Automotive suppler to build $205M plant in Georgia, but incentives remain unknown
(The Center Square) — An automotive parts manufacturer plans to spend $205 million on a new manufacturing facility. Ecoplastic Corp., a South Korean company, said it would create 456 new jobs as part of the new facility near Statesboro in Bulloch County. Ecoplastic manufactures plastic interior and exterior components and supplies Hyundai Motor Group and Kia. "The project is still active," a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications representative told...
athensceo.com
Augusta University Health System, Wellstar Health System Announce Statewide Health Care Partnership
Augusta University Health System (AUHS) has signed a letter of intent with Wellstar Health System to form an innovative new partnership that would expand Augusta University’s educational and research missions and allow Wellstar Health System to create a broader affiliation with the university’s Medical College of Georgia (MCG) as AUHS joins the Wellstar Health System.
WALB 10
COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
WALB 10
Georgia Heart Hospital Program funds 10 rural hospitals
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ten hospitals throughout rural Georgia received donations totaling more than $500,000. This is all part of Georgia’s Heart Hospital Program. The program was created specifically to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to patients throughout Georgia. Tift Regional...
Georgia rural hospital group wants to keep state's certificate of need program
(The Center Square) — The association of Georgia’s community hospitals says it is prepared to fight a push to repeal the state’s certificate of need requirement. Last month, Americans for Prosperity-Georgia announced it plans to push state lawmakers to repeal the state’s CON mandate, saying the requirement limits access to quality care and drives up prices. However, Monty Veazey, president and CEO of the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals, said...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Could sports gambling become a reality in Georgia? New poll shows overwhelming support for it
ATLANTA — Sportsbooks like Draft Kings are betting that the Georgia Bulldogs will win on Monday. Sports betting is not legal in Georgia, but there is a new push to change that in the next legislative year. If it passed, you could go to a Bulldogs game, or a...
This Georgia County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
gradickcommunications.com
Gov. Kemp Announces Grant Funds to Expand High-Speed Internet Access in Carroll & Haralson Counties
Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced over $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and anchor institutions in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations in communities with some the greatest need for high-speed internet access.
Georgia lawmakers are going back to work Monday. Here’s what they have planned
The 2023 session of the General Assembly beginning Monday is expected to get off to a slow start. With the Georgia Bulldogs vying for their second straight college football championship on Monday night and Thursday’s inauguration of Gov. Brian Kemp for a second term, there won’t be a rush to get down to legislative business on the session’s front end.
Georgia Tech Football
Key taps Georgia HS legend McFarlin as Director of High School Relations
Georgia Tech has not had a defined Director of High School Relations for the football staff in almost 20 years, but Brent Key is bringing back the position and he tapped one of the most successful high school coaches in the state of Georgia over the last 20-plus years, Tim McFarlin. The former Fellowship Christian, Blessed Trinity, and Roswell High School coach will join Key's inaugural staff in the recruiting office under GM Errin Joe.
Millions in grant funds to expand high-speed internet access in 28 Georgia counties
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced over $234 million in grant awards Wednesday that will expand broadband internet connectivity for homes and businesses in 28 counties through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. The 29 awardees include 12 different internet service providers. The state will open a second round of the...
Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta
On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Kemp and lawmakers to decide plan for $6.6B in surplus cash
Georgia's giant hill of money looms over state lawmakers as the 2023 session begins next Monday. State government ended the 2022 budget year in June with $6.6 billion in surplus cash.
Could you see another tax rebate? Gov. Kemp, lawmakers to decide plan for $6.6B in surplus cash
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s giant hill of money looms over state lawmakers as the 2023 session begins next Monday. State government ended the 2022 budget year in June with $6.6 billion in surplus cash, even after it filled its savings account to the legal limit. Gov. Brian Kemp...
WALB 10
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dunkin’ offering free coffee at participating Georgia locations Jan. 9
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dunkin’ is offering Georgia fans a free medium hot or iced coffee Jan. 9 to prepare for the college football national championship!. Customers can get their free coffee along with a limited edition Dawgs Donut, a “traditional donut ring featuring vanilla icing and topped with red sprinkles.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia pharmacists and physicians react to FDA ruling increasing access to abortion pills
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia pharmacists and physicians remain cautious after the FDA’s ruling regarding abortion pills. They are looking for more guidance to be given out. A new federal ruling from the FDA ruling allows a woman to receive a prescription from her doctor for the...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia gas prices increase at the pump
ATLANTA – Georgia gas prices increased last week to an average of $2.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Georgia gas price average saw a spike at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 7 cents more than a week ago, 20 cents less than a month ago, and 32 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $41.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week drivers continue to pay $3.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
Heres how much home prices in Georgia soared during the pandemic
The housing market has been red hot during the pandemic, with home prices hitting record highs up until a few months ago. More recently, surging mortgage rates have put some pressure on the housing market, slowing the climb in housing prices. That could be good news for buyers, though home prices remain considerably higher than they were in 2019 after surging in the two years since.
