
news3lv.com
Man arrested after barricade situation east of downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a suspect following a barricade situation east of downtown Las Vegas on Friday. The incident began around 10:53 a.m. in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, as detectives attempted to find a wanted person, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email.
news3lv.com
Henderson Police chief retires effective next month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Effective February 28, Thedrick Andres will no longer be the top man of the Henderson Police Department. In an internal memo sent to all Henderson Police Department staff Thursday afternoon Chief Andres announced plans to retire calling the decision “bittersweet” and saying the reason was “primarily due to [my] his desire to move closer to my family.”
news3lv.com
Recent murder-suicides cause concern
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Domestic violence agencies in Las Vegas advise the community to do wellness checks on their family and friends following a murder suicide south of Harry Reid International Airport and another in a town less than three hours away in Utah this week. "Because we don't...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas to see unstable housing market in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas housing market is trotting into 2023 a little cooler than it was through most of last year. According to a new report from Construction Coverage, the most unstable housing market of any large metropolitan area in the U.S. is Las Vegas. Statistics...
news3lv.com
PLANTERS NUTmobile makes pit stop at The Neon Museum
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It got nutty at The Neon Museum. The PLANTERS NUTmobile made its second pit stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. During the pop-up appearance, guests explored the giant nut-shaped vehicle and met MR. PEANUT himself, who also had samples. According to PLANTERS, the first peanut...
news3lv.com
3 hospitalized after emergency plane landing on US 95
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An airplane made an emergency landing on US 95 near Kyle Canyon Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. A Da20 plane made a safe landing after encountering fuel issues in the northwest valley around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday. The plane landed on the shoulder...
news3lv.com
'The List' creator Andrew Kiraly shares details on Las Vegas events calendar
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "The List" is an events calendar created by locals and curated for locals. Creator Andrew Kiraly joined us to talk more about what you can find.
news3lv.com
Desert Oasis High School student dies after medical episode during athletic event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Desert Oasis High School student died after suffering a medical episode during an athletic event on Thursday, according to a message sent to families. Desert Oasis Principal Ian Salzman said staff immediately began to provide medical aid to the student and continued until paramedics arrived.
news3lv.com
Resorts World axes free parking throughout its property garages
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Say goodbye to free parking at Resorts World. Free parking will only be available for Genting Rewards members as of January 4, 2023, says a spokesperson with the property. MORE ON NEWS 3 | From self-driving strollers to boats with self-docking: CES 2023 has it...
news3lv.com
First Friday announces art contest winners
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The First Friday of 2023 kicked off by celebrating the winners of the foundation's art contest. From August through December, the foundation collected more than 130 entries of an original mural that defined unity. All three winners will have the opportunity to display their art...
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for string of home burglaries in Southern Highlands neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a suspect accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and valuables in a string of home burglaries in the Southern Highlands area, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Mario Mitchell is alleged to have been behind six residential burglaries...
news3lv.com
Bugs Bunny at The Symphony
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're a fan of live performance-- and "Looney tunes"-- you'll love what's happening this weekend at The Smith Center. Joining me now is George Daugherty, creator of 'Bugs Bunny at The Symphony.'
news3lv.com
One dead after argument leads to shooting in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a suspect after a person was found shot and dead in a vehicle Friday night. 38-year-old Theodore Pafundi was arrested for open murder following an argument that led to a deadly shooting in the east valley. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police,...
Comments / 0