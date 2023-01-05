5 Kids, 3 Adults Found Shot Dead Inside Rural Utah Home

Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

Eight members of a family in rural Utah were found fatally shot in a home on Wednesday, local officials said. Police responding to a call for a welfare check discovered the bodies of three adults and five minors on the property in Enoch City, a community of roughly 8,000 that lies 250 miles south of Salt Lake City. Authorities do not believe there is a threat to the public or that a suspect is at large, according to a statement. “We don't know why this happened. We're not going to guess,” City Manager Rob Dotson in a released video statement. He added later that the city had been rocked by the deaths, saying the community “is feeling loss, they’re feeling pain, they have a lot of questions.” In a letter , the Iron County School District said the five children had all been students in the district’s schools. Enoch officials did not immediately identify the victims, but a city councilman seemingly referred to one of the dead as “a respected community member and church leader” in an interview with The New York Times .

