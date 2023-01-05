Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 3 in Trinity County shut down due to snow and winter weather
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 3 in Trinity and Siskiyou Counties has been shut down due to snow. Caltrans District 2 reports that Highway 3 has been closed from approximately twenty miles north of Trinity Center to three miles south of Callahan at Scott Mountain due to snow and winter weather conditions.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:51 p.m.: Chains Required on Hwy 36] Roads: What You Need to Know Before You Travel in Northwestern California
Today will be rainy and windy across most of northwestern California. However, expect heavy snow above 4500 feet in Northern Trinity County, according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. And there is snow in parts of Siskiyou County. “Sunday afternoon could give us a short break in the wind...
kymkemp.com
Flash Flood Watch for the Area of the August Complex in Parts of Trinity County and Mendocino County
According to the National Weather Service in Eureka at 10:55 a.m., “A flash flood watch has been issued for the August Complex in southern Trinity county and northeast Mendocino county from 4pm Saturday through 7am Sunday. This highlights the potential for Debris Flow in heavy rain and thunderstorms.”. The...
Mount Shasta Herald
What all this rain means for Redding businesses
Start with air blasts that set wind chimes jangling, add overnight temperatures cold enough to briefly coat car windshields with frost and bring on nearly three straight weeks of rain.The drenching that's soaked Northern California during the past few weeks has dampened enthusiasm for some local attractions. The weather front...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews removing fallen tree from Red Bluff’s Breckenridge Bridge
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Crews are working to remove a tree that fell onto the Breckenridge Bridge in Red Bluff. Crews said the tree fell around 10 p.m. Thursday night and crews arrived to begin clearing the road Friday morning. Red Bluff Public Works was at the scene clearing the...
actionnewsnow.com
People in Tehama County preparing for floods
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The current winter storm bringing heavy rainfall and wind to our area is expected to bring even more in the coming days. That is leading to active flood watches in Tehama County. People working at the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home and RV Park say they are...
krcrtv.com
Trinity County reports major power outage and school closure
The estimated restoration time is now expected to be around 4 p.m., assuming there are no further issues from the high winds, as a bulldozer needs to be transported from Redding. The Trinity County Public Utility Department says 85% of Trinity County residents are without power Thursday morning. At least...
krcrtv.com
Four areas closed due to Tehama County flooding concerns
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Concerns about flooding continue in Tehama County on Thursday night. For example, Cottonwood Creek's water levels have been rising steadily with water already reaching the banks. Tehama County Public Works told us there are four places closed by flooding concerns. Hall Rd. through Thomas Creek...
actionnewsnow.com
Large tree blocking the road in northern Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Strong winds knocked down a large tree Thursday morning towards the City of Shasta Lake, blocking a residential road. The tree came down across a phone line sometime after 3 a.m. on Macs Road off of Lake Boulevard in north Redding. The County of Shasta Public...
actionnewsnow.com
1 of 3 found dead after Sacramento County flooding identified as Orland resident
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. - One of the three people found dead in the southern part of Sacramento County after the New Year’s Eve storm was an Orland resident. NBC affiliate KCRA reports 61-year-old Katherine Martinez of Orland was found dead Wednesday inside a submerged vehicle impacted by the flooding at New Hope Road west of Orr Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Multi-vehicle crash blocking two lanes of northbound I-5 in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - 8:53 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans reports that all lanes are open again on northbound Interstate 5 at the State Route 44 junction following a multi-vehicle crash. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
krcrtv.com
Traffic Update: Northbound I-5 clear at Hwy 44 after multi-vehicle crash
REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, JAN. 5, 8:55 PM:. Caltrans says all lanes on northbound I-5 near Hwy 44 have reopened following a multi-vehicle crash. According to Caltrans officials, the crash was non injury. -- BREAKING REPORT, JAN. 5, 8:11 PM:. Caltrans says two lanes of northbound I-5 are...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding residents surprised by Wednesday’s wind event
Many people in Redding say they experienced their power flickering off and on but never completely lost power during Wednesday’s storms. Redding residents surprised by Wednesday’s wind event. Many people in Redding say they experienced their power flickering off and on but never completely lost power during Wednesday’s...
kymkemp.com
CHP Release Information on Pedestrian vs. Vehicle Collision in Hayfork
On January 3, 2023, at approximately 1845 hours, the CHP Trinity River Area was advised of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on SR-3 at/near Brady Road in Hayfork. Prior to CHP arrival, the pedestrian was already transported from the scene via Trinity County Life Support Ambulance to Mercy Medical Center in Redding for suspected major injuries.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police arrest man driving stolen truck near Cypress Avenue
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department took a man into custody on Saturday after he was found driving around in a stolen vehicle. According to authorities, at approximately 12:38 p.m., officers with the Redding Police Department observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The vehicle, a Ford Ranger pickup, was seen driving in the area of Cypress Avenue.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Another Key Employee Banished from Shasta County Position: ‘I was never accused of anything’
Editor’s note: Please join me in an enthusiastic welcome of journalist George Winship, and his first story on A News Cafe. Even casual observers of Shasta County government are increasingly alarmed by the number of key administrators and analysts vacating their positions of employment and leaving their respective departments without strong and proven leaders.
krcrtv.com
1 man sent to hospital after a fire broke out in an office near downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Early Thursday morning, one man was sent to the hospital with severe burns following a fire that sparked in an office near downtown Redding. According to SHASCOM, Redding Fire Department (RFD) received a report of a structure fire at the intersection of Oregon Street and Shasta Street at 5:47 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Driver killed after slamming into a tree in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning when a car ran off the road in Shasta County and slammed into a tree. The collision happened at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in Anderson. The CHP said the driver was headed eastbound on Ox Yoke Road in...
KDRV
Police issue advisory about gas station credit card skimmer
WEED & MT. SHASTA, Cal. -- Police are warning gasoline buyers around Weed about credit card skimmer risks. Mt. Shasta Police Department (MSPD) says today it has been notified a card skimmer was located at gas station in the area of Weed. Credit card skimmer devices capture both card and...
This California County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
