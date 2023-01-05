ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WTHR

Indiana governor pushes big spending plan in annual address

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb urged skeptical state legislators Tuesday to support funding for several big-ticket spending plans, arguing that the state needed to take action on multiple fronts. Holcomb used the annual State of the State address before members of the General Assembly dominated by his fellow...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Longest recreational trail in Indiana coming to New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced at his 2023 State of the State address that the South Monon Freedom Trail is coming to New Albany. According to a news release, the trail is just over 63 miles long and connects five counties in Southern Indiana. The trail begins just north of the Sazerac facility and ends near Bedford. It will be the longest recreational trail in the state of Indiana.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WTHR

New legislative session begins

Lawmakers are now hard at work at the Indiana Statehouse. Emily Longnecker's been out there all afternoon.
WTHR

Indiana ranks 43rd among least educated states

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in history, mathematics achievement scores that measure fourth and eighth graders in the United States dropped - from 241 in 2020 to 236 in 2022 in the younger group, and from 282 to 274 among older students. As new research rolls in, the stark realities of the effects of COVID-19 on educational attainment are setting in.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Free MLK Day activities around central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Attractions around central Indiana will spend Jan. 16 celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission or events. Here is a list of activities to do with the family at no cost. Children's Museum of Indianapolis. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis will offer free admission...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2023 500 Festival princess applications close at midnight

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana college students have until midnight Sunday to apply for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 Festival Princess Program. Each year, 33 college-aged women are selected as 500 Festival Princesses and serve as ambassadors of the 500 Festival, their hometowns, and their schools. To be considered, candidates must be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

ISP K-9 Rando receives protective vest donation

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police Department’s K-9 Rando received a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Rando’s vest was embroidered with the statement “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office K-9...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Colorado murder suspect arrested after chase in Indiana

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Colorado murder suspect after a chase Friday morning. A trooper was patrolling I-64 in Posey County when they spotted a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling at 86 mph. The trooper tried to stop the van, but the driver sped off...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Girl Scout cookie sales start next week in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season begins Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana. Year after year, local scouts get the opportunity to gain entrepreneurial and leadership skills through community cookie sales. The money raised allows local troops to participate in summer camps, field trips and community service projects.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Spear's double-double propels Robert Morris over IUPUI 77-70

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Kahliel Spear had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Robert Morris to a 77-70 victory over IUPUI on Monday night. Enoch Cheeks and Josh Corbin added 16 points apiece for the Colonials (8-9, 3-3 Horizon League). Corbin made 4 of 9 shots from 3-point range.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

