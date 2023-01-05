Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Houston Superfan Mattress Mack Places $1.5 Million Bet on TCU Horned Frogs to Upset Georgia BulldogsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes focused on containing Bennett’s mobility in CFP semifinalThe LanternAthens, GA
Related
'Truly a family affair': Eatonton family celebrates UGA on hay bales
EATONTON, Ga. — Who's that coming down the track? For folks coming in and out of Putnam County, it's hay bales decked out in red and black!. Some might say the Embry family has taken school spirit to a whole new level. "Genuinely, all we want to do is...
athensceo.com
Manpreet Singh of UGA Provides an Overview of the Department of Food Science and Technology
Manpreet Singh of UGA provides an overview of the Department of Food Science and Technology on the Griffin and Athens campus and all the options for students interested in this field. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
UGA Redcoat Band making their way to southern California for national championship game
ATHENS, Ga. — Excitement is growing at home and in southern California for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between UGA and TCU. A big part of Bulldog football is the Redcoat Marching Band and all those musicians who make their instruments sing. Channel 2′s Justin Carter...
Power pole falls on utility worker in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A utility worker was transported to the hospital Friday morning after a power pole fell on top of them. Details are limited, but we know the incident happened about 9:15 a.m. on Old Belaire Lane in Grovetown. Georgia Power says a crash caused one of their poles to fall on […]
athensceo.com
Athens Academy Faculty Recognized for 25 Years of Service
Two members of the Athens Academy faculty have been recognized by the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) for their outstanding work in independent schools. Mike Callinan and Susan Zalac each received the Distinguished Service Award for having dedicated 25 years of service to independent education. Mike Callinan joined the Athens...
Monroe Local News
Traffic shift scheduled for New Jennings Mill Road at Atlanta Highway in Athens
WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Vertical Earth Incorporated will activate a new signal at New Jennings Road and SR10/Atlantic Highway in Athens, Georgia. WHEN: The traffic shift will occur on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Should the shift be delayed, the next date it would be...
Monroe Local News
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils 2 limited edition Georgia Bulldogs Talking Bobbleheads
On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled two officially licensed, limited-edition Georgia Bulldogs Talking Bobbleheads in conjunction with National Bobblehead Day, which is celebrated annually on January 7th. The museum will be unveiling many new bobbleheads on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 – 7 to celebrate, and the new bobbleheads featuring Hairy Dawg are included.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County neighbors in uproar over development plans
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Columbia County, some people are speaking out about the county approving a revision project on Park Lane. Some worry the revision will bring more traffic to the already busy area on Furys Ferry Road. “You’re adding more and more businesses into this area. The traffic...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Athens, GA
Athens, Georgia, has a laid-back college town appeal with a lively atmosphere and plenty of recreation opportunities. This city, which is the county seat of Clarke County, is home to the renowned University of Georgia. Historically, Athens started as a small trading settlement on the shores of the Oconee River.
accesswdun.com
Toccoa man killed in a single vehicle accident in Franklin County
A Toccoa man was killed after striking a tree on Prospect Road near Williams Bridge Road early Saturday morning. According to a press release from Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 52 in Hartwell were dispatched to a single vehicle fatality crash on Prospect Road near Williams Bridge Road in Franklin County at approximately 7:10 a.m.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
Bulldog fans get creative to find ways to get to LA for National Championship game
ATLANTA — As UGA fans continue to descend on Southern California, Channel 2 Action News is learning how many fans are getting creative when it comes to saving money on airfare. Andy Siegel, from Atlanta, told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that he looked at using his airline miles, but...
Archer Aviation gets Stellantis investment as it plans for Covington plant
Stellantis is investing in Archer Aviation's development of electric aircraft.
WALB 10
Uga not going to championship game
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The University of Georgia will be without at least one Bulldog when they play for the national championship Monday night. Uga X, the team’s mascot, will not be traveling to Los Angeles for the title game. The Seiler family, of Savannah, has confirmed that a...
Sinkhole swallows car in Athens after heavy rain
A sinkhole that opened up during torrential rain Tuesday night in Athens, Georgia swallowed a car, according to police. Strong storms with heavy rain and howling winds moved through metro Atlanta overnight, leaving trees toppled and roads flooded. WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards tracked the storms all night and Wednesday morning....
Channel 2 Action News on the ground in LA for UGA-TCU national championship
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Channel 2 Action News is on the ground in Los Angeles ahead of Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs. UGA and TCU fans alike are flocking to the west coast to cheer on their...
fox5atlanta.com
Kemp and family looking for "a spot to tailgate" for 2023 National Championship game
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon that he and his family landed in California ahead of the 2023 National Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. "First thing we’re going to do is find a spot to tailgate with the...
Georgia Bulldogs arrive in LA for national championship
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Georgia Bulldogs are now on the west coast for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. The Dawgs left UGA’s campus in Athens on Friday morning and landed in Los Angeles during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. No. 1 Georgia...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Athens-Clarke County police officials say an individual died after exchanging gunfire with police officers late Friday evening. According to Athens-Clarke County police officials, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle on the 5000 block of Smokey Road around 11:45 p.m....
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Hwy 11 shut down just before Barrow County line due to a crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 5, 2023) At 5:20 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League confirmed that Highway 11 is shut down just before the Barrow County Line due to a traffic crash. One minor injury is reported. Avoid the area. More details to follow when available.
Comments / 0