Westfield Lions welcome three new cubs to pride
The Westfield Lions Club welcomed three new members into the local pride Thursday night, Jan. 5, at the first program meeting of 2023. The new Lion cubs are Carrie Larrison, a long-time councilor at Westfield High School and wife of Lions Club Secretary Jeff Larrison; Melissa Paradise, who has returned to Westfield from Austin, Texas; and Ron Mangus of Noblesville, who moved to Westfield to be with the grandkids.
Shaffer compares Carmel & Fishers
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff.
Two Noblesville nursing students among inductees at IU Kokomo
Twenty-five students began the journey toward becoming health care professionals at the Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) traditional induction ceremony on Wednesday. Locally, Karedis Araujo and Shaelyn Morefield, both of Noblesville, were among the inductees. Susan Plough, lecturer of nursing, welcomed the incoming nursing...
John DeLucia running for Fishers City Council
John P. DeLucia has announced his candidacy for the Fishers City Council District 3 seat. DeLucia is a longtime resident of Fishers, raising his children, and now grandchildren while contributing to the community along the way. The primary for this city council seat will be held in May 2023, with the general election falling in early November.
Three more candidates file for Noblesville Common Council
Darren Peterson, Mike Davis, and Todd Thurston have all filed for election to the Noblesville Common Council. Peterson currently serves At Large. “We have a lot of momentum in Noblesville, and I’m looking forward to the continued investment in our community, while maintaining and preserving our authentic Downtown,” he said.
Local students earn collegiate honors
Carmel & Fishers students earn honors at UW-Madison. The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. Locally, three Hamilton County students made the Dean’s List:. Caroline Burns, Carmel, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List...
Explore winter skies at Carmel High School Planetarium
Join the Carmel High School Planetarium Club for “Winter Skies Over Hamilton County.”. Learn about winter constellations as well as interesting deep-sky objects within them. During the presentation, you’ll see bright planets, bright stars, star clusters, and more. This will be a fun and educational journey for the entire family.
Ken Alexander to serve as County Council president
Ken Alexander has been elected president of the Hamilton County Council. He replaces Steve Schwartz in the role. Amy Massillamany will serve as Vice President. Election of officers is an annual practice at the first meeting of each year. Alexander was first elected to the Hamilton County Council in 2018....
Engle running for Carmel City Council
On Thursday, Jason Engle filed paperwork as a candidate to represent the Northeast District on the Carmel City Council. “I am excited to announce my candidacy for Carmel City Council in the Northeast District!” Engle said. “I was introduced to Carmel 21 years ago through my wife who grew up here.”
HSE & Fishers boys both fall on Friday
The Hamilton Southeastern and Fishers boys basketball teams were dealt tough losses on Friday. The Royals fell in overtime to Lawrence Central 66-64 in a home game, while the Tigers dropped a 71-60 away game to Pike. Stats from both games were unavailable at press time. Southeastern is 4-7 and...
Marian University & Ascension St. Vincent partner to find Indiana’s next generation of nurses
Marian University and Ascension St. Vincent are inviting students to find their calling while filling a dire need for nurses in Indiana. The university’s Leighton School of Nursing and Ascension St. Vincent will play host to the seventh annual “Come Explore Nursing” event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 in the hospital’s main lobby at 2001 W. 86th St., Indianapolis.
Rocks rally, come back to beat Yorktown
Westfield got a comeback victory Friday night at CSI Gymnasium, roaring through the third quarter to beat Yorkton 59-47 for its sixth consecutive win. The Shamrocks led 15-11 after one period, with Alex Romack scoring six points. The Tigers dominated the second quarter, allowing Westfield only four points. Yorktown held a 26-19 halftime lead, but the Rocks blasted back, outscoring the Tigers 21-8 in the third period.
Carmel girls drop away game at Center Grove
The Carmel girls basketball team dropped a 45-29 away game Thursday at Center Grove. The Trojans led 11-4 after one quarter and 21-9 at halftime. Center Grove extended its lead to 34-16 after three periods. The Greyhounds scored 13 points in the fourth, with Taryn Fisher contributing eight points. Fisher...
Victor McCarty files to run for Westfield City Council
Victor McCarty, lifelong Westfield resident who serves on the city’s Advisory Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals, has officially filed to run for Westfield City Council in the 2nd District for the May 2023 Republican primary. McCarty first announced his intentions to run in September. “God, family, and...
Free throws seal fate as No. 7 Center Grove hands No. 8 Carmel road loss
On Friday night, two longtime rivals got together in Greenwood at Center Grove for the 26th meeting in their series. Center Grove and Carmel went toe-to-toe in a top 10 matchup that gave the fans their money’s worth, but the Greyhounds fell to the Trojans, 43-41. The Trojans got...
Kristen Burkman makes history as first woman to run for Westfield mayor
Kristen Burkman has announced that she is seeking to be the first woman to serve as mayor in Westfield. “I’m thrilled to embrace this opportunity to lead Westfield for what is next for this great city,” Burkman said. “To represent the voices of the people of Westfield would be an incredible honor.”
Carmel student graduates from Rockhurst University
Rockhurst University awarded close to 300 degrees at its winter commencement ceremony, held Dec. 11, 2022, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in downtown Kansas City, Mo. Locally, Daven Bhagar of Carmel earned his Master of Business Administration. The program featured two student speakers, with Nhukim Nguyen, a biochemistry...
Fishers sweeps Southeastern off their feet at Mudsock swim meet
FISHERS – It would not be an exaggeration to say that the Fishers High School swimming program is in the middle of a challenging week. The Tigers had three high-profile meets on their schedule for this week. On Tuesday, Fishers swam against Carmel, holding its own against one of the best teams in the entire nation. The Tigers then came back Thursday to host Hamilton Southeastern in the Mudsock week.
Westfield Winter Market begins today
It’s snow joke! Today, Saturday, Jan. 7, marks the first in the 2023 Westfield Winter Market series. After the three-year hiatus, the first Winter Market of 2023 will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and will run weekly through Saturday, April 1. West Fork Whiskey Company, 10 E....
Carmel to celebrate new sister city with music, food & wine
The City of Carmel and the Rotary Club of Carmel invite you to attend what is sure to be the cultural event of the year. World-renowned classical pianist Francesco Attesti will perform with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, Feb. 19, and you can get your VIP ticket today for a bonus performance by Attesti and his AB&C Trio, a limited seating event that includes an authentic Italian dinner and wines inspired by Cortona, Italy’s great chefs and wineries.
