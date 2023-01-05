ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 3 in Trinity County shut down due to snow and winter weather

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 3 in Trinity and Siskiyou Counties has been shut down due to snow. Caltrans District 2 reports that Highway 3 has been closed from approximately twenty miles north of Trinity Center to three miles south of Callahan at Scott Mountain due to snow and winter weather conditions.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

What all this rain means for Redding businesses

Start with air blasts that set wind chimes jangling, add overnight temperatures cold enough to briefly coat car windshields with frost and bring on nearly three straight weeks of rain.The drenching that's soaked Northern California during the past few weeks has dampened enthusiasm for some local attractions. The weather front...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews removing fallen tree from Red Bluff’s Breckenridge Bridge

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Crews are working to remove a tree that fell onto the Breckenridge Bridge in Red Bluff. Crews said the tree fell around 10 p.m. Thursday night and crews arrived to begin clearing the road Friday morning. Red Bluff Public Works was at the scene clearing the...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

People in Tehama County preparing for floods

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The current winter storm bringing heavy rainfall and wind to our area is expected to bring even more in the coming days. That is leading to active flood watches in Tehama County. People working at the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home and RV Park say they are...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Trinity County reports major power outage and school closure

The estimated restoration time is now expected to be around 4 p.m., assuming there are no further issues from the high winds, as a bulldozer needs to be transported from Redding. The Trinity County Public Utility Department says 85% of Trinity County residents are without power Thursday morning. At least...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Four areas closed due to Tehama County flooding concerns

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Concerns about flooding continue in Tehama County on Thursday night. For example, Cottonwood Creek's water levels have been rising steadily with water already reaching the banks. Tehama County Public Works told us there are four places closed by flooding concerns. Hall Rd. through Thomas Creek...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Large tree blocking the road in northern Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Strong winds knocked down a large tree Thursday morning towards the City of Shasta Lake, blocking a residential road. The tree came down across a phone line sometime after 3 a.m. on Macs Road off of Lake Boulevard in north Redding. The County of Shasta Public...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Multi-vehicle crash blocking two lanes of northbound I-5 in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - 8:53 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans reports that all lanes are open again on northbound Interstate 5 at the State Route 44 junction following a multi-vehicle crash. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Traffic Update: Northbound I-5 clear at Hwy 44 after multi-vehicle crash

REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, JAN. 5, 8:55 PM:. Caltrans says all lanes on northbound I-5 near Hwy 44 have reopened following a multi-vehicle crash. According to Caltrans officials, the crash was non injury. -- BREAKING REPORT, JAN. 5, 8:11 PM:. Caltrans says two lanes of northbound I-5 are...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding residents surprised by Wednesday’s wind event

Many people in Redding say they experienced their power flickering off and on but never completely lost power during Wednesday’s storms. Redding residents surprised by Wednesday’s wind event. Many people in Redding say they experienced their power flickering off and on but never completely lost power during Wednesday’s...
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

CHP Release Information on Pedestrian vs. Vehicle Collision in Hayfork

On January 3, 2023, at approximately 1845 hours, the CHP Trinity River Area was advised of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on SR-3 at/near Brady Road in Hayfork. Prior to CHP arrival, the pedestrian was already transported from the scene via Trinity County Life Support Ambulance to Mercy Medical Center in Redding for suspected major injuries.
HAYFORK, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police arrest man driving stolen truck near Cypress Avenue

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department took a man into custody on Saturday after he was found driving around in a stolen vehicle. According to authorities, at approximately 12:38 p.m., officers with the Redding Police Department observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The vehicle, a Ford Ranger pickup, was seen driving in the area of Cypress Avenue.
REDDING, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Another Key Employee Banished from Shasta County Position: ‘I was never accused of anything’

Editor’s note: Please join me in an enthusiastic welcome of journalist George Winship, and his first story on A News Cafe. Even casual observers of Shasta County government are increasingly alarmed by the number of key administrators and analysts vacating their positions of employment and leaving their respective departments without strong and proven leaders.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver killed after slamming into a tree in Shasta County

ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning when a car ran off the road in Shasta County and slammed into a tree. The collision happened at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in Anderson. The CHP said the driver was headed eastbound on Ox Yoke Road in...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Police issue advisory about gas station credit card skimmer

WEED & MT. SHASTA, Cal. -- Police are warning gasoline buyers around Weed about credit card skimmer risks. Mt. Shasta Police Department (MSPD) says today it has been notified a card skimmer was located at gas station in the area of Weed. Credit card skimmer devices capture both card and...
WEED, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy