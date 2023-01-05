FISHERS – It would not be an exaggeration to say that the Fishers High School swimming program is in the middle of a challenging week. The Tigers had three high-profile meets on their schedule for this week. On Tuesday, Fishers swam against Carmel, holding its own against one of the best teams in the entire nation. The Tigers then came back Thursday to host Hamilton Southeastern in the Mudsock week.

