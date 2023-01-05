Read full article on original website
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
Daliah Goree, Career Officer and Public Servant Eager and Ready To Serve Chicago's 21st WardSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Waiving Former All-Star
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Dallas Mavericks are waiving four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Trade Big Man To San Antonio Spurs
The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs made the first trade of the 2022-23 season with the Celtics sending big man Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs
The Lakers Reportedly Worked Out A Former Mavericks Player On Thursday
According to Krysten Peek of Yahoo! Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers brought former Dallas Mavericks player Tyler Dorsey in for a workout on Thursday.
Andre Iguodala Makes A Huge Announcement On Friday
On the most recent episode of his “Point Forward” podcast, Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala announced that he will make his season debut on Saturday against the Orlando Magic.
NBC Sports
Six Warriors among All-Star voting leaders in first fan returns
The defending-champion Warriors are well-represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star voting so far, as evidenced in the first fan returns released Thursday. With 2,715,520 votes, Golden State star Steph Curry leads the league's guards and is fourth among all NBA vote-getters behind the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.
CBS Sports
Warriors owner Joe Lacob wants to be clear: Drafting James Wiseman wasn't just his decision
The Golden State Warriors are nearing the three-year mark of their James Wiseman project, and it's not going well. The 2020 second-overall pick is yet to earn a regular place in the rotation, let alone the starting lineup, and was relegated to the G League for a period earlier this season.
msn.com
Career high points for every active NBA All-Star: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant & more
Since the calendar flipped to 2023 it feels like every night someone in the NBA is recording a new career-high in scoring. From Luka Doncic's legendary 60-20-10 game to Donovan Mitchell's historic 71-point outburst to Giannis Antetokounmpo's career-high 55-point outing, stars are seemingly outdoing each other every time they step on the floor.
Bronny James Pulls Off Iconic LeBron H.S. Dunk During Game
The Sierra Canyon star once again looked like the mirror image of his father with a spectacular in-game slam.
Bulls' Billy Donovan Addresses DeRozan, LaVine's Late-Game Dynamic
Donovan addresses DeRozan, LaVine's late-game dynamic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Remember Chicago Bulls training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season? When “random” was an even more popular buzzword than “continuity?”. That was head coach Billy Donovan’s way of emphasizing the need for his team to...
Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today
Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Jayson Tatum has interesting reaction to latest Kemba Walker news
Kemba Walker could soon be an NBA free agent. If that happens, would a return to the Boston Celtics be possible?. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Friday that the Dallas Mavericks are waiving Walker before his salary becomes guaranteed on Sunday. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum responded to MacMahon's tweet with...
Warriors Rumors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by the San Francisco Chronicle’s C.J. Holmes to discuss the state of the Golden State Warriors, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman and more.
Lakers News: Four Los Angeles Players Lead All-Star Fan Voting
Some usual and unusual suspects.
Son of six-time NBA All-Star likes Blue Devils
There's no indication yet that the Duke basketball staff is interested in Dynamic Prep (Texas) small forward Jermaine O'Neal Jr., an emerging 2025 talent who is the namesake of former six-time NBA All-Star big man Jermaine O'Neal. However, the 6-foot-5, 175-pound four-star seems familiar with the ...
LeBron James Clarifies Plans to Play With Son Bronny in NBA
He made an interesting addendum to his longstanding hope to play with his eldest son in the NBA.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic and Lemieux throw down in one of the best fights of season
Thursday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings didn't lack entertainment. The Bruins overcame a 1-0 deficit and won 5-2 thanks to David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic both scoring two goals. Brad Marchand also found the back of the net as Boston's opened its three-game California road trip on the right foot.
TNT’s NBA Crew Trolled Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe on Thursday
The laughter started shortly after the show came on the air on Thursday night.
Lakers: LA Exploring Free Agents For 10-Day Contract, Worked Out Veteran Guard Today
Will LA take advantage of its open roster spot?
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine combine for 71 to lead the Chicago Bulls to a win vs. Utah Jazz
The Chicago Bulls have never been closer to consistency. Following their 126-118 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday, the Bulls have now won three straight to improve to 19-21 on the season. As the team creeps around the final playoff spot, the signs of a turnaround have finally started to show.
Lakers News: LA Guarantees Contracts Of Two Top Contributors
We are Jack's complete lack of surprise.
