ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

A Doctor Told 11-Year-Old LeBron James He Would Only Be 6'3": "My Dreams Are Shattered"

A 11-year-old LeBron James' dreams of becoming a bonafide NBA superstar took a nosedive when his doctor told him he wouldn't grow beyond 6'3". James went for a routine checkup and what he heard wasn't good news. While he doesn't remember the name of the doctor, he revealed that the prognosis about his height crushed him.
Yardbarker

Knicks Make Roster Move With Recent First-Round Pick On Thursday

The New York Knicks currently find themselves 21-18 in the Eastern Conference and holding on to a Top-6 spot in the conference. Their talented trio of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett has been playing well and they are beginning to develop some great chemistry with one another, but the Knicks as a whole are still searching for ways to get more production from their depth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

LeBron James And Shannon Sharpe Shared A Wholesome Moment After Recent Lakers Win: "Skip Bayless Is Crying In His Room"

LeBron James has a lot of supporters in the world of sports, but perhaps no one is as big a believer in the King as Shannon Sharpe. The football Hall Of Famer who does NBA analysis on Undisputed with Skip Bayless, often passionately argues the case for LeBron to be considered the GOAT. Many fans troll him for it, but it would seem that all the love Shannon shows LeBron is appreciated.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info

The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Two left field targets remaining for the Braves

The outfield market is thinning, and the Braves don’t seem to have much cash to spend, based on how they’ve spent just over $3 million on free agents this offseason. Alex Anthopoulos has already stated that the team is still working on some things, but to not expect anything major before the start of the season. If Atlanta went into April with their current roster, they’d probably be just fine, but “just fine” shouldn’t be the goal. Championship teams consist of the best 26 players, and the Braves could use some depth additions, particularly to their outfield.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Says The Dallas Mavericks Aren't A Good Team, They Just Have Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks are having a very topsy-turvy season. The loss of Jalen Brunson has hurt the team far more than Mark Cuban or Nico Harrison anticipated, but the greatness of Luka Doncic is keeping them competitive in the Western Conference. They made the most of an easy schedule to get a 7-game win streak going to secure their place as a top 4 team in the West, but it all just came crashing down.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player

Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Report: Jordan Clarkson Turned Down Extension Offer From Jazz

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that shooting guard Jordan Clarkson has turned down an extension offered by the Utah Jazz. This would confirm earlier reports that the Jazz brain trust was interested in retaining the former Sixth Man of the Year. It’s a major development with the trade deadline looming...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs

By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Graphic Shows Another Massive Braves Bargain Deal

Rafael Devers‘ 11-year, $331 million extension with the Boston Red Sox, announced on Wednesday, was well-deserved. It was also a sigh of relief for disappointed Red Sox fans. However, it also represents proof that the Atlanta Braves model is highly successful. The Braves’ front office believes that it’s better...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Giants set to sign Luke Jackson

The Braves have let a ton of pieces from their 2021 World Series team walk over the last two seasons. Some have hurt more than others, and the latest one will sting pretty deep, even if it became expected over the last several months. According to Zach Klein, Luke “The Sliderman” Jackson is finalizing a deal to sign with the Giants.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves add another piece to their bullpen

Rios is 29 and has spent several stints in the majors with little success, owning a 5.77 ERA over 96.2 innings. But as the tweet suggests, his winter ball numbers in Puerto Rico were bound to catch some interest from organizations, and the Braves pounced. I’m not sure what to...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy