Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville police warn of uptick in packages stolen off porches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Christmas season past, the peak season for deliveries has ended. But a growing number of people are getting the notification they’ve received a package that ends up missing from the front door. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said it's important for people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Man Allegedly Took Car At Gunpoint

A suspect is in custody after a meeting to test drive a car ended with the car being taken at gunpoint. Elijah D. Talbert, 20, of Louisville, was arrested January 5 and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of robbery. Talbert’s arrest report says that on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Woman found passed out in vehicle at a car wash

MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday, on drug charges when Mitchell Police officers were summoned to the Hoosier Express Auto Wash on West Main Street after a report of a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a white Ford Escape. When police arrived at 9:34 p.m....
MITCHELL, IN
wdrb.com

LMPD: woman shot and killed in the Taylor Berry Neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Aaron Ellis with LMPD says the reports of a shooting on the 1400 block of Sale Avenue came in shortly after midnight Sunday. Officers found a woman with gun shot injuries when they got...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Alleged Child Molester Arrested

In September 2021, officials were seeking the public’s help in finding an alleged child molester, Alain L. Forget. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia worked with the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force and the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in order to track Forget down.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis says officers were called out to the 600 block of S. 42nd Street in response to the call of a shooting around 7 p.m. Saturday evening. While officers from the Second...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Help Georgetown police identify person amid theft investigation

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a theft and asking the community for help. The department shared pictures of an individual on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. It has asked for help identifying the person. It is not clear when or where the crime...
GEORGETOWN, KY
Wave 3

Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Crestwood woman faces several charges after cut off an emergency-responding fire truck two times while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Oldham County Sheriff’s Department. The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office charged Dara Cvinar, 48, of Crestwood, with failure to give right-of-way to...
CRESTWOOD, KY
WHAS11

Woman finds piles of mail in Shively apartment dumpster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Buckets of letters and packages from the United States Postal Service were discovered in an apartment dumpster in Shively. Michelle Carter found a stack of mail ads piled on top of the dumpster with stacks of sealed mail addressed to zip codes on different parts of town.
SHIVELY, KY
witzamfm.com

Indiana State Police Make Arrests After Drug Investigation

Lawrence County - On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded another lengthy investigation by making several arrests for possession and dealing of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Denna Cooper, a 53-year-old from...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wvih.com

Bomb Threat Causes Evacuation Of Justice Center

The Hardin County Justice Center was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a bomb threat was received. Hardin County Sheriff Deputies, Elizabethtown Police, Elizabethtown Fire Department and Kentucky State Police Hazardous Devices Investigators along with K-9’s searched the entire facility but no explosive device was found. The Justice Center resumed normal...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Man Arrested On Assault Charges

One of the men wanted in connection with a late December shooting has been arrested. Louisville Metro police took 20 year-old Christopher Gutierez-Medina, of Louisville, into custody on December 31. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of assault and wanton endangerment. His arrest report says Gutierez-Medina is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Victim identified in fatal shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. on South 26th Street. They found a man who had been shot. EMS was called and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Two arrested on drug charges after officers execute a search warrant

MITCHELL – Two people were arrested after Mitchell Police officers and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted a warrant service at 303 Wells Avenue on Saturday, December 31. Police learned that 27-year-old Brianna Barlow who was wanted on a warrant was attempting to overdose and could possibly be...

