ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Power pole falls on utility worker in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A utility worker was transported to the hospital Friday morning after a power pole fell on top of them. Details are limited, but we know the incident happened about 9:15 a.m. on Old Belaire Lane in Grovetown. Georgia Power says a crash caused one of their poles to fall on […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
athensceo.com

Athens Academy Faculty Recognized for 25 Years of Service

Two members of the Athens Academy faculty have been recognized by the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) for their outstanding work in independent schools. Mike Callinan and Susan Zalac each received the Distinguished Service Award for having dedicated 25 years of service to independent education. Mike Callinan joined the Athens...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Traffic shift scheduled for New Jennings Mill Road at Atlanta Highway in Athens

WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Vertical Earth Incorporated will activate a new signal at New Jennings Road and SR10/Atlantic Highway in Athens, Georgia. WHEN: The traffic shift will occur on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Should the shift be delayed, the next date it would be...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils 2 limited edition Georgia Bulldogs Talking Bobbleheads

On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled two officially licensed, limited-edition Georgia Bulldogs Talking Bobbleheads in conjunction with National Bobblehead Day, which is celebrated annually on January 7th. The museum will be unveiling many new bobbleheads on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 – 7 to celebrate, and the new bobbleheads featuring Hairy Dawg are included.
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County neighbors in uproar over development plans

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Columbia County, some people are speaking out about the county approving a revision project on Park Lane. Some worry the revision will bring more traffic to the already busy area on Furys Ferry Road. “You’re adding more and more businesses into this area. The traffic...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Athens, GA

Athens, Georgia, has a laid-back college town appeal with a lively atmosphere and plenty of recreation opportunities. This city, which is the county seat of Clarke County, is home to the renowned University of Georgia. Historically, Athens started as a small trading settlement on the shores of the Oconee River.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Toccoa man killed in a single vehicle accident in Franklin County

A Toccoa man was killed after striking a tree on Prospect Road near Williams Bridge Road early Saturday morning. According to a press release from Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 52 in Hartwell were dispatched to a single vehicle fatality crash on Prospect Road near Williams Bridge Road in Franklin County at approximately 7:10 a.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
WALB 10

Uga not going to championship game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The University of Georgia will be without at least one Bulldog when they play for the national championship Monday night. Uga X, the team’s mascot, will not be traveling to Los Angeles for the title game. The Seiler family, of Savannah, has confirmed that a...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Sinkhole swallows car in Athens after heavy rain

A sinkhole that opened up during torrential rain Tuesday night in Athens, Georgia swallowed a car, according to police. Strong storms with heavy rain and howling winds moved through metro Atlanta overnight, leaving trees toppled and roads flooded. WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards tracked the storms all night and Wednesday morning....
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Athens-Clarke County police officials say an individual died after exchanging gunfire with police officers late Friday evening. According to Athens-Clarke County police officials, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle on the 5000 block of Smokey Road around 11:45 p.m....
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy