The Oakland Press
Lake Orion scores five unanswered goals, wearing down Bloomfield Hills for 7-3 win
BLOOMFIELD HILLS — The Lake Orion Dragons wore down the Bloomfield Hills Black Hawks, scoring the final five goals of Saturday’s OAA Red game to claim a 7-3 victory. “Any time you play a team in our league, they’re going to give us our best game. They came out hard in the first and second. We kind of overpowered them there in the third and finished off well,” Dragons head coach Adam Krefski said. “Once we got that third one, it seemed like the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh kept coming. But it was good that we got scoring from six different people, so that’s huge for the team going into Traverse City next weekend too.”
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Royal Oak at North Farmington girls basketball
North Farmington hosted Royal Oak for an Oakland Activities Association White Division girls basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, with the Raiders rolling to a 52-28 win to stay unbeaten on the season.
The Oakland Press
North Farmington’s veteran defense squeezes Royal Oak en route to 52-28 win
FARMINGTON HILLS — The value of senior leadership and experience was ever-present Thursday, as the veteran frontcourt of North Farmington spearheaded a defensive showing that stymied a senior-less Royal Oak team encountering a new wrinkle. Deploying their hallmark press defense to great effect, the Raiders limited Royal Oak to...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Jan. 8 and beyond
• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Jan. 11, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. • Charity...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Clarkston at West Bloomfield girls basketball
The reigning Division 1 champion West Bloomfield Lakers hosted Clarkston for an Oakland Activities Association Red Division girls basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. The Lakers rolled to a 62-20 win to stay perfect in league play.
The Oakland Press
Drew Mleczko’s hot hand lifts Bishop Foley past rival Shrine
MADISON HEIGHTS — The shots haven’t been falling for Madison Heights Bishop Foley the past few games. Coach Matt Stefani’s team has averaged less than 42 points since opening the season with a 74-point outburst against Dearborn Henry Ford Academy. On Tuesday night, the Ventures found...
The Oakland Press
Strength of sisterhood: Powered by three sets of siblings, West Bloomfield continues to roll through OAA Red
WEST BLOOMFIELD — It’s no secret recipe that every coach would like their program to emulate a family atmosphere. At West Bloomfield, girls basketball coach Darrin McAllister had a bit of a head start on making that ‘family feeling’ a reality, though, as you can’t hardly turn around in the Lakers locker room without smacking into another pair of sisters.
The Oakland Press
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events happening in metro Detroit
Local events to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. are scheduled Jan. 13-16. • Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration is 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. It is a community-wide celebration at the Auburn Hills Community Center in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. and “Operation Cover Me” for Grace Centers of Hope, service project of making fleece blankets. Donations of fleece material (minimum of 1.5 yards) are needed to make tie fleece blankets for “Operation Cover Me”. Already-made blankets are also being accepted. New and gently used winter coats of all sizes are being collected for Beyond Basics, an agency that promotes literacy, auburnhills.org/calendar.php.
The Oakland Press
Wildcats can’t hold on to momentum, falling to Brighton in KLAA opener
NOVI — Trying to hold on to momentum can be like trying to tackle the proverbial old greased pig: The harder you squeeze, the faster it seems to slip away. The Novi Wildcats came into Friday’s KLAA boys basketball opener against Brighton hoping to hold on to the momentum they’d built in their first four-win December in a dozen years.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Women charged in organized thefts at beauty store; large fight breaks out in downtown
Two women are facing felony shoplifting charges for thefts of dozens of products at the Ulta Beauty store, 27844 Woodward Ave. on Dec. 23. The same store was targeted 10 days earlier by five masked women, police said, who swarmed the store and stole about $7,000 worth of perfumes and colognes within minutes and fled.
The Oakland Press
Fire & Ice Festival returns to Detroit’s Valade Park
Detroit’s Fire & Ice Festival, sponsored by Bedrock, returns to Valade Park Friday through Sunday, Jan. 6-8, for tons of medieval fun with a winter twist. All weekend enjoy oversized fires, turkey legs and an ice carving competition. Try your hand at archery and ax throwing, or take your picture on the “Iron Throne” of ice. Frozen’s Elsa and Renaissance Fair performers will be wandering the park for additional photo opportunities. A highpoint of the weekend will be at 6 p.m. Saturday when a 7-foot ice structure becomes a giant bonfire. For the full schedule of events, visit detroitriverfront.org/winteratvalade.
The Oakland Press
Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial Phase One construction is in progress at Memorial Park
The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial has announced that Phase One construction has begun at Memorial Park at Thirteen Mile and Woodward in Royal Oak. Members of the Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial are working to build the state’s officially recognized tribute to Michigan’s role in WWII and strive to educate and inspire generations to come. It is a memorial designed with the desire to engage the community and educate future generations on the vision, values, and heroic efforts of the Greatest Generation.
The Oakland Press
Young artists wanted for national poster contest
Fifth-graders from across the state are invited to participate in the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest for a shot at having their artwork featured as the National Missing Children’s Day poster — and a trip to Washington, DC. The annual contest, offered by Michigan State...
The Oakland Press
Comedy clubs get 2023 off to a humorous start
After a busy holiday season we can all probably use some more laughs, and the local comedy clubs will have plenty of those this weekend. • Standup veteran Jackie Kashian, co-host of “The Jackie and Laurie Show” podcast, performs through Saturday, Jan. 7 at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 310 S. Troy St., Royal Oak. Head Richards emcees and Anthony Bonazzo opens. 248-542-9900 or comedycastle.com.
The Oakland Press
Gleaners food collection weekends start Saturday
Gleaners Community Food Bank will be collecting non-perishable food items during Gleaners’ food collection weekends at 93 Kroger stores in Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Monroe and Livingston counties this month. On weekends starting Jan. 7 through Jan. 29, Gleaners volunteers will be distributing lists of needed nutritious foods and personal...
The Oakland Press
Ferndale aims to replace lead water lines in half the time state mandates
Ferndale is replacing lead water service lines to homes that have them at a much quicker rate than the state has ordered. City Public Works Director Daniel Antosik is scheduled to give City Council members an update on the replacement program’s progress at their meeting Monday. “The state required...
The Oakland Press
Authorities seize car allegedly involved in hit-and-run fatality of Shelby Twp. man
A “concerned citizen” was credited with helping the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office finding the vehicle they believe was the one that struck and killed a Shelby Township college student early New Year’s Day. The sheriff’s office on Thursday located and seized the white BMW 3-Series sedan...
The Oakland Press
Troy cops take 3 ‘super drunk’ drivers off road, 2 on New Year’s Eve
In separate incidents recently, Troy police arrested three drivers with blood-alcohol levels more than three times the legal limit. According to the Troy Police Department, two of the arrests were made on New Year’s Eve — the first one happening shortly after 2 a.m. when officers responded to the area of Rochester Road and Sylvanwood Street on a report that a drunk driver was hitting curbs. Police reportedly spotted a Chevrolet Cruz with a flat tire, swerving along the roadway, which then hit a mailbox at the end of a driveway. The driver, a 39-year-old Troy man, was pulled over, and police said he was slurring his speech and his eyes were bloodshot and appeared glassy. The officers said they also smelled intoxicants coming from the car.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak’s new human rights commission gets underway
The first members of Royal Oak’s new Human Rights Commission are set to be officially appointed Monday. City Commissioners are scheduled to name seven voting members to the HRC. The move comes just over two years after the police-involved murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which was followed by...
The Oakland Press
Injured worker travels down 5 stories in basket with help of firefighters
Using ropes, pulleys and a large basket, Southfield firefighters recently lowered an injured man five stories down the side of an office building to safety. The man was doing maintenance on the roof of the building in the area of Northwestern Highway and 10 Mile Road Dec. 29 when he fell off a ladder, said Fire Chief Johnny Menifee.
