Russell Westbrook Happy After Strong Lakers Win: "We Competed Our Ass Off"

Russell Westbrook let his feelings show after the Lakers win after a tough win over the Miami Heat.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to be overjoyed after a sensational home win tonight despite missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The team has struggled mightily all season long, even with their stars available. However, tonight was a different story as Dennis Schroder took on the mantle of leading scorer.

The Lakers beat the Heat 109-112 , with a crucial performance from Russell Westbrook also playing a part. While Russ had 7 turnovers, he cleaned his play up in the second half and had no turnovers then. He also scored the game-clinching layup for the Lakers. He spoke to Jorge Sedano after the game and revealed why they won the game.

"Compete. Our guys are down. We got a bunch of feisty young guys ready to compete and today, we competed our ass off. Big win. Excuse my language."

The Lakers played with a lot of effort and was able to contain the Miami Heat, who had more talent available to them on the night. Westbrook had 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Do The Lakers Need Russell Westbrook?

Westbrook has been a great piece off the bench for the Lakers and many fans have said the player should stay and help them make the playoffs this season. However, paying $47 million to the sixth man on the roster doesn't seem wise, especially when they could get 2 starters for the price of that contract.

When it comes to giving up their picks, the Lakers are exercising caution. If they can't trade Russ for a high return without giving up picks, there's no point in handicapping your future for a 6-month stretch. Whether the Lakers need him is extremely debatable but their future is better off if they can see this season out with him and go into the offseason with cap space and more future picks to make trades with.

