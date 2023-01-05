WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Down Bad in Evanston
WCIA — In episode 169 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Andy Olson and Brice Bement talk the Illini’s 73-60 loss on the road against Northwestern. They go over what went wrong and the Illini going 0-3 to start Big Ten Conference play.
Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Down-Bad-in-Evanston-e1t3qsd
