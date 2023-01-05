Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Louisville police warn of uptick in packages stolen off porches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Christmas season past, the peak season for deliveries has ended. But a growing number of people are getting the notification they’ve received a package that ends up missing from the front door. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said it's important for people...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Allegedly Took Car At Gunpoint
A suspect is in custody after a meeting to test drive a car ended with the car being taken at gunpoint. Elijah D. Talbert, 20, of Louisville, was arrested January 5 and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of robbery. Talbert’s arrest report says that on...
Wave 3
Jeffersontown Community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ve been reporting on it for months now that people have been going to their mailboxes to find nothing. This is happening on a regular basis as we still get phone calls from viewers who have been waiting to get things like their bills from the United States postal service.
wbiw.com
Woman found passed out in vehicle at a car wash
MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday, on drug charges when Mitchell Police officers were summoned to the Hoosier Express Auto Wash on West Main Street after a report of a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a white Ford Escape. When police arrived at 9:34 p.m....
wdrb.com
LMPD: woman shot and killed in the Taylor Berry Neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Aaron Ellis with LMPD says the reports of a shooting on the 1400 block of Sale Avenue came in shortly after midnight Sunday. Officers found a woman with gun shot injuries when they got...
Wave 3
Man wanted on warrant taken into custody following police chase in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville man was taken into custody after evading police for multiple hours during a warrant arrest, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and additional law enforcement agencies attempted to arrest 32-year-old Henry...
wdrb.com
Car theft up in Louisville, but some vehicles more likely to be stolen than others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Car theft is going up in Louisville, but not all vehicles are created equal. Some cars are more likely to be stolen than others. Everyone these days typically has access to a standard phone charger. In fact, one may even be within arm's reach as you're reading this story.
wvih.com
Alleged Child Molester Arrested
In September 2021, officials were seeking the public’s help in finding an alleged child molester, Alain L. Forget. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia worked with the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force and the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in order to track Forget down.
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis says officers were called out to the 600 block of S. 42nd Street in response to the call of a shooting around 7 p.m. Saturday evening. While officers from the Second...
fox56news.com
Help Georgetown police identify person amid theft investigation
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a theft and asking the community for help. The department shared pictures of an individual on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. It has asked for help identifying the person. It is not clear when or where the crime...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say male taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male went to the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South 42nd Street around 7 p.m. That's near West Broadway.
Wave 3
Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Crestwood woman faces several charges after cut off an emergency-responding fire truck two times while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Oldham County Sheriff’s Department. The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office charged Dara Cvinar, 48, of Crestwood, with failure to give right-of-way to...
wdrb.com
Family of 69-year-old Caesars employee shot to death in Louisville begging for answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week into the new year, there have already been seven homicides in Louisville. The city's most recent victim was a 69-year-old Mitchell Eddings, who family members said was shot and killed early Friday morning as he was getting home from work. They described...
Woman finds piles of mail in Shively apartment dumpster
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Buckets of letters and packages from the United States Postal Service were discovered in an apartment dumpster in Shively. Michelle Carter found a stack of mail ads piled on top of the dumpster with stacks of sealed mail addressed to zip codes on different parts of town.
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Make Arrests After Drug Investigation
Lawrence County - On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded another lengthy investigation by making several arrests for possession and dealing of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Denna Cooper, a 53-year-old from...
WSAZ
Man with ties to southern W.Va. arrested for allegedly drugging/sexually molesting teen who died
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WSAZ) - A man with ties to Fayette County, West Virginia, who was wanted for drugging and sexually molesting a teen who later died was arrested Friday in Indiana, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Alain Luis Forget, who’s in his early 60s, is accused of drugging...
wvih.com
Bomb Threat Causes Evacuation Of Justice Center
The Hardin County Justice Center was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a bomb threat was received. Hardin County Sheriff Deputies, Elizabethtown Police, Elizabethtown Fire Department and Kentucky State Police Hazardous Devices Investigators along with K-9’s searched the entire facility but no explosive device was found. The Justice Center resumed normal...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Arrested On Assault Charges
One of the men wanted in connection with a late December shooting has been arrested. Louisville Metro police took 20 year-old Christopher Gutierez-Medina, of Louisville, into custody on December 31. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of assault and wanton endangerment. His arrest report says Gutierez-Medina is...
wdrb.com
Victim identified in fatal shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. on South 26th Street. They found a man who had been shot. EMS was called and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
wbiw.com
Two arrested on drug charges after officers execute a search warrant
MITCHELL – Two people were arrested after Mitchell Police officers and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted a warrant service at 303 Wells Avenue on Saturday, December 31. Police learned that 27-year-old Brianna Barlow who was wanted on a warrant was attempting to overdose and could possibly be...
