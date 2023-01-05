ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Down Bad in Evanston

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFfEa_0k43GTpv00

WCIA — In episode 169 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Andy Olson and Brice Bement talk the Illini’s 73-60 loss on the road against Northwestern. They go over what went wrong and the Illini going 0-3 to start Big Ten Conference play.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Down-Bad-in-Evanston-e1t3qsd

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Illini women’s hoops dominate Northwestern at home

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball coming off a huge win over Iowa are now looking to get their 4th Big Ten Conference win at home against Northwestern. Illinois beats the Wildcats 85-79. Illinois guard Makira Cook led for the Illini with 23 points, Genesis Bryant followed her with 16. Kendal Bostic got a double […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois loses to Northwestern, now 0-3 in B1G

EVANSTON (WCIA) — Illinois is not only looking to get their first win of the New Year, but also their first conference win after an 0-2 start in Big Ten play. After a back and forth game in the first half, Northwestern wins 73-60. The Illini haven’t lost to Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena since 2019. […]
EVANSTON, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illini men’s hoops look for first conference win over Northwestern

EVANSTON (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball is resuming Big Ten play. They’re kicking off the new year with the in-state rivalry against Northwestern. The Illini are 0-2 in conference, losing to Maryland and Penn State. Illinois has had plenty of time to get prepped for this game. They’ve only played once since Braggin’ Rights two […]
EVANSTON, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Chicago museums' FREE days for 2023

Chicago is rich in award-winning museums and, many of them, you can experience for FREE! Below is a great list of Chicago's free museum days for 2023, plus some other museums that are free all year long. Also, for more ways to save, check out the Chicago CityPASS or Go Chicago Card, which offers admission to several Chicago museums and attractions for one discounted price.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Farewell to Dave’s Records

In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?

Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?. It’s never happened and almost certainly never will. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski scanned the city’s entire snow record dating from the winter of 1884-85 and found that the city has never even experienced a snowless month during the December-February meteorological winter, let alone an entire cold season.
CHICAGO, IL
multihousingnews.com

Pizzuti Cos. Launches 19-Story Chicago Tower

The development planned for the city’s West Loop neighborhood is expected to deliver next year. The Pizzuti Cos. has broken ground on Coppia, a 19-story, 298-unit mixed-use development in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood slated for completion in 2024. The developers recently received an $82 million construction loan from...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve

When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
LA GRANGE PARK, IL
WCIA

WCIA

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy