Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
Networking For Atlanta Women The ATL Girl GangJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Yardbarker
Scottie Pippen And Dennis Rodman Thought Chicago Bulls Would Have Had A 50-0 Record In 1999
The Chicago Bulls of the 90s dominated the NBA however they wanted. During that decade, they won six championships in eight years, shared between two three-peats. Some say they could have done so much more if certain situations never took place, but the Bulls took the most advantage of their good times.
Yardbarker
"Lakers Would Win 3 Championships In A Row," NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson's Masterplan Of Teaming Up LeBron James And Kawhi Leonard In 2019
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the biggest and most iconic NBA franchises in the league. They have a rich history of winning NBA Championships. After all, they are tied with the Boston Celtics with 17 NBA titles each to their name. But what's the recipe for success behind the Lakers' success?
Yardbarker
A Doctor Told 11-Year-Old LeBron James He Would Only Be 6'3": "My Dreams Are Shattered"
A 11-year-old LeBron James' dreams of becoming a bonafide NBA superstar took a nosedive when his doctor told him he wouldn't grow beyond 6'3". James went for a routine checkup and what he heard wasn't good news. While he doesn't remember the name of the doctor, he revealed that the prognosis about his height crushed him.
Yardbarker
Knicks Make Roster Move With Recent First-Round Pick On Thursday
The New York Knicks currently find themselves 21-18 in the Eastern Conference and holding on to a Top-6 spot in the conference. Their talented trio of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett has been playing well and they are beginning to develop some great chemistry with one another, but the Knicks as a whole are still searching for ways to get more production from their depth.
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Shannon Sharpe Shared A Wholesome Moment After Recent Lakers Win: "Skip Bayless Is Crying In His Room"
LeBron James has a lot of supporters in the world of sports, but perhaps no one is as big a believer in the King as Shannon Sharpe. The football Hall Of Famer who does NBA analysis on Undisputed with Skip Bayless, often passionately argues the case for LeBron to be considered the GOAT. Many fans troll him for it, but it would seem that all the love Shannon shows LeBron is appreciated.
Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info
The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
Yardbarker
Two left field targets remaining for the Braves
The outfield market is thinning, and the Braves don’t seem to have much cash to spend, based on how they’ve spent just over $3 million on free agents this offseason. Alex Anthopoulos has already stated that the team is still working on some things, but to not expect anything major before the start of the season. If Atlanta went into April with their current roster, they’d probably be just fine, but “just fine” shouldn’t be the goal. Championship teams consist of the best 26 players, and the Braves could use some depth additions, particularly to their outfield.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears rumored trade destination for former struggling All-Pro WR
The Chicago Bears need more help at WR than any other team in the NFL. Darnell Mooney was injured and out for the season, Chase Claypool hasn’t lived up to expectations and the rest of the roster is just garbage. So the Chicago Bears are rumored to be a...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Says The Dallas Mavericks Aren't A Good Team, They Just Have Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks are having a very topsy-turvy season. The loss of Jalen Brunson has hurt the team far more than Mark Cuban or Nico Harrison anticipated, but the greatness of Luka Doncic is keeping them competitive in the Western Conference. They made the most of an easy schedule to get a 7-game win streak going to secure their place as a top 4 team in the West, but it all just came crashing down.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player
Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says That Delayed Paperwork Led To The Lakers Trading For Russell Westbrook Over Buddy Hield
A lot has gone wrong for the Los Angeles Lakers since they won the championship in 2020. They have had Anthony Davis deal with some significant injury issues which meant that, for the longest time, he was a shell of himself, until this season and their front office has seemingly made one wrong decision after another.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Didn't Agree With Top 10 List That Had LeBron James Over Michael Jordan As GOAT And Left Kobe Bryant Out
Shaquille O'Neal was flummoxed when he saw a Top 10 list of NBA players that didn't have the late Kobe Bryant as part of it. The former Los Angeles Lakers big man took to social media to share the graphic of the 'Top 10 All-Time' from the page 'Playmaker' that shed his two cents on the fact that it didn't have Bryant on it.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Names Team That Will Finish With The Best Record In The West
The 2022-23 Denver Nuggets continue to wreak havoc against every opposition. Back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic is making a strong case for winning the award for the third year in a row, and Mike Malone’s squad continues to hold on to that first seed in the Western Conference. And while...
Yardbarker
Report: Jordan Clarkson Turned Down Extension Offer From Jazz
NBA insider Marc Stein reported that shooting guard Jordan Clarkson has turned down an extension offered by the Utah Jazz. This would confirm earlier reports that the Jazz brain trust was interested in retaining the former Sixth Man of the Year. It’s a major development with the trade deadline looming...
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy Thinks Anthony Davis Might Not Be A Future Hall Of Famer
When healthy, Anthony Davis is one of the most dominant big players in the NBA. He has a versatile offensive skill set and is an elite multi-positional defender that also provides rim protection. Prior to his foot injury, Anthony Davis was averaging 27.4 PPG, 12.1 RPG, and 2.6 APG for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Yardbarker
NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs
By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
Yardbarker
Lakers Trade Rumors: Myles Turner Has ‘Rebuffed’ Pacers Contract Extension Offers
As the NBA trade deadline approaches, one of the teams that could be active is the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s no secret that the Lakers only have their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks to offer and reports have indicated that they will only trade them if it’s a deal that vaults them to contender status.
Yardbarker
Graphic Shows Another Massive Braves Bargain Deal
Rafael Devers‘ 11-year, $331 million extension with the Boston Red Sox, announced on Wednesday, was well-deserved. It was also a sigh of relief for disappointed Red Sox fans. However, it also represents proof that the Atlanta Braves model is highly successful. The Braves’ front office believes that it’s better...
Yardbarker
Giants set to sign Luke Jackson
The Braves have let a ton of pieces from their 2021 World Series team walk over the last two seasons. Some have hurt more than others, and the latest one will sting pretty deep, even if it became expected over the last several months. According to Zach Klein, Luke “The Sliderman” Jackson is finalizing a deal to sign with the Giants.
Yardbarker
Braves add another piece to their bullpen
Rios is 29 and has spent several stints in the majors with little success, owning a 5.77 ERA over 96.2 innings. But as the tweet suggests, his winter ball numbers in Puerto Rico were bound to catch some interest from organizations, and the Braves pounced. I’m not sure what to...
Comments / 0