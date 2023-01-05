ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enoch, UT

5 Kids, 3 Adults Found Shot Dead Inside Rural Utah Home

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8ORm_0k43Hbcy00
Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

Eight members of a family in rural Utah were found fatally shot in a home on Wednesday, local officials said. Police responding to a call for a welfare check discovered the bodies of three adults and five minors on the property in Enoch City, a community of roughly 8,000 that lies 250 miles south of Salt Lake City. Authorities do not believe there is a threat to the public or that a suspect is at large, according to a statement. “We don't know why this happened. We're not going to guess,” City Manager Rob Dotson in a released video statement. He added later that the city had been rocked by the deaths, saying the community “is feeling loss, they’re feeling pain, they have a lot of questions.” In a letter , the Iron County School District said the five children had all been students in the district’s schools. Enoch officials did not immediately identify the victims, but a city councilman seemingly referred to one of the dead as “a respected community member and church leader” in an interview with The New York Times .

Read it at The New York Times

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Death of Utah Family of 8 Believed to Be a Murder-Suicide: 'This Is a Tremendous Blow to Many'

Three adults and five children were found dead in their Enoch city home on Wednesday night after someone asked the police department for a welfare check Officials in a small town in Utah are struggling to understand the deaths of eight members of their community. Three adults and five children were found dead in their Enoch city home on Wednesday night after someone asked the police department for a welfare check when 40-year-old Tausha Haight failed to show up for a morning appointment. Investigators determined 42-year-old Michael Haight, Tausha's husband, opened...
ENOCH, UT
The Associated Press

8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
ENOCH, UT
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
38K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy