ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Six Warriors among All-Star voting leaders in first fan returns

The defending-champion Warriors are well-represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star voting so far, as evidenced in the first fan returns released Thursday. With 2,715,520 votes, Golden State star Steph Curry leads the league's guards and is fourth among all NBA vote-getters behind the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Billy Donovan Addresses DeRozan, LaVine's Late-Game Dynamic

Donovan addresses DeRozan, LaVine's late-game dynamic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Remember Chicago Bulls training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season? When “random” was an even more popular buzzword than “continuity?”. That was head coach Billy Donovan’s way of emphasizing the need for his team to...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Jayson Tatum has interesting reaction to latest Kemba Walker news

Kemba Walker could soon be an NBA free agent. If that happens, would a return to the Boston Celtics be possible?. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Friday that the Dallas Mavericks are waiving Walker before his salary becomes guaranteed on Sunday. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum responded to MacMahon's tweet with...
BOSTON, MA
BlueDevilCountry

Son of six-time NBA All-Star likes Blue Devils

There's no indication yet that the Duke basketball staff is interested in Dynamic Prep (Texas) small forward Jermaine O'Neal Jr., an emerging 2025 talent who is the namesake of former six-time NBA All-Star big man Jermaine O'Neal. However, the 6-foot-5, 175-pound four-star seems familiar with the ...
DURHAM, NC
NBC Sports

WATCH: Frederic and Lemieux throw down in one of the best fights of season

Thursday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings didn't lack entertainment. The Bruins overcame a 1-0 deficit and won 5-2 thanks to David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic both scoring two goals. Brad Marchand also found the back of the net as Boston's opened its three-game California road trip on the right foot.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy